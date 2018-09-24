25/09/2018 00:13:05

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors that it is Investigating the Boards of Directors of RLJ Entertainment, Forest City Realty, and SUPERVALU on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Sept. 24, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. reminds investors that it is investigating potential claims on behalf of stockholders of RLJ Entertainment, Inc., Forest City Realty Trust, Inc., and SUPERVALU Inc.  Additional information about each potential action can be found at the link provided.

RLJ Entertainment, Inc. (RLJE)

Buyer: AMC Networks Inc.

Pursuant to the proposed transaction, announced on July 30, 2018 and valued at $274 million, RLJ stockholders will receive $65.00 in cash for each share of RLJ common stock owned.  The investigation focuses on whether RLJ and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to the Company’s stockholders by failing to conduct a fair process and whether and by how much the proposed transaction undervalues the Company.

To learn more about the RLJ Group investigation go to: https://bespc.com/rlj/.

Forest City Realty Trust, Inc. (FCE-A)

Buyer: Brookfield Asset Management Inc.

Pursuant to the proposed transaction, announced on July 31, 2018 and valued at $11.4 billion, Forest City stockholders will receive $25.35 in cash for each share of Forest City common stock owned.  The investigation focuses on whether Forest City and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to the Company’s stockholders by failing to conduct a fair process and whether and by how much the proposed transaction undervalues the Company.

To learn more about the Forest City investigation go to:  https://bespc.com/forestcity/.

SUPERVALU Inc. (SVU)

Buyer: United Natural Foods, Inc.

Pursuant to the proposed transaction, announced on August 7, 2018 and valued at $2.9 billion, SUPERVALU stockholders will receive 0.45 shares of United Natural Foods for each share of SUPERVALU common stock owned.  The investigation focuses on whether SUPERVALU and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to the Company’s stockholders by failing to conduct a fair process and whether and by how much the proposed transaction undervalues the Company.

To learn more about the SUPERVALU investigation go to: https://bespc.com/svu/.

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a New York-based law firm concentrating in commercial and securities litigation.  For additional information about Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. please go to www.bespc.com.

Contacts

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.

Brandon Walker, Esq.

Melissa Fortunato, Esq.

(212) 308-1869

investigations@bespc.com

www.bespc.com

BES_Mark.jpg

