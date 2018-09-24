25/09/2018 00:19:08

Vornado Acquires a 46% Interest (and now owns 100%) in the Retail and Signage at the Marriott Marquis Times Square Hotel

Related content
13 Aug - 
Vornado Completes $120 Million Refinancing of 4 Union S..
03 Aug - 
Vornado Completes the Sale of its Interests in the 666 ..
30 Jul - 
Vornado Announces Second Quarter 2018 Financial Results

NEW YORK, Sept. 24, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VORNADO REALTY TRUST (NYSE:VNO) announced today that it has acquired from Host Hotels & Resorts (“Host”) an approximate 46% interest in the retail condominium located at the base of the New York Marriott Marquis Times Square hotel for $442 million.

Vornado had previously acquired a 54% interest and redeveloped the property. The original transaction provided that Vornado would become the 100% owner through a put/call arrangement, based on a pre-negotiated formula. This transaction satisfies the put/call arrangement.

Vornado now owns 100% of the fee in 45,000 square feet of retail which is 100% leased to T-Mobile, Invicta, Swatch, Levi’s and Sephora, the 1,611 seat Marquis Theater leased to the Nederlander Organization, as well as the largest digital sign in New York with a 330 linear foot, 25,000 square foot display. The property is located at 1535 Broadway in the heart of the bow-tie of Times Square and spans the entire block front from 45th Street to 46th Street on Broadway. It is directly across from Vornado’s 1540 Broadway iconic block front retail property.

Vornado had previously accounted for its interest in the property as a capital lease. Vornado’s basis in the property now totals approximately $663 million, inclusive of all capital previously invested and pro forma for approximately $17 million of tenant improvements to be paid through 2019. The property will generate an 8.5% stabilized Cash NOI yield on Vornado’s $663 million investment beginning in the first quarter of 2019.

Vornado Realty Trust is a fully integrated equity real estate investment trust.

Certain statements contained herein may constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, among others, risks associated with the timing of and costs associated with property improvements, financing commitments and general competitive factors.

   
CONTACT: JOSEPH MACNOW
  (212) 894-7000

VNO_rt_Logo_black 04 28 2015.jpg

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
Ingen indlæg

Regulatory news

00:19 VNO
Vornado Acquires a 46% Interest (and now owns 100%) in the Retail and Signage at the Marriott Marquis Times Square Hotel
13 Aug VNO
Vornado Completes $120 Million Refinancing of 4 Union Square South
03 Aug VNO
Vornado Completes the Sale of its Interests in the 666 Fifth Avenue Office Condominium
30 Jul VNO
Vornado Announces Second Quarter 2018 Financial Results
26 Jul VNO
Vornado Declares Quarterly $.63 Dividend on Common Shares
26 Jul VNO
Vornado Declares Quarterly Dividends On Preferred Shares
16 Jul VNO
Vornado Announces Second Quarter 2018 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call Information
12 Jul VNO
Vornado Announces Certain Items to be Included in its Second Quarter 2018 Financial Results
02 Jul VNO
Report: Developing Opportunities within Vornado Realty Trust, Adecoagro S.A, Pampa Energia S.A, Americold Realty Trust, Textainer Group, and Noah — Future Expectations, Projections Moving into 2018
12 Jun VNO
Vornado Completes Refinancing of Independence Plaza

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
12 Sep - Director retirement and changes to director responsibilities
31 Aug - Statement re: Completion of Acquisition
01 Aug - Rathbone Brothers Plc: Total voting rights
26 Jul - Rathbone Brothers Plc : Director/PDMR Shareholding
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
OpGen Partnering with New York State Department of Health and Merck’s ILÚM Health Solutions to Detect Antimicrobial-Resistant Infections
2
Roche announces global availability of blood-based genomic profiling test, FoundationOne Liquid
3
Diagnostic Superiority and Equivalence to Biopsy: a Study Confirms the Clinical Value of ShearWave® Elastography (SWE™) for the Non-Invasive Evaluation of Liver Fibrosis
4
Favre-Leuba Selects WISekey's cutting-edge WISeAuthentic Blockchain platform to protect its luxury timepieces
5
NordiaSoft selected by IMBEL to provide its SCA solutions for their Next Generation of Tactical Radios

Related stock quotes

Vornado Realty Trust 73.52 -2.0% Stock price decreasing

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

00:34
Recall Studios Will Host Shareholder Call, Tuesday, September 25th at 11am EST
00:22
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors that it is Investigating Possible Securities Fraud Violations by Certain Officers and Directors of Menlo Therapeutics, Hill International, and Eyenovia on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Con
00:20
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors that it is Investigating the Boards of Directors of Navigators, Invuity, and Integrated Device on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
00:19
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors that it is Investigating Possible Securities Fraud Violations by Certain Officers and Directors of Alnylam, Global Blood, and NiSource on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
00:19
Vornado Acquires a 46% Interest (and now owns 100%) in the Retail and Signage at the Marriott Marquis Times Square Hotel
00:13
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating the Board of Directors of Pandora Media, Inc. (P) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Pandora Investors to Contact the Firm
00:13
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors that it is Investigating the Boards of Directors of RLJ Entertainment, Forest City Realty, and SUPERVALU on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
00:12
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors that it is Investigating the Boards of Directors of Dun & Bradstreet, Bemis, and GulfMark on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
00:11
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against OPKO Health, Microchip Technology, and Cocrystal and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
25 September 2018 00:57:21
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20180919.1 - EUROWEB5 - 2018-09-25 01:57:21 - 2018-09-25 00:57:21 - 1000 - Website: OKAY