SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Brower Piven Encourages Investors Who Have Losses In Excess Of $100,000 From Investment In CBS Corporation (NYSE: CBS; CBS.A) To Contact Brower Piven Before The Lead Plaintiff Deadline In Class Action Lawsuit

STEVENSON, Md., Sept. 24, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The securities litigation law firm of Brower Piven, A Professional Corporation, announces that a class action lawsuit has been commenced in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York on behalf of purchasers of CBS Corporation (NYSE: CBS; CBS.A) (“CBS” or the “Company”) securities during the period between February 14, 2014 and July 27, 2018, inclusive (the “Class Period”).  Investors who wish to become proactively involved in the litigation have until October 26, 2018 to seek appointment as lead plaintiff.

If you wish to choose counsel to represent you and the class, you must apply to be appointed lead plaintiff and be selected by the Court.  The lead plaintiff will direct the litigation and participate in important decisions including whether to accept a settlement for the class in the action.  The lead plaintiff will be selected from among applicants claiming the largest loss from investment in CBS securities during the Class Period.  Members of the class will be represented by the lead plaintiff and counsel chosen by the lead plaintiff.  No class has yet been certified in the above action.

The complaint accuses the defendants of violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 by virtue of the defendants’ failure to disclose during the Class Period that CBS executives, including the Company’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, had engaged in widespread workplace sexual harassment at CBS, that CBS’s enforcement of its own purported policies was inadequate to prevent the foregoing conduct and would foreseeably subject CBS to heightened legal liability and impede the ability of key CBS personnel to execute the Company’s business strategy.

According to the complaint, following July 27, 2018 reports that an investigative report would be published detailing allegations of sexual misconduct, the value of CBS shares declined significantly.

If you have suffered a loss in excess of $100,000 from investment in CBS securities purchased on or after February 14, 2014 and held through the revelation of negative information during and/or at the end of the Class Period and would like to learn more about this lawsuit and your ability to participate as a lead plaintiff, without cost or obligation to you, please contact Brower Piven either by email at hoffman@browerpiven.com or by telephone at (410) 415-6616.

Attorneys at Brower Piven have extensive experience in litigating securities and other class action cases and have been advocating for the rights of shareholders since the 1980s.  If you choose to retain counsel, you may retain Brower Piven without financial obligation or cost to you, or you may retain other counsel of your choice.  You need take no action at this time to be a member of the class.

CONTACT:  Charles J. Piven

Brower Piven, A Professional Corporation

1925 Old Valley Road

Stevenson, Maryland 21153

Telephone: 410-415-6616

hoffman@browerpiven.com

