The European Investment Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

The European Investment Trust plc (“the Company”)

The Company announces that on 24 September 2018 it purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of 25 pence each on the main market of the London Stock Exchange.

Ordinary Shares:

Date of purchase: 24 September 2018 Number of ordinary shares purchased: 20,000 Lowest price per share 901.0p Highest price per share 901.0p

The Company intends to cancel the purchased shares.

Following the above transaction, the Company has 41,326,269 ordinary shares in issue. Each of the Company's shares carries one vote. Accordingly, the total number of voting rights of the Company is 41,326,269.