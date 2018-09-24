Novo Nordisk A/S - Share repurchase programme

Bagsværd, Denmark, 24 September 2018 - On 10 August 2018, Novo Nordisk initiated a share repurchase programme in accordance with Article 5 of Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR), also referred to as the Safe Harbour rules. This programme is part of the overall share repurchase programme of up to DKK 14 billion to be executed during a 12-month period beginning 1 February 2018.

Under the programme initiated 10 August 2018, Novo Nordisk will repurchase B shares for an amount up to DKK 2.4 billion in the period from 13 August 2018 to 30 October 2018.

Further information

Media: Anne Margrethe Hauge +45 4442 3450 amhg@novonordisk.com Ken Inchausti (US) +1 609 240 9429 kiau@novonordisk.com Investors: Peter Hugreffe Ankersen +45 3075 9085 phak@novonordisk.com Anders Mikkelsen +45 3079 4461 armk@novonordisk.com Valdemar Borum Svarrer +45 3079 0301 jvls@novonordisk.com

Company announcement no. 75 / 2018

CA180924_SafeHarbour_UK

