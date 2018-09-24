Change of market segment, short name and trading code for bond loan issued by Crédit Agricole CIB Financial Solutions listed on STO Structured Products (533/18)

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..