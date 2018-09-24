24/09/2018 12:05:00

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. Announces Inclusion in Russell 2000® and Russell 3000® Indexes

WEST CHESTER, Pa., Sept. 24, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Verrica) (Nasdaq: VRCA), a pharmaceutical company focused on identifying, developing and commercializing innovative pharmaceutical products for the treatment of skin diseases with significant unmet needs, today announced that it has been added to the Russell 2000® and Russell 3000® Indexes, as part of FTSE Russell’s quarterly initial public offering (IPO) additions, effective September 21st, 2018.

The Russell 2000 is a widely followed small cap index of the smallest 2,000 companies in the Russell 3000. The Russell 3000 index includes the 3,000 largest U.S. companies by market cap and is reevaluated annually each June. 

"We are very pleased to be included in the Russell 2000 and Russell 3000 indexes following our successful IPO earlier this year,” stated Ted White, President and Chief Executive Officer of Verrica. "We expect being part of the Russell Indexes will expand our visibility in the investor community."

A link to the FTSE Russell website, including a full list of additions and deletions can be found here: https://www.ftserussell.com/research-insights/russell-reconstitution/index-ipo-additions.

About Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Verrica is a pharmaceutical company focused on identifying, developing and commercializing innovative pharmaceutical products for the treatment of skin diseases with significant unmet needs. The company’s lead product candidate, VP-102, is currently being evaluated in two Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of molluscum and in a Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of common warts. 

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Any statements contained in this press release that do not describe historical facts may constitute forward-looking statements as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.  These statements may be identified by words such as “believe”, “expect”, “may”, “plan”, “potential”, “will”, and similar expressions, and are based on Verrica’s current beliefs and expectations. These forward-looking statements include expectations regarding the expansion of Verrica’s visibility in the investor community. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those reflected in such statements. Risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially include the risks and uncertainties that are described in Verrica’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2018, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on August 7, 2018, and Verrica’s other Periodic Reports filed with the SEC.  Any forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release and are based on information available to Verrica as of the date of this release, and Verrica assumes no obligation to, and does not intend to, update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

