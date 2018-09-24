24/09/2018 22:15:12

DHT Holdings, Inc. Announces $50 Million Scrubber Financing

Related content
29 Aug - 
New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for BofI Holding, D..
23 Aug - 
DHT Holdings, Inc. Announces Closing of $125 Million Tr..
16 Aug - 
DHT Holdings, Inc. Announces a $119 Million Transaction..

HAMILTON, BERMUDA, September 24, 2018 - DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) ("DHT") announced that it has secured commitment to a $50 million financing for its earlier publicized scrubber retrofit project, subject to final documentation. The financing is structured through an increase of the existing $300 million secured credit facility entered into in the second quarter of 2017. The increased facility will bear the same interest rate equal to Libor + 2.40%. The increased facility is available immediately and will have quarterly repayments of $2.5 million commencing second quarter 2020, aligned with the implementation of IMO2020 and expected economic benefits. Other terms and conditions remain unchanged.

All seven banks in the existing facility, participated in the increased facility: Nordea, ABN Amro, Danish Ship Finance, DNB, ING, SEB and Swedbank. 

The co-CEOs Svein Moxnes Harfjeld and Trygve P. Munthe said: "We are very pleased with the solid support from our banking universe in financing this attractive investment for DHT. We have obtained competitive terms with a structure tailored to the execution of the project."

ABOUT DHT HOLDINGS, INC.

DHT is an independent crude oil tanker company operating a fleet of crude oil tankers in the VLCC and Aframax segments. We operate through our wholly owned management companies in Oslo, Norway and Singapore. For further information: www.dhtankers.com.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements and information relating to the Company that are based on beliefs of the Company's management as well as assumptions, expectations, projections, intentions and beliefs about future events, in particular regarding dividends (including our dividend plans, timing and the amount and growth of any dividends), daily charter rates, vessel utilization, the future number of newbuilding deliveries, oil prices and seasonal fluctuations in vessel supply and demand. When used in this document, words such as "believe," "intend," "anticipate," "estimate," "project," "forecast," "plan," "potential," "will," "may," "should" and "expect" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements but are not the exclusive means of identifying such statements.  These statements reflect the Company's current views with respect to future events and are based on assumptions and subject to risks and uncertainties.  Given these uncertainties, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements.  These forward-looking statements represent the Company's estimates and assumptions only as of the date of this press release and are not intended to give any assurance as to future results.  For a detailed discussion of the risk factors that might cause future results to differ, please refer to the Company's Annual Report on Form 20-F, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on April 24, 2018.

The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements contained in this press release, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.  In light of these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, the forward-looking events discussed in this press release might not occur, and the Company's actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements.

CONTACT:

Laila C. Halvorsen, CFO

Phone: +1 441 299 4981 and +47 984 39 935

E-mail: lch@dhtankers.com

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
Ingen indlæg

Regulatory news

22:15 DHT
DHT Holdings, Inc. Announces $50 Million Scrubber Financing
29 Aug BOFI
New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for BofI Holding, Digimarc, DHT, International Seaways, QEP Resources, and Intelsat S.A. — Factors of Influence, Major Initiatives and Sustained Production
23 Aug DHT
DHT Holdings, Inc. Announces Closing of $125 Million Transaction of Privately Negotiated Exchanges of Convertible Notes due 2019 and Concurrent Private Placement of New Convertible Notes due 2021
16 Aug DHT
DHT Holdings, Inc. Announces a $119 Million Transaction of Privately Negotiated Exchanges of Existing Convertible Notes due 2019 and Concurrent Private Placement of New Convertible Notes due 2021
07 Aug DHT
DHT Holdings, Inc. Second Quarter 2018 Results
03 Aug DHT
HAMILTON, BERMUDA, August 3, 2018 - DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: DHT) will release its second quarter 2018 results after market close on Tuesday August 7, 2018.
03 Jul DHT
DHT Holdings, Inc. announces agreement to install scrubbers on twelve of its VLCCs
02 Jul BOFI
New Research Coverage Highlights SAP SE, OneMain, DHT, Intelsat S.A, Healthcare Realty Trust, and BofI Holding — Consolidated Revenues, Company Growth, and Expectations for 2018
18 Jun DHT
DHT Holdings, Inc. Announces the results of the 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders
11 Jun DHT
DHT Holdings, Inc. announces departure and appointment of Chief Financial Officer

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
12 Sep - Director retirement and changes to director responsibilities
31 Aug - Statement re: Completion of Acquisition
01 Aug - Rathbone Brothers Plc: Total voting rights
26 Jul - Rathbone Brothers Plc : Director/PDMR Shareholding
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
OpGen Partnering with New York State Department of Health and Merck’s ILÚM Health Solutions to Detect Antimicrobial-Resistant Infections
2
Roche announces global availability of blood-based genomic profiling test, FoundationOne Liquid
3
Diagnostic Superiority and Equivalence to Biopsy: a Study Confirms the Clinical Value of ShearWave® Elastography (SWE™) for the Non-Invasive Evaluation of Liver Fibrosis
4
BrainChip to present at TechKnow Invest Roadshow
5
Favre-Leuba Selects WISekey's cutting-edge WISeAuthentic Blockchain platform to protect its luxury timepieces

Related stock quotes

DHT Holdings Inc 4.690 2.0% Stock price increasing

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

23:00
Universal Stainless Chairman, President and CEO Dennis M. Oates Named Stainless Steel Executive of the Year - 2018
23:00
Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. to Present at the Denver Gold Forum in Colorado Springs
22:59
San Joaquin Valley Homes and Presidio Residential Capital Acquire 53 Acres of Land for New Home Community in Kingsburg, Calif.
22:53
PCG Advisory Group Co-Sponsored Family Office Event Presented by Morgan Creek Capital and BlockWorks Group
22:36
WORLDLINE SA : Disclosure of trading in own shares from September 17th to September 21st 2018
22:30
Northland Power Opens Offshore Wind Operations Hub in Germany
22:19
Trilogy International Partners Inc. Sets Date to Report Third Quarter 2018 Results
22:15
AGTC Appoints William Aliski to its Board of Directors
22:15
DHT Holdings, Inc. Announces $50 Million Scrubber Financing

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
24 September 2018 23:16:46
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20180919.1 - EUROWEB3 - 2018-09-25 00:16:46 - 2018-09-24 23:16:46 - 1000 - Website: OKAY