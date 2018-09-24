Plexus Sets Fiscal Fourth Quarter 2018 Earnings Release Date

NEENAH, Wis., Sept. 24, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Plexus (NASDAQ: PLXS) announced today it will release its fiscal fourth quarter 2018 results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 24, 2018. Plexus management will host a conference call to discuss its fourth quarter results on Thursday, October 25 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time. An audio webcast of the call and accompanying slides will be available in the investor relations section of the company website, plexus.com.

What: Plexus Fiscal Q4 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast When: Thursday, October 25, 2018 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time Where: Participants are encouraged to join the live webcast at the investor relations section of the Plexus website, plexus.com or directly at https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/fu4w49vf Conference Call: +1.800.773.2954 with passcode: 47612122 Replay: The webcast will be archived on the Plexus website and available via telephone replay at +1.888.843.7419 or +1.630.652.3042 with passcode: 4761 2122

Investor and Media Contact

Heather Beresford

+1.920.751.3612

heather.beresford@plexus.com

