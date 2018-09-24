Cidara Therapeutics to Present at Two Upcoming Investor Conferences

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 24, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: CDTX), a biotechnology company developing novel anti-infectives including immunotherapies, today announced that Jeffrey Stein, Ph.D., president and chief executive officer of Cidara, is scheduled to present at two upcoming investor conferences.

2018 Cantor Global Healthcare Conference, New York, October 1, 2018 at 9:30 a.m. EDT (6:30 a.m. PDT)

Ladenburg Thalmann 2018 Healthcare Conference, New York, October 2, 2018 at 8:30 a.m. EDT (5:30 a.m. PDT)

A live audio webcast and replay of each presentation will be available in the Investors section on the company’s website at www.cidara.com .

About Cidara Therapeutics

Cidara is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing new anti-infectives that have the potential to transform the standard of care and save or improve patients’ lives. The company is currently advancing its novel echinocandin antifungal, rezafungin acetate, formerly known as CD101 IV, through clinical trials. Rezafungin has improved pharmacokinetics compared to existing echinocandins and the potential for expanded utility across patient settings. It is the only once-weekly product candidate in development for the treatment and prevention of life-threatening invasive fungal infections. The company’s Phase 2 STRIVE clinical trial of rezafungin met its primary safety and efficacy objectives, and provides support for Cidara to initiate Phase 3 pivotal trials in the treatment of candidemia and invasive candidiasis and the prophylaxis of invasive fungal infections. Cidara also is leveraging its novel Cloudbreak™ platform to develop antibody-drug conjugates for the treatment of viral and multi-drug resistant Gram-negative bacterial infections. Cloudbreak is the first immunotherapy discovery platform designed specifically to create compounds that directly kill pathogens and also direct a patient’s immune cells to attack and eliminate bacterial, fungal or viral pathogens. Cidara is headquartered in San Diego, California. For more information, please visit www.cidara.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements contained in this press release regarding matters that are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Because such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such statements include, but are not limited to, our ability to advance our pipeline to deliver novel anti-infectives to patients and providers, the potential for the expanded utility of rezafungin across patient settings, and Cidara’s ability to successfully complete development of rezafungin and receive regulatory approval for any indication. Risks that contribute to the uncertain nature of the forward-looking statements include: the success and timing of Cidara’s preclinical studies and clinical trials; regulatory developments in the United States and foreign countries; changes in Cidara’s plans to develop and commercialize its product candidates; Cidara’s ability to obtain additional financing; Cidara’s ability to obtain and maintain intellectual property protection for its product candidates; and the loss of key scientific or management personnel. These and other risks and uncertainties are described more fully in Cidara’s Form 10-Q most recently filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date on which they were made. Cidara undertakes no obligation to update such statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made.

INVESTOR CONTACT:

Robert H. Uhl

Westwicke Partners, LLC

Managing Director

(858) 356-5932

robert.uhl@westwicke.com

MEDIA CONTACT:

Christy Curran

Sam Brown Inc.

(615) 414-8668

christycurran@sambrown.com