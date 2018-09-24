Change of market segment, short name and trading code for bond loan issued by Crédit Agricole CIB Financial Solutions listed on STO Structured Products (533/18)

As of September 27, 2018, the following instrument issued by Crédit Agricole CIB Financial Solutions listed on STO Structured Products will change market segment, short name and trading code.
ISIN
SE0011178573
Current Market Segment
STO Structured Products
Current Short name
CACIBO 3385
Current Trading Code
CACIBO_3385
New Market Segment
STO Sustainable Products
New Short Name
CACIBO 3385_GP
New Trading Code
CACIBO_3385_GP
For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance Stockholm on telephone +46 8 405 60 00, or iss@nasdaq.com.
Nasdaq Stockholm AB