Sigma Labs to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

SANTA FE, N.M., Sept. 24, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sigma Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGLB), a provider of quality assurance software under the PrintRite3D® brand, today announced John Rice, CEO, will be a featured presenter at the Fourth Annual Robins Equity Research Roundup, on Wednesday, September 26, at 1:00 PM PT at the Shiloh Inn-Portland Airport, Portland, Oregon, and will be available for one-on-one meetings throughout that morning. On Tuesday, October 2, at 1:30 PM ET Mr. Rice will present at The MicroCap Conference at the Essex House in New York City and will also be available for one-on-one meetings on Monday, October 1 and Tuesday, October 2.

Investors interested in attending Mr. Rice’s presentation and/or meeting with him at the MicroCap Conference should register at www.microcapconf.com

About Sigma Labs, Inc.

Sigma Labs, Inc. is a provider of quality assurance software under the PrintRite3D® brand and a developer of advanced, in-process, non-destructive quality assurance software for commercial firms worldwide seeking productive solutions for advanced manufacturing. For more information please visit us at www.sigmalabsinc.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (which Sections were adopted as part of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995). Statements preceded by, followed by or that otherwise include the words “believe,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “project,” “prospects,” “outlook,” and similar words or expressions, or future or conditional verbs such as “will,” “should,” “would,” “may,” and “could” are generally forward-looking in nature and not historical facts. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any anticipated results, performance or achievements. The Company disclaims any intention to, and undertakes no obligation to, revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, a future event, or otherwise. For additional risks and uncertainties that could impact the Company’s forward-looking statements, please see the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K (including but not limited to the discussion under “Risk Factors” therein) filed with the SEC on April 17, 2018 and which may be viewed at https://www.sec.gov.

