25/09/2018 00:11:43

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against OPKO Health, Microchip Technology, and Cocrystal and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Related content
20 Sep - 
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Share..
19 Sep - 
MICROCHIP INVESTOR ALERT: Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourag..
19 Sep - 
Microchip Class Action: Bernstein Liebhard LLP Announce..

NEW YORK, Sept. 24, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. reminds investors that class action lawsuits have been commenced on behalf of stockholders of OPKO Health, Inc., Microchip Technology Incorporated, and Cocrystal Pharma, Inc.  Stockholders have until the deadlines listed below to petition the court to serve as lead plaintiff. Additional information about each case can be found at the link provided.  

OPKO Health, Inc. (OPK)

Class Period: September 26, 2013 - September 7, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 13, 2018

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) OPKO and its Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Phillip Frost, were engaged in a pump-and-dump scheme with several other individuals and companies in their investments in several penny stocks; (2) this illicit scheme would result in governmental scrutiny including from the SEC; and (3) as a result, defendants’ statements about OPKO’s business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

To learn more about the OPKO class action go to: https://bespc.com/opk/.

Microchip Technology Incorporated (MCHP)

Class Period:   March 2, 2018 - August 9, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 16, 2018

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, defendants represented that the Microsemi acquisition would be “immediately accretive” by increasing Microchip’s earnings per share as it “will add further operational and customer scale to Microchip.”  Microchip’s CEO Steven Sanghi represented that the “deal is accretive on day one without doing anything, without any synergy,” and was “strategically and financially, a very compelling transaction.”

To learn more about the Microchip class action go to:  https://bespc.com/mchp /.

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (COCP)

Class Period: September 23, 2013 - September 7, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 18, 2018

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) defendants were engaged in a pump-and-dump scheme to artificially inflate Cocrystal’s stock price; (2) this illicit scheme would result in governmental scrutiny, including from the SEC; (3) defendants failed to abide by SEC disclosure regulations; and (4) as a result, defendants’ statements about Cocrystal’s business, operations and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

To learn more about the Cocrystal class action go to: https://bespc.com/cocrystal/.

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a New York-based law firm concentrating in commercial and securities litigation.  For additional information about Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. please go to www.bespc.com.

Contacts

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.

Brandon Walker, Esq.

Melissa Fortunato, Esq.

(212) 355-4648

investigations@bespc.com

www.bespc.com

BES_Mark.jpg

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
Ingen indlæg

Regulatory news

00:11 MCHP
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against OPKO Health, Microchip Technology, and Cocrystal and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
20 Sep MCHP
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Shareholders of Microchip Technology Inc. of a Class Action Lawsuit and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of November 16, 2018 – MCHP
19 Sep MCHP
MICROCHIP INVESTOR ALERT: Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $50,000 Investing In Microchip Technology, Inc. To Contact The Firm
19 Sep MCHP
Microchip Class Action: Bernstein Liebhard LLP Announces That a Securities Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Microchip Technology Inc. - MCHP
18 Sep MCHP
MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY INC. INVESTOR ALERT: Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP announces that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the District of Arizona against Microchip Technology Inc.
17 Sep MCHP
Wolf Popper LLP Files Class Action Lawsuit Against Microchip Technology Inc.
04 Sep MCHP
UPDATE – Microchip Technology to Present at the Citi 2018 Global Technology Conference
04 Sep MCHP
Microchip Technology to Present at the Citi 2018 Global Technology Conference
10 Aug MCHP
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Investors of an Investigation Involving Possible Securities Fraud Violations by the Board of Directors of Microchip Technology Incorporated
10 Aug MCHP
Shareholder Alert – Kehoe Law Firm, P.C. Investigating Microchip Technology Incorporated

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
12 Sep - Director retirement and changes to director responsibilities
31 Aug - Statement re: Completion of Acquisition
01 Aug - Rathbone Brothers Plc: Total voting rights
26 Jul - Rathbone Brothers Plc : Director/PDMR Shareholding
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
OpGen Partnering with New York State Department of Health and Merck’s ILÚM Health Solutions to Detect Antimicrobial-Resistant Infections
2
Roche announces global availability of blood-based genomic profiling test, FoundationOne Liquid
3
Diagnostic Superiority and Equivalence to Biopsy: a Study Confirms the Clinical Value of ShearWave® Elastography (SWE™) for the Non-Invasive Evaluation of Liver Fibrosis
4
Favre-Leuba Selects WISekey's cutting-edge WISeAuthentic Blockchain platform to protect its luxury timepieces
5
NordiaSoft selected by IMBEL to provide its SCA solutions for their Next Generation of Tactical Radios

Related stock quotes

Microchip Technology Inc.. 82.30 -0.5% Stock price decreasing

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

00:34
Recall Studios Will Host Shareholder Call, Tuesday, September 25th at 11am EST
00:22
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors that it is Investigating Possible Securities Fraud Violations by Certain Officers and Directors of Menlo Therapeutics, Hill International, and Eyenovia on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Con
00:20
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors that it is Investigating the Boards of Directors of Navigators, Invuity, and Integrated Device on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
00:19
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors that it is Investigating Possible Securities Fraud Violations by Certain Officers and Directors of Alnylam, Global Blood, and NiSource on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
00:19
Vornado Acquires a 46% Interest (and now owns 100%) in the Retail and Signage at the Marriott Marquis Times Square Hotel
00:13
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating the Board of Directors of Pandora Media, Inc. (P) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Pandora Investors to Contact the Firm
00:13
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors that it is Investigating the Boards of Directors of RLJ Entertainment, Forest City Realty, and SUPERVALU on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
00:12
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors that it is Investigating the Boards of Directors of Dun & Bradstreet, Bemis, and GulfMark on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
00:11
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against OPKO Health, Microchip Technology, and Cocrystal and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
25 September 2018 00:57:44
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20180919.1 - EUROWEB1 - 2018-09-25 01:57:44 - 2018-09-25 00:57:44 - 1000 - Website: OKAY