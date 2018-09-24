24/09/2018 19:00:00

PHOTO RELEASE--Huntington Ingalls Industries’ Newport News Shipbuilding Division Recognized as National Business of the Year for Workforce Development Efforts

NEWPORT NEWS, Va., Sept. 24, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Huntington Ingalls Industries’ (NYSE: HII) Newport News Shipbuilding division was recognized as the National Business of the Year by the National Association of State Workforce Agencies.

The company was honored for its robust training and development programs and its ongoing partnerships with workforce investment boards, community colleges, local school districts and community groups to recruit, retain and train current and future generations of workers.

“We are honored to be recognized for our workforce development efforts,” said Susan Jacobs, Newport News Shipbuilding vice president of human resources and administration. “Building and maintaining a talented workforce is one of our highest priorities, and this award reinforces our commitment to our community and industry.”

The award also acknowledges the recently announced partnership with the Commonwealth of Virginia to support Newport News’ plan to hire as many as 7,000 new shipbuilders over the next five years. This initiative is supported by various state agencies, including the Virginia Employment Commission, which nominated the company for the award, and regional community colleges.

“We’re proud that the nation’s largest shipbuilding company and the sole builder of U.S. Navy aircraft carriers has its home here in Virginia,” said Gov. Ralph Northam. “Newport News Shipbuilding is investing in and employing thousands of Virginia workers and contributing greatly to the economy and life of our commonwealth. I’m delighted to see Newport News Shipbuilding receive this national recognition, and I congratulate the company on this well-deserved accolade.”

Newport News received the recognition last week at the National Association of State Workforce Agencies’ 82nd annual meeting in Birmingham, Ala.

Huntington Ingalls Industries is America’s largest military shipbuilding company and a provider of professional services to partners in government and industry. For more than a century, HII’s Newport News and Ingalls shipbuilding divisions in Virginia and Mississippi have built more ships in more ship classes than any other U.S. naval shipbuilder. HII’s Technical Solutions division provides a wide range of professional services through its Fleet Support, Integrated Missions Solutions, Nuclear & Environmental, and Oil & Gas groups. Headquartered in Newport News, Virginia, HII employs more than 39,000 people operating both domestically and internationally. For more information, visit:

