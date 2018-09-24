PayPoint plc : Director/PDMR Shareholding

24th September 2018

PayPoint plc ("the Company")

As a result of transactions on 24th September 2018 by the PayPoint plc Share Incentive Plan (a HM Revenue & Customs approved all employee share purchase plan), the executive directors and persons discharging management responsibility of the Company have the following interests as a result of their personal participation in the Plan:-

Partnership Shares Purchase Date: 24/09/2018 Share Price: £9.31 Matching Shares Award Date: 24/09/2018 Share Price: £9.31 Total number of Partnership, Matching and Dividend Shares held on 24/09/2018 Dominic Taylor 14 14 13,551 Tim Watkin-Rees 14 14 13,615 Jon Marchant 14 14 2,355 Susan Court 14 14 7,898 Katy Wilde 13 13 1,742 Lewis Alcraft 14 14 5,577 Rachel Kentleton 14 14 875

In accordance with the rules of the Plan the persons named above have been awarded the Matching Shares on the basis of one Matching Share for each Partnership Share.

The beneficial ownership of the Matching Shares will pass to the persons listed above in three years' time subject to continued employment and the retention of the underlying Partnership Shares.

The following notifications have been submitted to the FCA:

Director/PDMR shareholding - Transaction notification

1. Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA') a) Name Dominic Taylor 2. Reason for the notification b) Position / status Chief Executive c) Initial notification/amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name PayPoint plc b) LEI code 5493004YKWI8U0GDD138 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument Identification code Ordinary shares of 1/3p each GB00B02QND93 b) Nature of the transaction Participation in the PayPoint Share Incentive Plan whereby purchase of shares are self-funded under the plan and matching shares are awarded for each share purchased. c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volumes £9.31 14 £9.31 14 d) Aggregated information Aggregated volume

Price 28 £260.68 e) Date of the transaction 2018-09-24 f) Place of the transaction London

Director/PDMR shareholding - Transaction notification

1. Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA') a) Name Tim Watkin-Rees 2. Reason for the notification b) Position / status Founder c) Initial notification/amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name PayPoint plc b) LEI code 5493004YKWI8U0GDD138 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument Identification code Ordinary shares of 1/3p each GB00B02QND93 b) Nature of the transaction Participation in the PayPoint Share Incentive Plan whereby purchase of shares are self-funded under the plan and matching shares are awarded for each share purchased. c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volumes £9.31 14 £9.31 14 d) Aggregated information Aggregated volume

Price 28 £260.68 e) Date of the transaction 2018-09-24 f) Place of the transaction London

Director/PDMR shareholding - Transaction notification

1. Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA') a) Name Jon Marchant 2. Reason for the notification b) Position / status Chief Information Officer c) Initial notification/amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name PayPoint plc b) LEI code 5493004YKWI8U0GDD138 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument Identification code Ordinary shares of 1/3p each GB00B02QND93 b) Nature of the transaction Participation in the PayPoint Share Incentive Plan whereby purchase of shares are self-funded under the plan and matching shares are awarded for each share purchased. c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volumes £9.31 14 £9.31 14 d) Aggregated information Aggregated volume

Price 28 £260.68 e) Date of the transaction 2018-09-24 f) Place of the transaction London

Director/PDMR shareholding - Transaction notification

1. Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA') a) Name Susan Court 2. Reason for the notification b) Position / status Head of Legal and Company Secretary c) Initial notification/amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name PayPoint plc b) LEI code 5493004YKWI8U0GDD138 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument Identification code Ordinary shares of 1/3p each GB00B02QND93 b) Nature of the transaction Participation in the PayPoint Share Incentive Plan whereby purchase of shares are self-funded under the plan and matching shares are awarded for each share purchased. c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volumes £9.31 14 £9.31 14 d) Aggregated information Aggregated volume

Price 28 £260.68 e) Date of the transaction 2018-09-24 f) Place of the transaction London

Director/PDMR shareholding - Transaction notification

1. Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA') a) Name Katy Wilde 2. Reason for the notification b) Position / status HR Director c) Initial notification/amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name PayPoint plc b) LEI code 5493004YKWI8U0GDD138 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument Identification code Ordinary shares of 1/3p each GB00B02QND93 b) Nature of the transaction Participation in the PayPoint Share Incentive Plan whereby purchase of shares are self-funded under the plan and matching shares are awarded for each share purchased. c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volumes £9.31 13 £9.31 13 d) Aggregated information Aggregated volume

Price 26 £242.06 e) Date of the transaction 2018-09-24 f) Place of the transaction London

Director/PDMR shareholding - Transaction notification

1. Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA') a) Name Lewis Alcraft 2. Reason for the notification b) Position / status Commercial Director c) Initial notification/amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name PayPoint plc b) LEI code 5493004YKWI8U0GDD138 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument Identification code Ordinary shares of 1/3p each GB00B02QND93 b) Nature of the transaction Participation in the PayPoint Share Incentive Plan whereby purchase of shares are self-funded under the plan and matching shares are awarded for each share purchased. c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volumes £9.31 14 £9.31 14 d) Aggregated information Aggregated volume

Price 28 £260.68 e) Date of the transaction 2018-09-24 f) Place of the transaction London

Director/PDMR shareholding - Transaction notification

1. Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA') a) Name Rachel Kentleton 2. Reason for the notification b) Position / status Finance Director c) Initial notification/amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name PayPoint plc b) LEI code 5493004YKWI8U0GDD138 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument Identification code Ordinary shares of 1/3p each GB00B02QND93 b) Nature of the transaction Participation in the PayPoint Share Incentive Plan whereby purchase of shares are self-funded under the plan and matching shares are awarded for each share purchased. c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volumes £9.31 14 £9.31 14 d) Aggregated information Aggregated volume

Price 28 £260.68 e) Date of the transaction 2018-09-24 f) Place of the transaction London

Name of officer of issuer responsible for making notification: Susan Court Date of notification: 24 September 2018

