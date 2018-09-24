24/09/2018 12:00:00

Sarepta Announces Clinical Hold Lifted for its Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Micro-dystrophin Gene Therapy Program

Related content
21 Sep - 
Sarepta Receives Negative CHMP Re-examination Opinion f..
07 Sep - 
Sarepta Therapeutics to Recognize World Duchenne Awaren..
04 Sep - 
Sarepta Therapeutics to Present at Two Upcoming Investo..

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Sept. 24, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT), a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of precision genetic medicine to treat rare neuromuscular diseases, announced today that the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has lifted the clinical hold for the Company’s Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) micro-dystrophin gene therapy program. Sarepta previously announced on July 25, 2018, that the FDA placed the program on clinical hold due to the presence of trace amounts of DNA fragment in research-grade third-party supplied plasmid in a manufacturing lot. In response, and in collaboration with Nationwide Children’s Hospital, an action plan was developed and submitted to the FDA, including an audit of the plasmid supplier and a commitment to use GMP-s plasmid for all future production lots.

“Thanks to the diligent and rapid work of my Sarepta colleagues and Nationwide Children’s Hospital in compiling and submitting a complete response and the expeditious evaluation by the FDA in reviewing the response and removing this clinical hold, we have been able to address the clinical hold in record time and without delay to this profoundly important clinical program,” stated Doug Ingram, Sarepta’s president and chief executive officer. “Our focus now is on meeting with the Division to take guidance and gain alignment around what we hope to be our registration trial for our micro-dystrophin program and achieving our goal of commencing that trial by year-end 2018.”  

About Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta Therapeutics is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of precision genetic medicine to treat rare neuromuscular diseases. The Company is primarily focused on rapidly advancing the development of its potentially disease-modifying Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) drug candidates. For more information, please visit www.sarepta.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements." Any statements contained in this press release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Words such as "believes," "anticipates," "plans," "expects," "will," "intends," "potential," "possible" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include statements regarding Sarepta’s focus on meeting with the Division to take guidance and gain alignment around what Sarepta hopes to be its registration trial for its micro-dystrophin program; Sarepta’s expectation that the DMD micro-dystrophin gene therapy program will not be delayed due to the clinical hold; and Sarepta’s goal to commence the DMD micro-dystrophin gene therapy by year-end 2018.

These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond Sarepta’s control. Known risk factors include, among others: Sarepta may not be able to execute on its business plans, including meeting its expected or planned regulatory milestones and timelines, research and clinical development plans and timelines, and bringing its product candidates to market, for various reasons including that study data may not consistently or sufficiently demonstrate the safety or efficacy of any of Sarepta’s product candidates, possible limitations of Company financial and other resources, manufacturing limitations that may not be anticipated or resolved for in a timely manner, and regulatory, court or agency decisions, such as decisions by the CHMP on eteplirsen or the United States Patent and Trademark Office with respect to patents that cover Sarepta’s product candidates; and even if Sarepta’s programs result in new commercialized products, Sarepta may not achieve any significant revenues from the sale of such products; and those risks identified under the heading “Risk Factors” in Sarepta’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2017 and most recent Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) as well as other SEC filings made by the Company which you are encouraged to review.

Any of the foregoing risks could materially and adversely affect the Company’s business, results of operations and the trading price of Sarepta’s common stock. For a detailed description of risks and uncertainties Sarepta faces, you are encouraged to review Sarepta's 2017 Annual Report on Form 10-K and most recent Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the SEC as well as other SEC filings made by Sarepta. We caution investors not to place considerable reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. Sarepta does not undertake any obligation to publicly update its forward-looking statements based on events or circumstances after the date hereof.

Internet Posting of Information

We routinely post information that may be important to investors in the 'For Investors' section of our website at www.sarepta.com. We encourage investors and potential investors to consult our website regularly for important information about us.

Source: Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc.

Media and Investors:

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc.

Ian Estepan, 617-274-4052

iestepan@sarepta.com

or

W2O Group

Rachel Hutman, 301-801-5540

rhutman@w2ogroup.com

Sarepta- Corporate Logo (Image).jpg

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
Ingen indlæg

Regulatory news

12:00 SRPT
Sarepta Announces Clinical Hold Lifted for its Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Micro-dystrophin Gene Therapy Program
21 Sep SRPT
Sarepta Receives Negative CHMP Re-examination Opinion for Eteplirsen
07 Sep SRPT
Sarepta Therapeutics to Recognize World Duchenne Awareness Day at NASDAQ Opening Bell Ceremony
04 Sep SRPT
Sarepta Therapeutics to Present at Two Upcoming Investor Conferences
31 Aug SRPT
Sarepta Therapeutics Announces Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)
20 Aug SRPT
Sarepta Therapeutics Announces Recipients of Route 79, The Duchenne Scholarship Program
08 Aug SRPT
Sarepta Therapeutics Announces Second Quarter 2018 Financial Results and Recent Corporate Developments
08 Aug SRPT
Sarepta Therapeutics Signs Long-term Strategic Investment and License Agreements with Lacerta Therapeutics, Gaining Rights to Multiple CNS-targeted Gene Therapy programs and Access to Important Gene Therapy Talent and Tools
31 Jul SRPT
Sarepta Therapeutics Announces Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)
25 Jul SRPT
Sarepta Therapeutics Announces that Phase 1/2a Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy (DMD) Micro-Dystrophin Gene Therapy Trial Placed on Clinical Hold Due to an Out-of-Specification Production Lot; No Observed Safety Events

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
12 Sep - Director retirement and changes to director responsibilities
31 Aug - Statement re: Completion of Acquisition
01 Aug - Rathbone Brothers Plc: Total voting rights
26 Jul - Rathbone Brothers Plc : Director/PDMR Shareholding
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Youth INC and RBC Host Fourth Annual Community Event and Raise $1.7M for NYC Youth
2
The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of TRCO, COCP and ABBV
3
Roche announces global availability of blood-based genomic profiling test, FoundationOne Liquid
4
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for LOGM, NLSN and ZN: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
5
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for USAT and OPK: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

Related stock quotes

Sarepta Therapeutics Inc 147.59 0.0% Stock price unchanged

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

12:30
Correction: Investeringsselskabet Artha Optimum A/S – admittance to trading of new shares
12:30
FTI Consulting Teams with Kira Systems to Enhance Contract Intelligence Services
12:30
Paulson Provides Investor Presentation Highlighting A Better Way Forward For Detour Gold
12:30
VIVUS to Present at the Fourth Annual Robins Equity Research Round-Up
12:19
Net Asset Value(s)
12:15
Integra Announces Initial Drill Results From the Florida Mountain Deposit, Including 13.94 g/t AuEq Over 3.05 m and 10.57 g/t AuEq Over 2.74 m
12:12
PayPoint plc : Director/PDMR Shareholding
12:11
Net Asset Value(s)
12:05
Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. Announces Inclusion in Russell 2000® and Russell 3000® Indexes

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
24 September 2018 12:49:12
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20180919.1 - EUROWEB6 - 2018-09-24 13:49:12 - 2018-09-24 12:49:12 - 1000 - Website: OKAY