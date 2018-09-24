24/09/2018 15:59:39

Holiday Retirement showcases exemplary natural disaster management during Hurricane Florence

ORLANDO, Fla. , Sept. 24, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Holiday Retirement wishes to recognize all of its associates for their dedication to keeping residents safe during Hurricane Florence. With nearly 50-years-experience mitigating the effects of natural disasters, Holiday Retirement teams implemented the company’s natural disaster protocol before, during and after the hurricane, protecting the 27 communities and approximately 2,700 residents affected by the storm’s path.

“Resident safety is always our first priority, but our response plans for these types of events also place a high priority on our residents’ comfort and satisfaction,” said Phillip McClanahan, senior general manager at Holiday Retirement’s Deepwood Estates. “Our teams labored to make sure our residents were safe and provide a sense of normalcy.”  

Community teams, including chefs, maintenance and housekeepers, were onsite 24-hours a day at affected communities until the storm subsided. Teams secured buildings, prepared emergency generators, coordinated special food deliveries, and moved emergency materials to prepare and handle the storm. Holiday Retirement also posted twice-daily updates on the company’s website and Facebook community pages to maintain proper communication with individuals outside the communities.

Only minor damage and flooding were sustained in any Holiday Retirement communities, and the two coastal Holiday Retirement communities most affected by the storm, Eagle Crest and Ashley Park, were evacuated to other inland communities. The residents at these communities have now safely returned home.

“When the residents from Eagle Crest pulled into the lobby of our community, our residents applauded their arrival, then hugged and led the guests to their assigned rooms,” said Tara Blanton, general manager at Holiday Retirement’s Forest Pines, a receiving community for those evacuated. “The joining of these two Holiday families was a blessing to all involved, despite the circumstances surrounding their visit.”

“Residents used terms like ‘vacation’ or ‘hurricane trip’ because it just didn’t feel like an evacuation,” added McClanahan.

Holiday Retirement is proud to be a place where older adults can feel calm, safe and secure during natural disasters. If you or an older person in your life are interested in joining a community that prioritizes residents’ wellbeing, even under the worst conditions, contact Holiday Retirement today.

“Even in the middle of a hurricane, our residents were safe and well taken care of,” said Rick Wigginton, Holiday’s senior vice president of sales and marketing. “A community full of good neighbors and friends is a much better option than weathering a storm alone – for both the resident and their family worried about them.  Besides, we all know life is better with friends.”

About Holiday Retirement

Holiday Retirement is in the business of helping older people live better. Holiday invented the concept of independent senior living in 1971, and is the largest provider in North America today with more than 260 retirement communities and over 30,000 residents throughout the U.S. For more information about Holiday Retirement, call 800-322-0999, visit www.holidaytouch.com or follow the brand on Facebook @HolidayRetirement.     

