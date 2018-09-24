SFL - 2018 Annual General Meeting

Ship Finance International Limited (the "Company") advises that the 2018 Annual General Meeting of the Shareholders of the Company was held on September 21, 2018 at 10:30 ADT at the Hamilton Princess Hotel and Beach Club, 76 Pitts Bay Road, Hamilton HM CX, Bermuda. The audited consolidated financial statements for the Company for the year ended December 31, 2017 were presented to the Meeting.

In addition, the following resolutions were passed:

To re-elect Harald Thorstein as a Director of the Company. To re-elect Bert M. Bekker as a Director of the Company. To re-elect Gary Vogel as a Director of the Company. To elect Keesjan Cordia as a Director of the Company in place of Paul M. Leand, Jr., who is not standing for re-election. To approve the increase of the Company's authorised share capital from US$1,500,000 divided into 150,000,000 common shares of US$0.01 par value each to US$2,000,000 divided into 200,000,000 common shares of US$0.01 par value each by the authorization of an additional 50,000,000 common shares of US$0.01 par value each. That Moore Stephens, P.C. be re-appointed as auditors of the Company and that the Directors be authorised to determine their remuneration.

That the remuneration payable to the Company's Board of Directors of a total amount of fees not to exceed US$800,000 be approved for the year ended December 31, 2018.

At a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company held today immediately following the Annual General Meeting, James O'Shaughnessy was elected as a new Board member to fill a vacancy on the Board as the Chairperson of the Audit Committee. Mr. O'Shaughnessy is a Bermuda resident and has been an Executive Vice President, Chief Accounting Officer and Corporate Controller of Axis Capital Holdings Limited since March 26, 2012. More details can be found on the Company's website: www.shipfinance.bm/board-of-directors.

Ship Finance International Limited

Hamilton, Bermuda

September 24, 2018

About Ship Finance

Ship Finance International Limited (NYSE: SFL) has a unique track record in the maritime industry, being consistently profitable and paying dividends every quarter since 2004. The Company's fleet of more than 80 vessels is split between tankers, bulkers, container vessels and offshore assets, and Ship Finance's long term distribution capacity is supported by a portfolio of long term charters and significant growth in the asset base over time. More information can be found on the Company's website: www.shipfinance.bm

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward looking statements. These statements are based upon various assumptions, many of which are based, in turn, upon further assumptions, including Ship Finance management's examination of historical operating trends. Although Ship Finance believes that these assumptions were reasonable when made, because assumptions are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies which are difficult or impossible to predict and are beyond its control, Ship Finance cannot give assurance that it will achieve or accomplish these expectations, beliefs or intentions. Important factors that, in the Company's view, could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in this presentation include the strength of world economies and currencies, general market conditions including fluctuations in charter hire rates and vessel values, changes in demand in the tanker market as a result of changes in OPEC's petroleum production levels and worldwide oil consumption and storage, changes in the Company's operating expenses including bunker prices, dry-docking and insurance costs, changes in governmental rules and regulations or actions taken by regulatory authorities, potential liability from pending or future litigation, general domestic and international political conditions, potential disruption of shipping routes due to accidents or political events, and other important factors described from time to time in the reports filed by the Company with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission.

