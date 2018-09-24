24/09/2018 12:00:00

LogistiCare completes acquisition of Circulation

ATLANTA, Sept. 24, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LogistiCare Solutions, LLC (“LogistiCare” or the “Company”) today announced that it has completed the previously announced acquisition of Circulation, Inc (“Circulation”). The acquisition of Circulation significantly advances the Company’s central mission of reducing transportation as a barrier to healthcare.

Circulation offers technology-enabled logistics solutions and analytics for managing non-emergency transportation across healthcare. Its HIPAA compliant digital platform, and digitally integrated transportation network, enables automated administration of transportation benefits and simple ride scheduling and trip assignment by call centers, healthcare facilities, case managers, caregivers, and members/patients. While LogistiCare’s current customer base is primarily focused on state agencies and MCOs servicing Medicaid and Medicare lives, Circulation serves a broader mix of payers and approximately 3,000 healthcare facilities across 45 states.

About LogistiCare

LogistiCare, a wholly-owned subsidiary of The Providence Service Corporation (Nasdaq: PRSC), is the nation's largest manager of non-emergency medical transportation programs for state governments and managed care organizations. Its range of services includes call center management, network credentialing, vendor payment management and non-emergency medical transport management. In 2017, the Company maintained a 99 percent complaint-free service rate while managing over 65 million trips and more than 24 million eligible riders. For more information, visit www.logisticare.com.

About Circulation

Circulation, founded in 2016, and based in Boston, MA, offers a full suite of logistics solutions to manage non-emergency transportation across all areas of healthcare, powered by its HIPAA-compliant digital platform. Circulation enables administration of transportation benefits, proactively monitors for fraud waste and abuse, and seamlessly integrates all transportation capabilities (e.g. outsourced transportation, owned fleets, and other medical logistics services), while placing a new focus on patient convenience and satisfaction. Circulation’s proprietary platform simplifies ordering, improves reliability and efficiency, and reduces transportation spend. Circulation is passionate about improving health outcomes and transforming how consumers consume healthcare products and services.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "believe," "demonstrate," "expect," "estimate," "forecast," "anticipate," "should" and "likely" and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. In addition, statements that are not historical should also be considered forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on those forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date the statement was made. Such forward-looking statements are based on current expectations that involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual events to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, our ability to timely close the acquisition of Circulation and successfully implement and achieve cost synergies and otherwise integrate Circulation following closing and other risks detailed in Providence's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K. Providence is under no obligation to (and expressly disclaims any such obligation to) update any of the information in this press release if any forward-looking statement later turns out to be inaccurate whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Investor Relations Contact

Kevin Dotts – Chief Financial Officer

404-888-5862

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
19 Sep
 
Jeg har været med som skribent her på EI siden 2012 og jeg har haft mange gode øjeblikke ved at være..
62
20 Sep
VWS
Vestas aktien fylder en del i min portefølje, hvorfor jeg følger den tæt. Jeg var dog selv tidligere..
35
22 Sep
DANSKE
Er det ikke tænkevækkende i disse dage at være vidne til vores politikere, der berettiget forarges o..
29
18 Sep
BIOPOR
BioPorto - InvestorDagen 18.september 2018 Jeg deltog til præsentationen af BioPorto ved CFO Ole ..
24
20 Sep
 
Danmark forærer 12mia kr væk til svindlere - med hjælp fra et par fordrukne ansatte i skat. Så stort..
23
23 Sep
DANSKE
Danske har intet lært. Ikke af finanskrisen, ikke af skattely sager, ikke af panama sager. De har ty..
22
18 Sep
PNDORA
.....lyder ikke for klogt. Nu har vi været under pres fra shortere i lang tid i Pandora som fik bank..
20
01:11
TEVA
Dansk Aktionaerforening gjorde et lille scoop og fik Kaare Schultz til at deltage i InvestorDagen i ..
16
20 Sep
DANSKE
Erhversministeren mener at hvidvaskskandalen er "en af de største skandaler i danmarkshistorien" og ..
16
21 Sep
DANSKE
Desværre har pressen og visse politikere dømt i en sag for at mele deres kager.  Hvis man har fulgt ..
14

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
12 Sep - Director retirement and changes to director responsibilities
31 Aug - Statement re: Completion of Acquisition
01 Aug - Rathbone Brothers Plc: Total voting rights
26 Jul - Rathbone Brothers Plc : Director/PDMR Shareholding
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Youth INC and RBC Host Fourth Annual Community Event and Raise $1.7M for NYC Youth
2
The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of TRCO, COCP and ABBV
3
Roche announces global availability of blood-based genomic profiling test, FoundationOne Liquid
4
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for LOGM, NLSN and ZN: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
5
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for USAT and OPK: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

12:30
Correction: Investeringsselskabet Artha Optimum A/S – admittance to trading of new shares
12:30
FTI Consulting Teams with Kira Systems to Enhance Contract Intelligence Services
12:30
Paulson Provides Investor Presentation Highlighting A Better Way Forward For Detour Gold
12:30
VIVUS to Present at the Fourth Annual Robins Equity Research Round-Up
12:19
Net Asset Value(s)
12:15
Integra Announces Initial Drill Results From the Florida Mountain Deposit, Including 13.94 g/t AuEq Over 3.05 m and 10.57 g/t AuEq Over 2.74 m
12:12
PayPoint plc : Director/PDMR Shareholding
12:11
Net Asset Value(s)
12:05
Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. Announces Inclusion in Russell 2000® and Russell 3000® Indexes

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
24 September 2018 12:49:07
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20180919.1 - EUROWEB3 - 2018-09-24 13:49:07 - 2018-09-24 12:49:07 - 1000 - Website: OKAY