24/09/2018 12:12:05

PayPoint plc : Director/PDMR Shareholding

Related content
31 Aug - 
PayPoint plc : Total voting rights
23 Aug - 
PayPoint plc : Director/PDMR Shareholding
22 Aug - 
PayPoint plc : Director/PDMR Shareholding

24th September 2018

PayPoint plc ("the Company")

As a result of transactions on 24th September 2018 by the PayPoint plc Share Incentive Plan (a HM Revenue & Customs approved all employee share purchase plan), the executive directors and persons discharging management responsibility of the Company have the following interests as a result of their personal participation in the Plan:-

                                                               

 

 

 

Partnership Shares

Purchase Date:

24/09/2018

Share Price:

£9.31

Matching Shares

Award Date: 24/09/2018

Share Price:

£9.31

Total number of Partnership, Matching and Dividend Shares held on 24/09/2018

Dominic Taylor 14 14 13,551
Tim Watkin-Rees 14 14 13,615
Jon Marchant 14 14 2,355
Susan Court 14 14 7,898
Katy Wilde 13 13 1,742
Lewis Alcraft 14 14 5,577
Rachel Kentleton 14 14 875

In accordance with the rules of the Plan the persons named above have been awarded the Matching Shares on the basis of one Matching Share for each Partnership Share.

The beneficial ownership of the Matching Shares will pass to the persons listed above in three years' time subject to continued employment and the retention of the underlying Partnership Shares.

The following notifications have been submitted to the FCA:

Director/PDMR shareholding - Transaction notification

1.

Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA')

a) Name

 

Dominic Taylor

2.

Reason for the notification

b) Position / status

 

 Chief Executive
c) Initial notification/amendment

 

Initial notification

3.

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name PayPoint plc

 

b) LEI code 5493004YKWI8U0GDD138

 

4.

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a) Description of the financial instrument

 

Identification code

Ordinary shares of 1/3p each

 

GB00B02QND93

 

b) Nature of the transaction

 

Participation in the PayPoint Share Incentive Plan whereby purchase of shares are self-funded under the plan and matching shares are awarded for each share purchased.

                                                            

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

 

Price(s)                     Volumes

£9.31                          14

£9.31                          14

 

d) Aggregated information

 

  • Aggregated volume

     

  • Price
  

 

28

 

£260.68

e) Date of the transaction

 

2018-09-24
f) Place of the transaction

 

London

Director/PDMR shareholding - Transaction notification

1.

Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA')

a) Name

 

Tim Watkin-Rees

2.

Reason for the notification

b) Position / status

 

 Founder
c) Initial notification/amendment

 

Initial notification

3.

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name PayPoint plc

 

b) LEI code 5493004YKWI8U0GDD138

 

4.

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a) Description of the financial instrument

 

Identification code

Ordinary shares of 1/3p each

 

GB00B02QND93

 

b) Nature of the transaction

 

Participation in the PayPoint Share Incentive Plan whereby purchase of shares are self-funded under the plan and matching shares are awarded for each share purchased.

 

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

 

Price(s)                     Volumes

£9.31                          14

£9.31                          14

 

d) Aggregated information

 

  • Aggregated volume

     

  • Price
  

 

28

 

£260.68

e) Date of the transaction

 

2018-09-24
f) Place of the transaction

 

London

Director/PDMR shareholding - Transaction notification

1.

Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA')

a) Name

 

Jon Marchant

2.

Reason for the notification

b) Position / status

 

 Chief Information Officer
c) Initial notification/amendment

 

Initial notification

3.

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name PayPoint plc

 

b) LEI code 5493004YKWI8U0GDD138

 

4.

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a) Description of the financial instrument

 

Identification code

Ordinary shares of 1/3p each

 

GB00B02QND93

 

b) Nature of the transaction

 

Participation in the PayPoint Share Incentive Plan whereby purchase of shares are self-funded under the plan and matching shares are awarded for each share purchased.

 

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

 

Price(s)                     Volumes

£9.31                          14

£9.31                          14

 

d) Aggregated information

 

  • Aggregated volume

     

  • Price
  

 

28

 

£260.68

e) Date of the transaction

 

2018-09-24
f) Place of the transaction

 

London

Director/PDMR shareholding - Transaction notification

1.

Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA')

a) Name

 

Susan Court

2.

Reason for the notification

b) Position / status

 

 Head of Legal and Company Secretary
c) Initial notification/amendment

 

Initial notification

3.

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name PayPoint plc

 

b) LEI code 5493004YKWI8U0GDD138

 

4.

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a) Description of the financial instrument

 

Identification code

Ordinary shares of 1/3p each

 

GB00B02QND93

 

b) Nature of the transaction

 

Participation in the PayPoint Share Incentive Plan whereby purchase of shares are self-funded under the plan and matching shares are awarded for each share purchased.

 

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

 

Price(s)                     Volumes

£9.31                          14

£9.31                          14

 

d) Aggregated information

 

  • Aggregated volume

     

  • Price
  

 

28

 

£260.68

e) Date of the transaction

 

2018-09-24
f) Place of the transaction

 

London

Director/PDMR shareholding - Transaction notification

1.

Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA')

a) Name

 

Katy Wilde

2.

