24/09/2018 22:00:00

SolarWinds to Donate Funds and 1,000 Employee Volunteer Hours for Hurricane Florence Relief

DURHAM, N.C., Sept. 24, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SolarWinds, a leading provider of powerful and affordable IT management software, today announced it will commit $75,000 to disaster relief efforts following the devastation of Hurricane Florence across the Carolinas and surrounding regions. These funds will support the American Red Cross®, All Hands Volunteers®, and the Food Bank of Central and Eastern North Carolina, to assist communities affected by Hurricane Florence. In addition, SolarWinds will match US employee donations to these organizations through October 31, 2018, on a $1 for every $1 basis.

“Hurricane Florence has had a heavy impact across the Carolinas, and the devastation isn’t over,” said SolarWinds chief executive officer, Kevin B. Thompson. “At SolarWinds, we are inspired by the commitment of our employees to help with aid efforts in the region, and we encourage other organizations to implement similar programs to encourage support. In times like this, solidarity is what sees us through the storm.”

SolarWinds has also committed a minimum of 1,000 employee volunteer hours over the next six months to organizations who will continue recovery and rehabilitation efforts, including the American Red Cross, All Hands Volunteers, and the United Way® of Coastal Carolina. Employees can contribute up to one week of their time without impact to their paid time off. SolarWinds is also supplying temporary housing and local aid to affected employees.

