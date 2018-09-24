24/09/2018 10:26:24

SFL - 2018 Annual General Meeting

Related content
30 Aug - 
SFL - Successful Placing of NOK Denominated Bonds due 2..
22 Aug - 
SFL - Second Quarter 2018 Presentation
22 Aug - 
SFL - Second Quarter 2018 Results

Ship Finance International Limited (the "Company") advises that the 2018 Annual General Meeting of the Shareholders of the Company was held on September 21, 2018 at 10:30 ADT at the Hamilton Princess Hotel and Beach Club, 76 Pitts Bay Road, Hamilton HM CX, Bermuda.  The audited consolidated financial statements for the Company for the year ended December 31, 2017 were presented to the Meeting.

In addition, the following resolutions were passed:

  1. To re-elect Harald Thorstein as a Director of the Company.

     

  2. To re-elect Bert M. Bekker as a Director of the Company.

     

  3. To re-elect Gary Vogel as a Director of the Company.

     

  4. To elect Keesjan Cordia as a Director of the Company in place of Paul M. Leand, Jr., who is not standing for re-election.

     

  5. To approve the increase of the Company's authorised share capital from US$1,500,000 divided into 150,000,000 common shares of US$0.01 par value each to US$2,000,000 divided into 200,000,000 common shares of US$0.01 par value each by the authorization of an additional 50,000,000 common shares of US$0.01 par value each.

     

  6. That Moore Stephens, P.C. be re-appointed as auditors of the Company and that the Directors be authorised to determine their remuneration.

 

  • That the remuneration payable to the Company's Board of Directors of a total amount of fees not to exceed US$800,000 be approved for the year ended December 31, 2018.

    • At a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company held today immediately following the Annual General Meeting, James O'Shaughnessy was elected as a new Board member to fill a vacancy on the Board as the Chairperson of the Audit Committee. Mr. O'Shaughnessy is a Bermuda resident and has been an Executive Vice President, Chief Accounting Officer and Corporate Controller of Axis Capital Holdings Limited since March 26, 2012. More details can be found on the Company's website: www.shipfinance.bm/board-of-directors.

    Ship Finance International Limited 

    Hamilton, Bermuda

    September 24, 2018

    About Ship Finance

    Ship Finance International Limited (NYSE: SFL) has a unique track record in the maritime industry, being consistently profitable and paying dividends every quarter since 2004. The Company's fleet of more than 80 vessels is split between tankers, bulkers, container vessels and offshore assets, and Ship Finance's long term distribution capacity is supported by a portfolio of long term charters and significant growth in the asset base over time. More information can be found on the Company's website: www.shipfinance.bm

    Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward Looking Statements

    This press release may contain forward looking statements. These statements are based upon various assumptions, many of which are based, in turn, upon further assumptions, including Ship Finance management's examination of historical operating trends. Although Ship Finance believes that these assumptions were reasonable when made, because assumptions are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies which are difficult or impossible to predict and are beyond its control, Ship Finance cannot give assurance that it will achieve or accomplish these expectations, beliefs or intentions. Important factors that, in the Company's view, could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in this presentation include the strength of world economies and currencies, general market conditions including fluctuations in charter hire rates and vessel values, changes in demand in the tanker market as a result of changes in OPEC's petroleum production levels and worldwide oil consumption and storage, changes in the Company's operating expenses including bunker prices, dry-docking and insurance costs, changes in governmental rules and regulations or actions taken by regulatory authorities, potential liability from pending or future litigation, general domestic and international political conditions, potential disruption of shipping routes due to accidents or political events, and other important factors described from time to time in the reports filed by the Company with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission.

    Post comment

    Related debate

    • 1 week
    • 1 month
    • 1 Year
    Ingen indlæg

    Regulatory news

    10:26 SFL
    SFL - 2018 Annual General Meeting
    30 Aug SFL
    SFL - Successful Placing of NOK Denominated Bonds due 2023
    22 Aug SFL
    SFL - Second Quarter 2018 Presentation
    22 Aug SFL
    SFL - Second Quarter 2018 Results
    22 Aug SFL
    Acquisition of three 10,600 TEU container vessels in combination with long term charters
    16 Aug SFL
    SFL - Invitation to Presentation of Q2 2018 Results
    10 Aug SFL
    SFL - Notice of Annual General Meeting 2018
    13 Jul SFL
    SFL - Sale of three VLCCs and a jack-up rig
    03 Jul SFL
    SFL - 2018 Annual General Meeting
    31 May SFL
    SFL - First Quarter 2018 Presentation

    HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

    22/02/2018 10:54:53
    Related news
    28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
    30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
    29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
    FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

    Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

    Related news
    12 Sep - Director retirement and changes to director responsibilities
    31 Aug - Statement re: Completion of Acquisition
    01 Aug - Rathbone Brothers Plc: Total voting rights
    26 Jul - Rathbone Brothers Plc : Director/PDMR Shareholding
    22/02/2018 07:00:19
    Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

    Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

    Related news
    21/02/2018 15:25:10
    FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

    Most read news

    • 24 hours
    • 48 hours
    • 1 week
    1
    The Healing Light - Cold Laser Therapy Comes to Amazing Spine Care in Jacksonville, FL
    2
    Youth INC and RBC Host Fourth Annual Community Event and Raise $1.7M for NYC Youth
    3
    The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of TRCO, COCP and ABBV
    4
    CLASS ACTION UPDATE for LOGM, NLSN and ZN: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
    5
    CLASS ACTION UPDATE for USAT and OPK: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

    Related stock quotes

    Ship Finance Internation.. 13.80 0.0% Stock price unchanged

    Buy and sell signals

    • Trend
    • Moneymachine

    Latest news

    10:46
    Listing of bond loan issued by Sundsvalls kommun on STO Corporate Bonds (534/18)
    10:44
    Holding(s) in Company
    10:32
    M Line Holdings, Inc. Announces International Sales
    10:30
    Arrayit Corporation Ships Clinical Instrumentation and Software to the United States Food and Drug Administration
    10:30
    Opthea to Host Wet AMD and Diabetic Macular Edema Key Opinion Leader Forum in New York City
    10:30
    Media Availability: CN Police officers available for media interviews during Rail Safety Week
    10:26
    SFL - 2018 Annual General Meeting
    10:25
    SFL - 2018 Annual General Meeting
    10:21
    Change of market segment, short name and trading code for bond loan issued by Crédit Agricole CIB Financial Solutions listed on STO Structured Products (533/18)

    Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
    Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
    Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
     
    24 September 2018 11:05:03
    (UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
    Version: LiveBranchBuild_20180919.1 - EUROWEB7 - 2018-09-24 12:05:03 - 2018-09-24 11:05:03 - 1000 - Website: OKAY