Chaparral Energy to Participate in Johnson Rice Energy Conference

OKLAHOMA CITY, Sept. 24, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chaparral Energy, Inc. (NYSE: CHAP) today announced the company will hold one-on-one meetings at the Johnson Rice Energy Conference in New Orleans on Tuesday, September 25. A copy of the company’s most recent presentation is currently available on the Investor page of its website at chaparralenergy.com/investors .

About Chaparral Chaparral Energy (NYSE: CHAP) is an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company headquartered in Oklahoma City. Founded in 1988, Chaparral is a pure-play operator focused in Oklahoma’s highly economic STACK Play, where it has approximately 119,000 net acres primarily in Kingfisher, Canadian and Garfield counties. The company has approximately 315,000 net surface acres in the Mid-Continent region. For more information, visit chaparralenergy.com .

