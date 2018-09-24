24/09/2018 08:25:00

Net Asset Value(s)

Related content
21 Sep - 
Net Asset Value(s)
20 Sep - 
Net Asset Value(s)
19 Sep - 
Net Asset Value(s)

Invesco FTSE RAFI Europe Mid-Small UCITS ETF - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

London, September 21

Funds      Date       Ticker   ISIN code    Shares in  Currency Net Asset     NAV/per
                      Symbol                Issue               Value         share
                                                                              Base
Invesco    21.09.2018 PSES     IE00B23D8Y98 700,001    EUR      10,959,229    15.65602
FTSE RAFI
Europe
Mid-Small
UCITS ETF

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
Ingen indlæg

Regulatory news

08:25 E:PSES
Net Asset Value(s)
21 Sep E:PSES
Net Asset Value(s)
20 Sep E:PSES
Net Asset Value(s)
19 Sep E:PSES
Net Asset Value(s)
18 Sep E:PSES
Net Asset Value(s)
17 Sep E:PSES
Net Asset Value(s)
14 Sep E:PSES
Net Asset Value(s)
13 Sep E:PSES
Net Asset Value(s)
12 Sep E:PSES
Net Asset Value(s)
11 Sep E:PSES
Net Asset Value(s)

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
12 Sep - Director retirement and changes to director responsibilities
31 Aug - Statement re: Completion of Acquisition
01 Aug - Rathbone Brothers Plc: Total voting rights
26 Jul - Rathbone Brothers Plc : Director/PDMR Shareholding
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
The Healing Light - Cold Laser Therapy Comes to Amazing Spine Care in Jacksonville, FL
2
The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of TRCO, COCP and ABBV
3
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for LOGM, NLSN and ZN: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
4
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for USAT and OPK: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
5
Youth INC and RBC Host Fourth Annual Community Event and Raise $1.7M for NYC Youth

Related stock quotes

POWERSHARES GLBAL FUNDS .. 1,393.20 0.0% Stock price unchanged

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

08:37
Net Asset Value(s)
08:33
Net Asset Value(s)
08:33
Net Asset Value(s)
08:32
Net Asset Value(s)
08:31
Net Asset Value(s)
08:31
Net Asset Value(s)
08:31
Net Asset Value(s)
08:31
Net Asset Value(s)
08:30
Net Asset Value(s)

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
24 September 2018 08:54:09
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20180919.1 - EUROWEB3 - 2018-09-24 09:54:09 - 2018-09-24 08:54:09 - 1000 - Website: OKAY