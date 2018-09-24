Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors that it is Investigating Possible Securities Fraud Violations by Certain Officers and Directors of Alnylam, Global Blood, and NiSource on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Sept. 24, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. reminds investors that it is investigating potential claims on behalf of stockholders of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc., and NiSource Inc. Additional information about each potential action can be found at the link provided.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ALNY)

On September 12, 2018, Nomura/Instinet analyst Christopher Marai stated that a review document released by the FDA’s Center for Drug Evaluation and Research “highlights greater risk” with respect to certain trials of Alnylam’s ONPATTRO (patisiran) lipid complex injection, as well as “a limited market opportunity in TTRcardiomyopathy, and a potential platform safety risk.” Specifically, Marair asserted that “[t]he document highlights FDA reviewers’ concerns over cardiac deaths in patients treated with ONPATTRO and suggests that the drug should be limited to patients with polyneuropathy only (i.e., not patients with cardiac manifestations and polyneuropathy). Furthermore, we believe some comments on the lack of cardiac efficacy call into question claims made by [Alnylam] in this regard.”

On this news, Alnylam’s stock fell over 5%, closing at $94.75 on September 12, 2018.

To learn more about the Alnylam investigation go to: https://bespc.com/alny/ .

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (GBT)

On September 13, 2018, the website Stat published an article by Adam Feuerstein entitled “Global Blood’s FDA filing plan for a sickle cell drug is riskier than you think.” The article addressed Global Blood’s drug voxelotor, a potential sickle cell disease treatment, and described “important risks that investors might be glossing over” with respect to voxelotor’s FDA approval prospects. Citing the results of a recent Phase 3 clinical trial, the article asserted that “Global Blood lacks data demonstrating voxelotor reduces the frequency of crises,” traditionally a necessary criterion for FDA approval of a sickle cell disease treatment, and further stated that “[i]n the Phase 3 study, voxelotor did not improve the quality of life of sickle cell patients.” Accordingly, the article asserted that the Phase 3 results have “left Global Blood in a bind and searching for a new path to approval.”

On this news, Global Bloods’s stock fell over 7%, closing at $42.47 on September 13, 2018.

To learn more about the Global Blood investigation go to: https://bespc.com/gbt/ .

NiSource Inc. (NI)

On September 13, 2018, dozens of gas explosions destroyed multiple homes in Andover, North Andover, and Lawrence, Massachusetts, killing one person and injuring more than one dozen. Andover’s Fire Chief subsequently announced that investigators suspected over-pressurization of a gas main belonging to Columbia Gas of Massachusetts, a unit of NiSource.

On this news, Nisource’s stock fell over 12%, closing at $24.79 on September 14, 2018.

To learn more about the NiSource Inc. investigation go to: https://bespc.com/ni/ .

