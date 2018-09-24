24/09/2018 15:35:57

Decision by Nasdaq Stockholm’s Disciplinary Committee (12/18)

The Disciplinary Committee of Nasdaq Stockholm has found that Invuo Technologies AB  (“Invuo” or the “Company”) has breached the Nasdaq Stockholm’s Rule Book for Issuers (the “Rule Book”) and, accordingly, imposed a fine on Invuo amounting to seven annual fees, corresponding to an amount of SEK 1,435,000.

The Disciplinary Committee finds that Invuo breached item 3.1 of the Rule Book in connection with the Company's disclosure of information on the divestment of its subsidiary Seamless Distribution Systems AB in March 2017.

In addition, the Disciplinary Committee concludes that Invuo, on two occasions in October and November 2017, breached item 3.1 of the Rule Book in connection with disclosure of information on the Board of Directors’ decision to appoint a new CEO of the Company. 

The Disciplinary Committee has also concluded that Invuo, in press releases published on March 6, April 3, April 30 and May 17, 2018, breached article 4.1 of the Commission Implementing Regulation and article 17.4 of the Market Abuse Regulation concerning delayed disclosure of inside information as well as item 3.1 of the Rule Book in connection with the disclosure of information on the Company’s negotiations with AJ Group Holdings Ltd regarding AJ Group’s undertaking to invest about SEK 52 million in shares in Invuo and to acquire the Company’s loan to SDS.

The breaches that the Disciplinary Committee has found Invuo guilty of, shows that the Company’s organization and staffing for providing information to the market were inadequate during the period in question. The fact that the composition of the Company’s management fulfills the requirements on sufficient competence does not affect this assessment given that the Company, according to information obtained in the Disciplinary Committee’s investigation, has not satisfied the information disclosure obligations set out in the Rule Book. Accordingly, the Disciplinary Committee concludes that Invuo did not have adequate capacity for providing information to the market according to item 2.4.3 of the Rule book.

In summary, the Disciplinary Committee is of the opinion that Invuo, on several occasions, breached item 3.1 of the Rule Book and that the Company, in light of the high number of breaches combined with the serious nature of several of these, lacked adequate capacity for providing information to the market according to item 2.4.3 of the Rule book. The Disciplinary Committee has thus decided that the sanction should be a fine corresponding to seven annual fees.

A more detailed description of the matter case and the Disciplinary Committee’s decision are available at:

https://business.nasdaq.com/list/Rules-and-Regulations/european-surveillance/disciplinary-processes/decisions-and-sanctions/stockholm-2018.html

Please see the attached documents for Swedish and English versions of the decision.

For further information about this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 60 00, or iss@nasdaq.com.

