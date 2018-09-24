24/09/2018 19:00:00

SAFNA Continues Expansion of its Public Infrastructure Engineering and Program Management Services

ARCADIA, Calif., Sept. 24, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SAFNA Engineering and Consulting (SAFNA) today announced the expansion of its engineering and consulting services focused on infrastructure engineering and program management. To support the company’s construction and program management goals, SAFNA has hired industry veteran Jesse Frescas Jr., CCM (Certified Construction Manager) as its Director of Program & Construction Management.

Mr. Fresca brings more than 26 years of experience in both the public and private sectors, delivering government and private programs and overseeing various program deliverables, including design build.  He spent the early part of his career at the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power (LADWP), managing the construction of numerous facilities projects including the $100 million retrofit of LADWP’s headquarters.  For more than two decades, Mr. Fresca has worked as program manager and construction manager representing public agencies and private construction companies, acting as the lead project manager on large scale design projects that included city halls, educational facilities, numerous fire stations, and museums.  He holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Civil Engineering from the University of California at Los Angeles and is a Certified Construction Manager.

 In his new role at SAFNA, Mr. Fresca will continue to expand SAFNA’s construction and program management group, partnering with public, governmental, and private entities to help deliver the largest and most complex infrastructure projects in Southern California.

Headquartered in Arcadia, CA, SAFNA has already been involved with the engineering and design of a number of complex infrastructure projects. The list of SAFNA’s customers include the Metropolitan Water District of Southern California, the Irvine Ranch Water District, the City of Simi Valley, and the County of Santa Barbara.

SAFNA has also supported large scale infrastructure programs including the Carlsbad Desalination Project for the San Diego County Water Authority. This $1 billion project provides 50 million gallons of water per day to approximately 300,000 residents in San Diego.  SAFNA is also providing program management support services for the Los Angeles Community College District’s $3.4 billion “BUILDLACCD” program.

“We are extremely fortunate to have someone with Jesse’s talents and experience join our SAFNA team,” said Mr. Jorge Ramirez, President and CEO. “We are confident that with Mr. Fresca’s extensive experience in large scale facilities program and construction management, SAFNA will be able to add to our portfolio of successfully-completed private and public infrastructure projects.”

About SAFNA

SAFNA offers a wide range of professional engineering services. The company provides engineering and consulting services supporting program management, engineering design, and implementation of infrastructure projects, operating from three offices located in Arcadia, San Dimas, and Palm Desert, California.  For more information, please visit https://www.safna.com.

Company contact: Reymundo Trejo, PE, Executive Director and Chief Engineer, 626-599-8566 Rtrejo@safna.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e0ad7ca8-72d4-40f7-94b3-26d662c25785

SafnaLogoSpotKv3ps-small.jpg

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
19 Sep
 
Jeg har været med som skribent her på EI siden 2012 og jeg har haft mange gode øjeblikke ved at være..
62
20 Sep
VWS
Vestas aktien fylder en del i min portefølje, hvorfor jeg følger den tæt. Jeg var dog selv tidligere..
35
22 Sep
DANSKE
Er det ikke tænkevækkende i disse dage at være vidne til vores politikere, der berettiget forarges o..
31
18 Sep
BIOPOR
BioPorto - InvestorDagen 18.september 2018 Jeg deltog til præsentationen af BioPorto ved CFO Ole ..
24
20 Sep
 
Danmark forærer 12mia kr væk til svindlere - med hjælp fra et par fordrukne ansatte i skat. Så stort..
23
23 Sep
DANSKE
Danske har intet lært. Ikke af finanskrisen, ikke af skattely sager, ikke af panama sager. De har ty..
22
18 Sep
PNDORA
.....lyder ikke for klogt. Nu har vi været under pres fra shortere i lang tid i Pandora som fik bank..
20
01:11
TEVA
Dansk Aktionaerforening gjorde et lille scoop og fik Kaare Schultz til at deltage i InvestorDagen i ..
18
20 Sep
DANSKE
Erhversministeren mener at hvidvaskskandalen er "en af de største skandaler i danmarkshistorien" og ..
16
21 Sep
DANSKE
Desværre har pressen og visse politikere dømt i en sag for at mele deres kager.  Hvis man har fulgt ..
14

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
12 Sep - Director retirement and changes to director responsibilities
31 Aug - Statement re: Completion of Acquisition
01 Aug - Rathbone Brothers Plc: Total voting rights
26 Jul - Rathbone Brothers Plc : Director/PDMR Shareholding
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Youth INC and RBC Host Fourth Annual Community Event and Raise $1.7M for NYC Youth
2
OpGen Partnering with New York State Department of Health and Merck’s ILÚM Health Solutions to Detect Antimicrobial-Resistant Infections
3
Roche announces global availability of blood-based genomic profiling test, FoundationOne Liquid
4
Diagnostic Superiority and Equivalence to Biopsy: a Study Confirms the Clinical Value of ShearWave® Elastography (SWE™) for the Non-Invasive Evaluation of Liver Fibrosis
5
BrainChip to present at TechKnow Invest Roadshow

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

19:36
King & Spalding Adds Peter Hsiao to its Environmental Team in Los Angeles
19:32
Yara evaluates strategic options for marine technology business
19:27
Bank7 Corp. Announces Closing of Initial Public Offering of Common Stock
19:26
World Conference on Lung Cancer Monday Press Conference: Clinical Research Results and Gender Differences in Lung Cancer Survival
19:17
Americans Agree: Every Person Deserves Access to a Great Park Within a 10-Minute Walk
19:15
TransPerfect to Highlight Artificial Intelligence Solutions at GlobalLink NEXT 2018
19:15
Orchestra BioMed™ Announces Presentation of 3-Year Clinical Results for Virtue® Sirolimus-Eluting Balloon at TCT 2018
19:00
SAFNA Continues Expansion of its Public Infrastructure Engineering and Program Management Services
19:00
PHOTO RELEASE--Huntington Ingalls Industries’ Newport News Shipbuilding Division Recognized as National Business of the Year for Workforce Development Efforts

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
24 September 2018 19:56:49
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20180919.1 - EUROWEB6 - 2018-09-24 20:56:49 - 2018-09-24 19:56:49 - 1000 - Website: OKAY