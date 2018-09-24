24/09/2018 17:50:54

INVE Will Be Listed on FCoin on September 26th, 2018

BEIJING, China, Sept. 24, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InterValue will set up a special trading zone on FCoin. Initially, INVE will be launched and the trading pairs between INVE/ETH and INVE/USDT will be opened. Token from InterValue ecosystem can be launched in InterValue trading zone thereafter.

 

InterValue is the first practical blockchain 4.0 project in the world to support large-scale applications. The 2.0 testnet has achieved a completely new HashNet consensus developed by InterValue technical team independently. TPS on a single shard breaks through 280,000. The TPS is unlimited theoretically. The overall capacity of the platform and the speed of transaction is beyond millions. It is in the leading position worldwide.

 

InterValue will officially launch its main-net by the end of 2018. At present, it is continually promoting the research and development of cross-chain, DAG based smart contract according to the established roadmap. The overall research and development progress is without a hitch. The technical team will focus on the development of DApp and ecological construction, and strive to provide a practical public blockchain with high-performance and high-security.

 

 

Please visit our websites and the official community for more details:

Website: https://www.inve.one

English telegram: https://t.me/InterValueProject

Chinese telegram: https://t.me/InterValue

Telegram official announcement channel: https://t.me/InterValueofficial

Twitter: https://twitter.com/intervaluepro

Medium blog: https://medium.com/@intervalueproject

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/InterValueofficial

Reddit: https://www.reddit.com/user/intervalue

Quora: https://intervalue.quora.com

 



InterValue

intervalue@inve.one



