24/09/2018 19:15:55

TransPerfect to Highlight Artificial Intelligence Solutions at GlobalLink NEXT 2018

NEW YORK and WASHINGTON, Sept. 24, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TransPerfect, the world’s largest provider of language and technology solutions for global business, today opens its GlobalLink NEXT 2018 conference in Washington, DC. This annual event highlights recent trends and new innovations in the usage of technology that manages multilingual content.

Now in its fourth year, the event brings together TransPerfect’s GlobalLink technology leadership and development teams with users from an array of industry-leading business around the world. This client-facing forum focuses on open discussion of challenges, solutions, case studies, and new developments related to globalization management technology. The interactive multi-day program also focuses heavily on networking and building relationships within the community, and features our event sponsors, including Hero Digital, inRiver, Akeneo, and HS2 Solutions.

Two of GlobalLink NEXT 2018’s marquee sessions, The Future of AI & Machine Translation and Introducing Media.Next: The Future of Media Localization, will take place on September 25 and 26, respectively.

Phil Shawe, President and CEO of TransPerfect commented, “GlobalLink NEXT has become a true community, and we’re thankful for the opportunity to assemble development teams, users, and partners to discuss the latest industry trends. I’m particularly excited for the conversation centered around the rise in applications for artificial intelligence and our ability to leverage AI in content-intensive industries like media and entertainment.”

For more information, including the 2018 GlobalLink NEXT agenda, visit globallinknext.com/usa and follow #GLNXT across major social media platforms.

About TransPerfect

TransPerfect 

is the world’s largest provider of language services and technology solutions for global business. From offices in over 90 cities on six continents, TransPerfect offers a full range of services in 170+ languages to clients worldwide. More than 4,000 global organizations employ TransPerfect’s GlobalLink® Product Suite to simplify management of multilingual content. With an unparalleled commitment to quality and client service, TransPerfect is fully ISO 9001 and ISO 17100 certified. TransPerfect has global headquarters in New York, with regional headquarters in London and Hong Kong. For more information, please visit our website at www.transperfect.com.

Contact:

Ryan Simper +1 212.689.5555

mediainquiry@transperfect.com

TransPerfect Logo.jpg

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
19 Sep
 
Jeg har været med som skribent her på EI siden 2012 og jeg har haft mange gode øjeblikke ved at være..
62
20 Sep
VWS
Vestas aktien fylder en del i min portefølje, hvorfor jeg følger den tæt. Jeg var dog selv tidligere..
35
22 Sep
DANSKE
Er det ikke tænkevækkende i disse dage at være vidne til vores politikere, der berettiget forarges o..
31
18 Sep
BIOPOR
BioPorto - InvestorDagen 18.september 2018 Jeg deltog til præsentationen af BioPorto ved CFO Ole ..
24
20 Sep
 
Danmark forærer 12mia kr væk til svindlere - med hjælp fra et par fordrukne ansatte i skat. Så stort..
23
23 Sep
DANSKE
Danske har intet lært. Ikke af finanskrisen, ikke af skattely sager, ikke af panama sager. De har ty..
22
18 Sep
PNDORA
.....lyder ikke for klogt. Nu har vi været under pres fra shortere i lang tid i Pandora som fik bank..
20
01:11
TEVA
Dansk Aktionaerforening gjorde et lille scoop og fik Kaare Schultz til at deltage i InvestorDagen i ..
18
20 Sep
DANSKE
Erhversministeren mener at hvidvaskskandalen er "en af de største skandaler i danmarkshistorien" og ..
16
21 Sep
DANSKE
Desværre har pressen og visse politikere dømt i en sag for at mele deres kager.  Hvis man har fulgt ..
14

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
12 Sep - Director retirement and changes to director responsibilities
31 Aug - Statement re: Completion of Acquisition
01 Aug - Rathbone Brothers Plc: Total voting rights
26 Jul - Rathbone Brothers Plc : Director/PDMR Shareholding
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Youth INC and RBC Host Fourth Annual Community Event and Raise $1.7M for NYC Youth
2
OpGen Partnering with New York State Department of Health and Merck’s ILÚM Health Solutions to Detect Antimicrobial-Resistant Infections
3
Roche announces global availability of blood-based genomic profiling test, FoundationOne Liquid
4
Diagnostic Superiority and Equivalence to Biopsy: a Study Confirms the Clinical Value of ShearWave® Elastography (SWE™) for the Non-Invasive Evaluation of Liver Fibrosis
5
BrainChip to present at TechKnow Invest Roadshow

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

19:36
King & Spalding Adds Peter Hsiao to its Environmental Team in Los Angeles
19:32
Yara evaluates strategic options for marine technology business
19:27
Bank7 Corp. Announces Closing of Initial Public Offering of Common Stock
19:26
World Conference on Lung Cancer Monday Press Conference: Clinical Research Results and Gender Differences in Lung Cancer Survival
19:17
Americans Agree: Every Person Deserves Access to a Great Park Within a 10-Minute Walk
19:15
TransPerfect to Highlight Artificial Intelligence Solutions at GlobalLink NEXT 2018
19:15
Orchestra BioMed™ Announces Presentation of 3-Year Clinical Results for Virtue® Sirolimus-Eluting Balloon at TCT 2018
19:00
SAFNA Continues Expansion of its Public Infrastructure Engineering and Program Management Services
19:00
PHOTO RELEASE--Huntington Ingalls Industries’ Newport News Shipbuilding Division Recognized as National Business of the Year for Workforce Development Efforts

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
24 September 2018 19:56:15
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20180919.1 - EUROWEB4 - 2018-09-24 20:56:15 - 2018-09-24 19:56:15 - 1000 - Website: OKAY