Northland Power Opens Offshore Wind Operations Hub in Germany

TORONTO, Sept. 24, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Northland Power Inc. (“Northland” or the “Company”) (TSX: NPI) today announced the opening of its offshore wind operations hub in Germany. The hub represents an expansion of Northland’s focus on offshore wind operations. Initial activities are focused on achieving synergies across the 332 MW Nordsee One wind farm, which commenced commercial operations in 2017, and the 269 MW Deutsche Bucht project, which is currently in construction. The team will also support Northland’s global project development work.

Operations and maintenance activities, including remote monitoring and control of the wind turbines and substations, have been centralized in a port-side facility in the village of Norddeich. Commercial and engineering activities are being managed from a new office in the Hamburg area.

“I’m pleased to welcome the Northland team to their new headquarters,” noted Troy Patton, Chief Operations Officer at Northland. “With two operating offshore wind farms in the North Sea, and a third in construction, the operational focus of our business in Europe is evolving. We have the people, expertise, and proximity to expand our capabilities and realize significant synergies, demonstrating our ongoing commitment to strong results and continued growth.”

ABOUT NORTHLAND POWER INC.

Northland Power (“Northland”) is an independent power producer founded in 1987, and publicly traded since 1997. Northland develops, builds, owns and operates facilities that produce ‘clean’ (natural gas) and ‘green’ (wind, solar, and hydro) energy, providing sustainable long-term value to shareholders, stakeholders, and host communities.

The Company owns or has an economic interest in 2,458 MW (net 2,029 MW) of operating generating capacity and 269 MW of generating capacity under construction, representing the Deutsche Bucht offshore wind project in the North Sea, in addition to its 60% equity stake in the 1,044 MW Hai Long projects under development in Taiwan.

Northland’s common shares, Series 1, Series 2 and Series 3 preferred shares and Series B and Series C convertible debentures trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbols NPI, NPI.PR.A, NPI.PR.B, NPI.PR.C, NPI.DB.B, and NPI.DB.C, respectively.

For further information contact:

Barb Bokla, Manager, Investor Relations, (647) 288-1438, or

Sarah Charuk, Director, Communications (647) 288-1105

investorrelations@northlandpower.com

www.northlandpower.com