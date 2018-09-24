UNITY Biotechnology, Inc. to Participate in the Cantor Fitzgerald Annual Global Healthcare Conference

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 24, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UNITY Biotechnology, Inc. (“UNITY”) (NASDAQ:UBX), a biotechnology company developing therapeutics to extend healthspan by slowing, halting or reversing diseases of aging, today announced that Bob Goeltz, chief financial officer, will present a corporate update at the Cantor Fitzgerald Annual Global Healthcare Conference in New York, NY on Wednesday, October 3, 2018, at 2:15 p.m. ET.

A live audio webcast will be available through the Investors & Media section of UNITY’s website. An archived replay will be available for 90 days following the event.

About UNITY UNITY Biotechnology is developing therapeutics to extend healthspan by slowing, halting or reversing diseases of aging. UNITY's initial focus is on creating senolytic medicines to selectively eliminate senescent cells and thereby treat age-related diseases, such as osteoarthritis, eye diseases and pulmonary diseases. More information is available at www.unitybiotechnology.com or follow us on Twitter .

