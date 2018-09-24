24/09/2018 16:00:00

Larson Electronics Releases Explosion 1080p HD Security Camera with Explosion Proof LED Light

KEMP, Texas, Sept. 24, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Larson Electronics, a manufacturer of industrial lighting products, announced the release of an explosion proof camera and light combination fixture that features a 12-watt camera and a 12-watt LED light. The 1080p HD resolution camera/light is remotely mounted allowing operators to view live feed from tanks, reactors and vessels from a centralized control room. The explosion proof LED light fixture produces 1,320 lumens and comes in spot of flood options.

The EXPCMR-ALG-OZ-IC-1080P-LE1-12.7-300-1227 is a combination HD security camera with explosion proof LED light for inspections and monitoring in combustive environments. The security camera provides operators in hazardous areas with crisp 1080p HD high resolution images and has a 5-50mm motorized lens automatically adjusts focus, providing operators with a precise 10x optical zoom and autofocus and 62x digital zoom image. A digital inverter supports both HD-TVI and CVBS analog output to a customer provided remote mount DVR system.

The EXPCMR-ALG-OZ-IC-1080P-LE1-12.7-300-1227 produces 1,320 lumens of high-intensity LED light for illumination within hazardous areas and potentially explosive work environments and is available in two lighting configurations; spot and flood. The spot configuration features a 10° beam that measures 800`L and 140` W. The flood configuration throws a 40° beam that measures 300`L and 225`W. An adjustable surface mount mechanism allows operators to control the direction of the beam by tilting the unit towards the desired target.

This combination fixture from Larson Electronics is rated NEMA Type 3, 4, 4X, 7 (B, C, D) and 9 (E, F, G) and designed to withstand the rigors of demanding environmental and operating conditions while remaining lightweight and easy to use. This unit is designed to operate on 120-240V AC. Link-up with the camera is achieved via customer provided standard stranded cable such as SOOW. The EXPCMR-ALG-OZ-IC-1080P-LE1-12.7-300-1227 features separate leads for both the camera and the light fixture which allows them to be operated independently of one another if desired. This unit is equipped with 300` of 12/7 SOOW cable that is terminated in flying leads and includes adjustable reverse style mounting brackets for precision aiming.

Applications for the EXPCMR-ALG-OZ-IC-1080P-LE1-12.7-300-1227 range from inspections, tank cleaning, remote observation and security to work-site observation, surveying in flammable environments and compliance with safety regulations.

About Larson Electronics LLC:

Larson Electronics LLC

is a manufacturer of industrial lighting equipment and accessories. The company offers an extensive catalog of industry-grade lighting and power distribution products for the following sectors: manufacturing, construction, food processing, oil and gas, military, marine and automobile. Customers can benefit from the company’s hands-on, customized approach to lighting solutions. Larson Electronics provides expedited service for quotes, customer support and shipments.

For further information, please contact:

Rob Bresnahan, President and CEO

Toll-free: 1-800-369-6671

Phone: 214-616-6180

Fax: 903-498-3364

E-mail: sales@larsonelectronics.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/fc5936da-c5c0-40c7-84de-39b3eb8fa2b4

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ba58a5f3-c5cd-4702-bce7-456902c07bd0

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/98f28b31-1bb6-4e2a-93a8-a0a6c0725bee

LE Logo - new 2016.JPG

