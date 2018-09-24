24/09/2018 14:00:00

Plexus Sets Fiscal Fourth Quarter 2018 Earnings Release Date

NEENAH, Wis., Sept. 24, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Plexus (NASDAQ: PLXS) announced today it will release its fiscal fourth quarter 2018 results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 24, 2018. Plexus management will host a conference call to discuss its fourth quarter results on Thursday, October 25 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time. An audio webcast of the call and accompanying slides will be available in the investor relations section of the company website, plexus.com.

What:

Plexus Fiscal Q4 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast

  

When:

Thursday, October 25, 2018 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time

  

Where:

Participants are encouraged to join the live webcast at the investor relations section of the Plexus website, plexus.com or directly at

https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/fu4w49vf

Conference Call: +1.800.773.2954 with passcode: 47612122

  

Replay:

The webcast will be archived on the Plexus website and available via telephone replay at +1.888.843.7419 or +1.630.652.3042 with passcode: 4761 2122

Investor and Media Contact

Heather Beresford

+1.920.751.3612

heather.beresford@plexus.com 

About Plexus Corp. – The Product Realization Company

Since 1979, Plexus has been partnering with companies to create the products that build a better world. We are a team of over 16,000, providing global Design and Development, Supply Chain Solutions, New Product Introduction, Manufacturing, and Aftermarket Services. Plexus is an industry leader that specializes in serving customers with complex products used in demanding regulatory environments. With a culture built around innovation and customer service, Plexus’ teams create customized end-to-end solutions to assure the realization of the most intricate products. For more information about Plexus, visit our website, plexus.com.

Plexus_RGB_BlackTag.png

