Manhattan Associates Named a Leader in the Industry's Top Order Management System Evaluation

ATLANTA, Sept. 24, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Manhattan Associates Inc. (NASDAQ: MANH) today announced that it has been named a Leader in The Forrester Wave™: Order Management Systems (OMS), Q3 2018 report by Forrester Research. Specifically architected for advanced omnichannel environments, Manhattan Order Management received the highest score in the Strategy category – with the highest scores possible in the Product Vision and Innovation Road Map criteria. Forrester’s analysts also gave Manhattan’s OMS among the highest Current Offering scores in the Order Channel Capabilities, Store Fulfillment, Order Orchestration, and Contact Center Capabilities criteria.

Forrester evaluated products across 40 criteria and Manhattan’s OMS achieved the highest scores possible in 23 of these categories. The report also notes Manhattan’s strongest offerings in store fulfillment capabilities, including endless aisle, BOPIS, and ship-from-store. Forrester analysts describe the product in the report as “a good fit for companies looking for an enterprise-class, cloud-based solution, with robust features and functionality that are built for complex but common omnichannel scenarios.”

“We’re honored to be named a leader in the Forrester OMS Wave. We see our placement as further validation of the collaboration and co-innovation we’ve done with our customers, some of the most successful omnichannel businesses in the world,” said Brian Kinsella, senior vice president, Product Management, Manhattan Associates. “Our OMS customers receive immediate access to these enhancements without ever having to worry about an upgrade, and have the full flexibility to extend the solution with their own proprietary innovations.”

Manhattan’s Order Management solution is part of the Manhattan Active™ Omni platform, the most technologically advanced omnichannel commerce solution ever engineered. Built for the cloud, Manhattan Active Omni not only delivers the industry’s leading order management solution, it also includes next generation point of sale, intuitive store fulfillment, omnichannel promotions and a retail-focused CRM with case management and native social integration to ensure retailers are ready to deliver on their customer promises.

Click here to download a copy of the Forrester report. Receive up-to-date product, customer, and partner news directly from Manhattan Associates on Twitter and Facebook.

About Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates is a technology leader in supply chain and omnichannel commerce. We unite information across the enterprise, converging front-end sales with back-end supply chain execution. Our software, platform technology and unmatched experience help drive both top-line growth and bottom-line profitability for our customers.

Manhattan Associates designs, builds and delivers leading edge cloud and on-premises solutions so that across the store, through your network or from your fulfillment center, you are ready to reap the rewards of the omnichannel marketplace. For more information, please visit www.manh.com.

