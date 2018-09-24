25/09/2018 00:19:17

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors that it is Investigating Possible Securities Fraud Violations by Certain Officers and Directors of Alnylam, Global Blood, and NiSource on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Related content
18 Sep - 
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating NiSource I..
14 Sep - 
ALNYLAM INVESTOR ALERT: Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages..
14 Sep - 
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Inves..

NEW YORK, Sept. 24, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. reminds investors that it is investigating potential claims on behalf of stockholders of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc., and NiSource Inc.  Additional information about each potential action can be found at the link provided.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ALNY) 

On September 12, 2018, Nomura/Instinet analyst Christopher Marai stated that a review document released by the FDA’s Center for Drug Evaluation and Research “highlights greater risk” with respect to certain trials of Alnylam’s ONPATTRO (patisiran) lipid complex injection, as well as “a limited market opportunity in TTRcardiomyopathy, and a potential platform safety risk.”  Specifically, Marair asserted that “[t]he document highlights FDA reviewers’ concerns over cardiac deaths in patients treated with ONPATTRO and suggests that the drug should be limited to patients with polyneuropathy only (i.e., not patients with cardiac manifestations and polyneuropathy).  Furthermore, we believe some comments on the lack of cardiac efficacy call into question claims made by [Alnylam] in this regard.”

On this news, Alnylam’s stock fell over 5%, closing at $94.75 on September 12, 2018.

To learn more about the Alnylam investigation go to: https://bespc.com/alny/.

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (GBT)

On September 13, 2018, the website Stat published an article by Adam Feuerstein entitled “Global Blood’s FDA filing plan for a sickle cell drug is riskier than you think.”  The article addressed Global Blood’s drug voxelotor, a potential sickle cell disease treatment, and described “important risks that investors might be glossing over” with respect to voxelotor’s FDA approval prospects.  Citing the results of a recent Phase 3 clinical trial, the article asserted that “Global Blood lacks data demonstrating voxelotor reduces the frequency of crises,” traditionally a necessary criterion for FDA approval of a sickle cell disease treatment, and further stated that “[i]n the Phase 3 study, voxelotor did not improve the quality of life of sickle cell patients.”  Accordingly, the article asserted that the Phase 3 results have “left Global Blood in a bind and searching for a new path to approval.” 

On this news, Global Bloods’s stock fell over 7%, closing at $42.47 on September 13, 2018.

To learn more about the Global Blood investigation go to:  https://bespc.com/gbt/ .

NiSource Inc. (NI)

On September 13, 2018, dozens of gas explosions destroyed multiple homes in Andover, North Andover, and Lawrence, Massachusetts, killing one person and injuring more than one dozen.  Andover’s Fire Chief subsequently announced that investigators suspected over-pressurization of a gas main belonging to Columbia Gas of Massachusetts, a unit of NiSource. 

On this news, Nisource’s stock fell over 12%, closing at $24.79 on September 14, 2018.

To learn more about the NiSource Inc. investigation go to: https://bespc.com/ni/.

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a New York-based law firm concentrating in commercial and securities litigation.  For additional information about Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. please go to www.bespc.com.

Contacts

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.

Brandon Walker, Esq.

Melissa Fortunato, Esq.

(212) 308-1869

investigations@bespc.com

www.bespc.com

BES_Mark.jpg

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
Ingen indlæg

Regulatory news

00:19 NI
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors that it is Investigating Possible Securities Fraud Violations by Certain Officers and Directors of Alnylam, Global Blood, and NiSource on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
18 Sep NI
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating NiSource Inc. (NI) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
14 Sep NI
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Investors of an Investigation Involving Possible Securities Fraud Violations by Certain Officers and Directors of NiSource Inc.
10 Aug NI
Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within FIS, Helix Energy, Palatin Technologies, NiSource, Service Corporation International, and Summit Hotel Properties — Research Highlights Growth, Revenue, and Consolidated Results
10 May NI
Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for EQT, NiSource, Vulcan Materials, General Growth Properties, Forum Energy Technologies, and Pitney Bowes — Fundamental Analysis, Key Performance Indications
08 Mar NI
Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Old Republic International, NiSource, MasTec, Lincoln National, Oceaneering International, and Incyte — New Horizons, Emerging Trends, and Upcoming Developments
14 Nov EOG
Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind CalAtlantic, EOG, Treehouse, Zimmer Biomet, NiSource, and Viavi – New Horizons, Emerging Trends, and Upcoming Developments

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
12 Sep - Director retirement and changes to director responsibilities
31 Aug - Statement re: Completion of Acquisition
01 Aug - Rathbone Brothers Plc: Total voting rights
26 Jul - Rathbone Brothers Plc : Director/PDMR Shareholding
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
OpGen Partnering with New York State Department of Health and Merck’s ILÚM Health Solutions to Detect Antimicrobial-Resistant Infections
2
Roche announces global availability of blood-based genomic profiling test, FoundationOne Liquid
3
Diagnostic Superiority and Equivalence to Biopsy: a Study Confirms the Clinical Value of ShearWave® Elastography (SWE™) for the Non-Invasive Evaluation of Liver Fibrosis
4
Favre-Leuba Selects WISekey's cutting-edge WISeAuthentic Blockchain platform to protect its luxury timepieces
5
NordiaSoft selected by IMBEL to provide its SCA solutions for their Next Generation of Tactical Radios

Related stock quotes

NiSource Inc 25.29 -1.0% Stock price decreasing
Alnylam Pharmaceuticals .. 92.95 -1.7% Stock price decreasing

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

00:34
Recall Studios Will Host Shareholder Call, Tuesday, September 25th at 11am EST
00:22
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors that it is Investigating Possible Securities Fraud Violations by Certain Officers and Directors of Menlo Therapeutics, Hill International, and Eyenovia on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Con
00:20
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors that it is Investigating the Boards of Directors of Navigators, Invuity, and Integrated Device on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
00:19
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors that it is Investigating Possible Securities Fraud Violations by Certain Officers and Directors of Alnylam, Global Blood, and NiSource on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
00:19
Vornado Acquires a 46% Interest (and now owns 100%) in the Retail and Signage at the Marriott Marquis Times Square Hotel
00:13
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating the Board of Directors of Pandora Media, Inc. (P) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Pandora Investors to Contact the Firm
00:13
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors that it is Investigating the Boards of Directors of RLJ Entertainment, Forest City Realty, and SUPERVALU on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
00:12
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors that it is Investigating the Boards of Directors of Dun & Bradstreet, Bemis, and GulfMark on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
00:11
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against OPKO Health, Microchip Technology, and Cocrystal and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
25 September 2018 00:57:25
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20180919.1 - EUROWEB7 - 2018-09-25 01:57:25 - 2018-09-25 00:57:25 - 1000 - Website: OKAY