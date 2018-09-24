24/09/2018 14:10:33

Novo Nordisk A/S - Share repurchase programme

Bagsværd, Denmark, 24 September 2018 - On 10 August 2018, Novo Nordisk initiated a share repurchase programme in accordance with Article 5 of Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR), also referred to as the Safe Harbour rules. This programme is part of the overall share repurchase programme of up to DKK 14 billion to be executed during a 12-month period beginning 1 February 2018.

Under the programme initiated 10 August 2018, Novo Nordisk will repurchase B shares for an amount up to DKK 2.4 billion in the period from 13 August 2018 to 30 October 2018.

Anne Margrethe Hauge +45 4442 3450

amhg@novonordisk.com

Ken Inchausti (US) +1 609 240 9429

Peter Hugreffe Ankersen +45 3075 9085

phak@novonordisk.com

Anders Mikkelsen +45 3079 4461

armk@novonordisk.com

Valdemar Borum Svarrer +45 3079 0301

Company announcement no. 75 / 2018

CA180924_SafeHarbour_UK

This announcement is distributed by West Corporation on behalf of West Corporation clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: Novo Nordisk A/S via Globenewswire

14:10 NOVO-B
Novo Nordisk A/S - Share repurchase programme
20 Sep NOVO-B
Novo Nordisk - Oral semaglutide demonstrates greater reductions in HbA1c and body weight and comparable number of adverse events vs dulaglutide in Japanese people with type 2 diabetes
17 Sep NOVO-B
Novo Nordisk A/S - Share repurchase programme
10 Sep NOVO-B
Novo Nordisk A/S - Share repurchase programme
03 Sep NOVO-B
Novo Nordisk A/S - Share repurchase programme
03 Sep NOVO-B
Trading in Novo Nordisk shares by board members, executives and associated persons on 31 August 2018
27 Aug NOVO-B
Novo Nordisk A/S - Share repurchase programme
20 Aug NOVO-B
Novo Nordisk A/S - Share repurchase programme
20 Aug NOVO-B
Oral semaglutide provides superior HbA1c and weight reductions versus placebo in people with type 2 diabetes and renal impairment in the PIONEER 5 trial
15 Aug NOVO-B
Trading in Novo Nordisk shares by board members, executives and associated persons on 14 August 2018

