24/09/2018 16:00:00

McDonald's Announces President, International Lead Markets & Chief Restaurant Officer Doug Goare to Retire

Related content
22 Aug - 
McDonald’s Sets Global Goal to Reduce Barriers to Emplo..
14 Aug - 
McDonald’s and Franchisees Investing Approximately $390..
14 Aug - 
McDonald’s and Franchisees Investing Approximately $126..

CHICAGO, Sept. 24, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- McDonald’s Corporation today announced that President, International Lead Markets & Chief Restaurant Officer Doug Goare, 66, will retire after 40 years of service on December 31, 2018.

"Doug has been an important leader whose career at McDonald’s has spanned multiple continents and his expertise has contributed greatly to the success of our business today,” McDonald's President and CEO Steve Easterbrook said. “I have always valued his wise counsel and his passion for elevating the experience for our customers and crew. We thank Doug for his steadfast leadership and wish him all the best in his well-deserved retirement."

In anticipation of Goare’s retirement and with the evolution of the Company’s business model over the past few years to a more heavily franchised structure, the Board of Directors approved several organizational changes to McDonald's global business. These actions are designed to continue the Company's efforts towards driving growth as a better McDonald’s through the Velocity Growth Plan.

Beginning January 1, 2019, McDonald’s will operate under a new organizational structure with the following global business segments:

  • U.S. – will continue to operate under the leadership of Chris Kempczinski, 49, President, McDonald’s USA.

     

  • International Operated Markets (IOM) – comprised of wholly-owned markets, or countries in which the Company operates restaurants, including Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Russia, Spain and the U.K. Joe Erlinger, 45, will lead this segment as President, International Operated Markets, and will continue to report to Easterbrook.

  • International Developmental Licensed Markets (IDL) – the remaining markets in the McDonald’s system will be led by Ian Borden, 50, as President, International Developmental Licensed Markets. Borden will continue to report to Easterbrook. Corporate activities will also be reported within this segment.

“The organisation we created as we were beginning our turnaround in 2015 helped us make decisions more quickly, act with greater agility and strengthen the performance of our markets,” said Easterbrook. “This new organisational structure provides us the opportunity to continue building on our progress, making sure McDonald’s remains positioned to run great restaurants and better serve our customers.”

Upcoming Communications

For important news and information regarding McDonald's, including the timing of future investor conferences and earnings calls, visit the Investor Relations section of the Company's Internet home page at www.investor.mcdonalds.com. McDonald's uses this website as a primary channel for disclosing key information to its investors, some of which may contain material and previously non-public information.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s is the world’s leading global foodservice retailer with over 37,000 locations in 120 markets around the world. Over 90 percent of McDonald’s restaurants worldwide are owned and operated by independent local businessmen and women.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains certain forward-looking statements, which reflect management’s expectations regarding future events and operating performance and speak only as of the date hereof.  These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties.  The factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from our expectations are detailed in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, such as its annual and quarterly reports and current reports on Form 8-K.  The Company undertakes no obligations to update such forward-looking statements, except as may otherwise be required by law. 

Contact:

Media: Andrea Abate

630-209-7121

Investors: Mike Flores

630-623-3519

McDonald'sLogo.png

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
Ingen indlæg

Regulatory news

16:00 MCD
McDonald's Announces President, International Lead Markets & Chief Restaurant Officer Doug Goare to Retire
22 Aug MCD
McDonald’s Sets Global Goal to Reduce Barriers to Employment for Two Million Youth; Invests $2 Million in Chicago’s Workforce; and Pledges to offer 43,000 apprenticeships across Europe
14 Aug MCD
McDonald’s and Franchisees Investing Approximately $390 Million in California To Modernize More Than 550 Local Restaurants in 2018 & 2019
14 Aug MCD
McDonald’s and Franchisees Investing Approximately $126 Million in Washington State to Modernize More than 170 Local Restaurants in 2018 & 2019
14 Aug MCD
McDonald’s and Franchisees Investing Approximately $53 Million in Nevada To Modernize More Than 90 Local Restaurants in 2018 & 2019
14 Aug MCD
McDonald’s and Franchisees Investing Approximately $120 Million in Arizona To Modernize More Than 200 Local Restaurants in 2018 & 2019
14 Aug MCD
McDonald’s and Franchisees Investing Approximately $111 Million in Colorado to Modernize More than 140 Local Restaurants in 2018 & 2019
14 Aug MCD
McDonald’s and Franchisees Investing $448 Million in Texas To Modernize 840 Texas Restaurants in 2018 & 2019
14 Aug MCD
McDonald’s & Franchisees Investing Approximately $205 Million in Michigan To Modernize More Than 400 Local Restaurants in 2018 & 2019
14 Aug MCD
McDonald’s and Franchisees Investing Approximately $166 Million in Wisconsin To Modernize More Than 215 Local Restaurants in 2018 & 2019

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
12 Sep - Director retirement and changes to director responsibilities
31 Aug - Statement re: Completion of Acquisition
01 Aug - Rathbone Brothers Plc: Total voting rights
26 Jul - Rathbone Brothers Plc : Director/PDMR Shareholding
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Youth INC and RBC Host Fourth Annual Community Event and Raise $1.7M for NYC Youth
2
Roche announces global availability of blood-based genomic profiling test, FoundationOne Liquid
3
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for USAT and OPK: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
4
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for LOGM, NLSN and ZN: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
5
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for RMTI, TTPH, HMNY and GDS: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

Related stock quotes

McDonald's Corporation 163.56 -1.1% Stock price decreasing
McDonald's 155.00 0.0% Stock price unchanged

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

16:11
Net Asset Value(s)
16:00
National Law Enforcement Museum Announces First Changing Exhibit; Will Examine Law Enforcement and Community Relations
16:00
McDonald's Announces President, International Lead Markets & Chief Restaurant Officer Doug Goare to Retire
16:00
Cystinosis Research Foundation Awards $2.4 Million in Research Grants
16:00
SalesHero Releases Limited Availability of Sales AI Automation Platform at Dreamforce 2018, the Most Inspiring Technology Event of the Year
16:00
Larson Electronics Releases Explosion 1080p HD Security Camera with Explosion Proof LED Light
15:59
Holiday Retirement showcases exemplary natural disaster management during Hurricane Florence
15:56
Net Asset Value(s)
15:48
Chaparral Energy to Participate in Johnson Rice Energy Conference

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
24 September 2018 16:38:13
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20180919.1 - EUROWEB5 - 2018-09-24 17:38:13 - 2018-09-24 16:38:13 - 1000 - Website: OKAY