Reason for the notification

b) Position / status

 

 HR Director
c) Initial notification/amendment

 

Initial notification

3.

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name PayPoint plc

 

b) LEI code 5493004YKWI8U0GDD138

 

4.

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a) Description of the financial instrument

 

Identification code

Ordinary shares of 1/3p each

 

GB00B02QND93

 

b) Nature of the transaction

 

Participation in the PayPoint Share Incentive Plan whereby purchase of shares are self-funded under the plan and matching shares are awarded for each share purchased.

 

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

 

Price(s)                     Volumes

£9.31                          13

£9.31                          13

 

d) Aggregated information

 

  • Aggregated volume

     

  • Price
  

 

26

 

£242.06

e) Date of the transaction

 

2018-09-24
f) Place of the transaction

 

London

Director/PDMR shareholding - Transaction notification

1.

Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA')

a) Name

 

Lewis Alcraft

2.

Reason for the notification

b) Position / status

 

 Commercial Director
c) Initial notification/amendment

 

Initial notification

3.

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name PayPoint plc

 

b) LEI code 5493004YKWI8U0GDD138

 

4.

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a) Description of the financial instrument

 

Identification code

Ordinary shares of 1/3p each

 

GB00B02QND93

 

b) Nature of the transaction

 

Participation in the PayPoint Share Incentive Plan whereby purchase of shares are self-funded under the plan and matching shares are awarded for each share purchased.

 

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

 

Price(s)                     Volumes

£9.31                          14

£9.31                          14

 

d) Aggregated information

 

  • Aggregated volume

     

  • Price
  

 

28

 

£260.68

e) Date of the transaction

 

2018-09-24
f) Place of the transaction

 

London

Director/PDMR shareholding - Transaction notification

1.

Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA')

a) Name

 

Rachel Kentleton

2.

Reason for the notification

b) Position / status

 

 Finance Director
c) Initial notification/amendment

 

Initial notification

3.

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name PayPoint plc

 

b) LEI code 5493004YKWI8U0GDD138

 

4.

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a) Description of the financial instrument

 

Identification code

Ordinary shares of 1/3p each

 

GB00B02QND93

 

b) Nature of the transaction

 

Participation in the PayPoint Share Incentive Plan whereby purchase of shares are self-funded under the plan and matching shares are awarded for each share purchased.

 

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

 

Price(s)                     Volumes

£9.31                          14

£9.31                          14

 

d) Aggregated information

 

  • Aggregated volume

     

  • Price
  

 

28

 

£260.68

e) Date of the transaction

 

2018-09-24
f) Place of the transaction

 

London

Name of officer of issuer responsible for making notification: Susan Court

 

Date of notification: 24 September 2018

 

This announcement is distributed by West Corporation on behalf of West Corporation clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: PayPoint plc via Globenewswire

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
Ingen indlæg

Regulatory news

12:12 E:PAY
PayPoint plc : Director/PDMR Shareholding
31 Aug E:PAY
PayPoint plc : Total voting rights
23 Aug E:PAY
PayPoint plc : Director/PDMR Shareholding
22 Aug E:PAY
PayPoint plc : Director/PDMR Shareholding
10 Aug E:PAY
PayPoint plc : Notification Of Major Holdings
31 Jul E:PAY
PayPoint plc : Total voting rights
31 Jul E:PAY
PayPoint plc : Director/PDMR Shareholding
26 Jul E:PAY
PayPoint plc : AGM Statement
26 Jul E:PAY
PayPoint plc : Trading update for the three months ended 30 June 2018
23 Jul E:PAY
PayPoint plc : Director/PDMR Shareholding

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
12 Sep - Director retirement and changes to director responsibilities
31 Aug - Statement re: Completion of Acquisition
01 Aug - Rathbone Brothers Plc: Total voting rights
26 Jul - Rathbone Brothers Plc : Director/PDMR Shareholding
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Youth INC and RBC Host Fourth Annual Community Event and Raise $1.7M for NYC Youth
2
The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of TRCO, COCP and ABBV
3
Roche announces global availability of blood-based genomic profiling test, FoundationOne Liquid
4
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for LOGM, NLSN and ZN: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
5
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for USAT and OPK: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

Related stock quotes

Paypoint PLC ORD 1/3P 926.59 -1.3% Stock price decreasing

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

12:30
Correction: Investeringsselskabet Artha Optimum A/S – admittance to trading of new shares
12:30
FTI Consulting Teams with Kira Systems to Enhance Contract Intelligence Services
12:30
Paulson Provides Investor Presentation Highlighting A Better Way Forward For Detour Gold
12:30
VIVUS to Present at the Fourth Annual Robins Equity Research Round-Up
12:19
Net Asset Value(s)
12:15
Integra Announces Initial Drill Results From the Florida Mountain Deposit, Including 13.94 g/t AuEq Over 3.05 m and 10.57 g/t AuEq Over 2.74 m
12:12
PayPoint plc : Director/PDMR Shareholding
12:11
Net Asset Value(s)
12:05
Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. Announces Inclusion in Russell 2000® and Russell 3000® Indexes

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
24 September 2018 12:48:33
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20180919.1 - EUROWEB4 - 2018-09-24 13:48:33 - 2018-09-24 12:48:33 - 1000 - Website: OKAY