25/09/2018 00:13:31

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating the Board of Directors of Pandora Media, Inc. (P) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Pandora Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Sept. 24, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is investigating potential claims against Pandora Media, Inc. (P) on behalf of stockholders concerning the proposed acquisition of the company by Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (SIRI).

Pursuant to the proposed transaction, announced on September 24, 2018 and valued at $3.5 billion, Pandora stockholders will receive 1.44 shares of Siris XM for each share of Pandora common stock owned.  The investigation focuses on whether Pandora and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to the Company’s stockholders by failing to conduct a fair process and whether and by how much the proposed transaction undervalues the Company.

If you own Pandora shares, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at investigations@bespc.com, or telephone at (212) 308-1869, or by filling out this contact form.  There is no cost or obligation to you.

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a New York-based law firm concentrating in commercial and securities litigation.  For additional information concerning our investigation of Pandora Media, Inc.  please go to https://bespc.com/pandora/.  For additional information about Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. please go to www.bespc.com.

Contacts

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.

Brandon Walker, Esq.

Melissa Fortunato, Esq.

(212) 308-1869

investigations@bespc.com

www.bespc.com

