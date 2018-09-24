24/09/2018 09:51:15

Providence Resources P.l.c. - Notification of Interest in Share Capital

Related content
20 Sep - 
Providence Resources P.l.c. - 2018 Half Year Results
20 Sep - 
Providence Resources P.l.c. - Standard Exploration Lice..
20 Jul - 
Providence Resources P.l.c. : TECHNICAL UPDATE FRONTIER..
Related debate
09 Aug - 
https://upcomingdrills.com/2018/08/08/pvr-interview-pro..

Providence Resources P.l.c. ("the Company")

Notification of Interest in Share Capital

Providence Resources P.l.c. have been informed by Pageant Holdings Ltd. on 21 September 2018 that with effect from 21 September 2018;

Pageant Holdings Ltd. now holds 71,852,410 ordinary shares of €0.10 each in the capital of the Company representing 12.02% of the issued ordinary share capital.

Tony O'Reilly

Director

24 September 2018

Ends

This announcement is distributed by West Corporation on behalf of West Corporation clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: Providence Resources plc via Globenewswire

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
Ingen indlæg

Regulatory news

09:51 E:PVR
Providence Resources P.l.c. - Notification of Interest in Share Capital
20 Sep E:PVR
Providence Resources P.l.c. - 2018 Half Year Results
20 Sep E:PVR
Providence Resources P.l.c. - Standard Exploration Licence 1/11 - Barryroe, North Celtic Sea Basin
20 Jul E:PVR
Providence Resources P.l.c. : TECHNICAL UPDATE FRONTIER EXPLORATION LICENCE 3/04 DUNQUIN SOUTH
13 Jul E:PVR
Providence Resources p.l.c. : LICENCE UPDATE FRONTIER EXPLORATION LICENCE 2/14 SOUTHERN PORCUPINE BASIN
11 Jul E:PVR
Providence Resources P.l.c. : OPERATIONAL UPDATE FRONTIER EXPLORATION LICENCE 6/14 NEWGRANGE
18 Jun E:PVR
Providence Resources P.l.c. - Operational Update - Frontier Exploration Licence 6/14 - Newgrange
14 Jun E:PVR
Providence Resources P.l.c. - Results of AGM
22 May E:PVR
Providence Resources P.l.c. - Notice of AGM and Posting of Annual Report
17 May E:PVR
Providence Resources P.l.c. - Notification of Interest in Share Capital

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
12 Sep - Director retirement and changes to director responsibilities
31 Aug - Statement re: Completion of Acquisition
01 Aug - Rathbone Brothers Plc: Total voting rights
26 Jul - Rathbone Brothers Plc : Director/PDMR Shareholding
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
The Healing Light - Cold Laser Therapy Comes to Amazing Spine Care in Jacksonville, FL
2
Youth INC and RBC Host Fourth Annual Community Event and Raise $1.7M for NYC Youth
3
The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of TRCO, COCP and ABBV
4
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for LOGM, NLSN and ZN: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
5
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for USAT and OPK: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

Related stock quotes

Providence Resources PLC.. 13.00 0.8% Stock price increasing

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

10:46
Listing of bond loan issued by Sundsvalls kommun on STO Corporate Bonds (534/18)
10:44
Holding(s) in Company
10:32
M Line Holdings, Inc. Announces International Sales
10:30
Arrayit Corporation Ships Clinical Instrumentation and Software to the United States Food and Drug Administration
10:30
Opthea to Host Wet AMD and Diabetic Macular Edema Key Opinion Leader Forum in New York City
10:30
Media Availability: CN Police officers available for media interviews during Rail Safety Week
10:26
SFL - 2018 Annual General Meeting
10:25
SFL - 2018 Annual General Meeting
10:21
Change of market segment, short name and trading code for bond loan issued by Crédit Agricole CIB Financial Solutions listed on STO Structured Products (533/18)

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
24 September 2018 11:05:13
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20180919.1 - EUROWEB2 - 2018-09-24 12:05:13 - 2018-09-24 11:05:13 - 1000 - Website: OKAY