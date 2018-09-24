Pomerantz Law Firm announces Notice of Pendency and Proposed Settlement of Class Action and Final Approval Hearing

NEW YORK, Sept. 24, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is notifying class members of a Notice of Pendency and Proposed Settlement of Class Action and Final Approval Hearing in Case No. 16-CV-01884-JHR-JS in United States District Court, District of New Jersey. Plaintiffs include James Carmack, Michael Neuberger, Bahram Salehian, and Andrew Song, Individually and on Behalf of all Others Similarly Situated. Defendants include Amaya Inc., David Baazov, and Daniel Sebag, Divyesh Gadhia, and Harlan Goodson.

This affects: ALL PERSONS WHO PURCHASED OR OTHERWISE ACQUIRED AMAYA SECURITIES BETWEEN JUNE 8, 2015 AND MARCH 22, 2016, BOTH DATES INCLUSIVE.

YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED, pursuant to an Order of the United States District Court for District of New Jersey that a hearing will be held on December 4, 2018, at 11:00 a.m. before the Honorable Joseph H. Rodriguez, United States District Judge of the District of New Jersey, 4th & Cooper Streets, Courtroom 5D, Camden, NJ 08101, for the purpose of determining: (1) whether the proposed Settlement of the claims in the above-captioned Action for consideration including the sum of $5,750,000 should be approved by the Court as fair, reasonable, and adequate; (2) whether the proposed plan to distribute the Settlement proceeds is fair, reasonable, and adequate; (3) whether the application of Lead Counsel for an award of attorneys’ fees of up to one-third of the Settlement Amount ($1,916,666.67) plus interest, reimbursement of expenses of not more than $150,000, and a Compensatory Award to Lead Plaintiffs of no more than $10,000 collectively (or $2,500 each) should be approved; and (4) whether this Action should be dismissed with prejudice as set forth in the Stipulation of Settlement dated August 3, 2018 (the “Settlement Stipulation”).

If you purchased Amaya Inc. (now known as “the Stars Group Inc.” and hereinafter referred to as “Amaya”) securities between June 8, 2015 and March 22, 2016, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”), your rights may be affected by this Settlement, including the release and extinguishment of claims you may possess relating to your ownership interest in Amaya securities. If you have not received a detailed Notice Of Proposed Settlement Of Class Action, Motion For Attorneys’ Fees And Expenses, And Settlement Final Approval Hearing (“Notice”) and a copy of the Proof of Claim and Release Form, you may obtain copies by visiting www.AmayaSecuritiesLitigation.com or by contacting the Claims Administrator toll-free at 1-833-288-5307 or at Info@AmayaSecuritiesLitigation.com. If you are a member of the Settlement Class, in order to share in the distribution of the Net Settlement Fund, you must submit a Proof of Claim and Release Form to the Claims Administrator at the address listed in the detailed Notice and postmarked no later than November 13, 2018, establishing that you are entitled to recovery. Unless you submit a written exclusion request, you will be bound by any judgment rendered in the Action whether or not you make a claim.

If you desire to be excluded from the Settlement Class, you must submit to the Claims Administrator a request for exclusion so that it is postmarked no later than November 20, 2018, in the manner and form explained in the Notice. All members of the Settlement Class who have not requested exclusion from the Settlement Class will be bound by any judgment entered in the Action pursuant to the Settlement Stipulation.

Any objection to the Settlement, Plan of Allocation, or Lead Counsel’s request for an award of attorneys’ fees and reimbursement of expenses and award to Lead Plaintiffs must be in the manner and form explained in the detailed Notice and postmarked no later than November 20,2018, to each of the following:

Clerk of the Court United States District Court District of New Jersey 4th & Cooper Streets Camden, NJ 08101 Lead Counsel Laurence Rosen THE ROSEN LAW FIRM, P.A. 609 W. South Orange Avenue, Suite 2P South Orange, NJ 07079 Counsel For Amaya Robert Horowitz GREENBERG TRAURIG LLP 200 Park Avenue New York, NY 10166

If you have any questions about the Settlement, you may visit www.AmayaSecuritiesLitigation.com or write to Lead Counsel at the above address. PLEASE DO NOT CONTACT THE COURT OR THE CLERK’S OFFICE REGARDING THIS NOTICE.

Dated: September 12, 2018 _______________________________________

BY ORDER OF THE UNITED STATES DISTRICT COURT FOR THE DISTRICT OF NEW JERSEY

