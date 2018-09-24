Michael Mitrovic, Esquire joins Cooper Levenson

Atlantic City, N.J., Sept. 24, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cooper Levenson is pleased to announce that attorney Michael Mitrovic has joined the firm as Of Counsel to the Insurance Defense Litigation Practice Group.

“Mike is an accomplished attorney and a recognized insurance industry executive. He has held positions of the highest level in global insurance companies, and his significant knowledge in the areas of claims management, as well as transactional liability and tax liability underwriting, will make him a great addition to the Cooper Levenson team,” said Kenneth J. Calemmo, chief operating officer.

Mitrovic served as President of Global Claims for Ironshore Inc. A recognized insurance industry executive, his career spans nearly forty years with extensive experience in every aspect of the insurance industry. Mitrovic was responsible for launching the company’s U.S. operations and oversaw the development of specialty product lines and requisite regulatory approvals. Prior to joining Ironshore, he served for more than 22 years with AIG; most recently in the roles of Vice President of Claims and President of AIG Worldwide Financial Lines. He also co-founded and was President and Chief Operating Officer of Axcelera/ Global Specialty Risk.

Mitrovic has received numerous awards for his contributions as a leader in the business world and insurance industry. In 2014, Penn State University Liberal Arts Alumni Society honored him with the 2014 Outstanding Liberal Arts Alumni in Business Award, for success in the business community and influence as a leader. Mitrovic also received the Claims Executive of the Year Award, an award sponsored by major insurance companies and brokers that recognizes years of service, contributions to the insurance industry, and the example of leadership and professionalism set for peers and colleagues.

Mike holds a B.A. from Pennsylvania State University, an M.A. from New York University and a Masters in International Affairs from Columbia University. He received a J.D. from the University Of Richmond School Of Law.

Cooper Levenson is a full service law firm since 1957, with offices in New Jersey, Delaware, Florida, and Las Vegas.

