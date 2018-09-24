Safe Ports Joins Group of 20 Companies Newly Committed to Tent Partnership for Refugees, a Growing Coalition of Global Businesses Addressing the Refugee Crisis

NEW YORK, Sept. 24, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Safe Ports, an expert global solutions provider in logistics and other mission critical functions for government agencies, NGOs and commercial enterprises, today announced that it will hire 100 refugees at its premiere commercial initiative – Safe Ports Regional Gateway, a newly developing logistics hub in the Kingdom of Jordan.

Launched in November 2017, the Safe Ports Regional Gateway project is being created in partnership with Mafraq Development Corporation and the Royal Jordanian Air Force. The project is spearheaded by Safe Ports CEO Lucy Duncan, who made the announcement today in New York at an event hosted by Jim Yong Kim, President of the World Bank Group, and Hamdi Ulukaya, CEO of Chobani and Founder of the Tent Partnership for Refugees.

The announcements made today by Safe Ports and other companies such as Sodexo, Hilton, Careem, Uniqlo and Microsoft highlight the continued resolve of the private sector to support refugees and host communities globally. The event featured a discussion on the critical role of the private sector in helping refugees and host communities in Jordan, with Duncan and other business and non-profit leaders announcing commitments focused on Jordan. For instance:

Paramount Fine Foods will source $1 million worth of products from suppliers in Jordan that hire or are committed to hiring at least 25 percent refugees; and

KOIS Invest will raise at least $10 million in capital to invest in a three-year development impact bond (DIB) that is structured to support job training and entrepreneurship for Syrian refugees and local vulnerable populations in Jordan and Lebanon.

“Since Tent’s inception just under three years ago, we’ve seen an immense amount of interest from businesses to get involved in addressing the global refugee crisis,” said Gideon Maltz, Executive Director of the Tent Partnership for Refugees. “Now more than ever, businesses can and should be stepping up to help refugees. We’re excited to welcome these companies into our growing network.”

“Our immediate goal is to train as many men and women as possible, in many types of skills: we will need warehouse and distribution workers as well as operators of heavy equipment needed for site work and construction,” said Safe Ports’ Duncan in her remarks at the New York City event. “We want to train, certify and hire this workforce to build our warehouses and work for our customers, all while operating alongside our extraordinary management team.”

About Safe Ports: Founded in 2005, Safe Ports Holdings is both a U.S. federal contractor (Safe Ports Federal) and a commercial business (Safe Ports Regional Gateway) based in Charleston, SC. Under the leadership of CEO Lucy Duncan, Safe Ports excels in logistics, inland port development, port security; disaster relief training and preparedness, and geospatial/environmental services. The company operates globally, with an emphasis on emerging markets or countries in transition. To learn more, visit www.safe-ports.com .

