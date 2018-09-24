24/09/2018 22:36:15

WORLDLINE SA : Disclosure of trading in own shares from September 17th to September 21st 2018

WORLDLINE SA

A French pubic limited-liability company
with a share capital of 90,746,112.88 euros
Registered office : River Ouest - 80 Quai Voltaire - 95870 BEZONS
Pontoise Registry of Commerce and Companies : 323 623 603

Disclosure of trading in own shares

Bezons, September 24th, 2018: Pursuant to applicable law on share buyback, Worldline SA declares the following transactions in its own shares carried out from Monday, September 17th, 2018 to Friday, September 21st, 2018, as part of the mandate given to a financial intermediary as announced by the Group on Friday, August 3rd, 2018.

Name of

the issuer

Issuer

identity

Code

Trading

Session

ISIN

Number of

shares

purchased

Weighted

Average

Price

(in euros)

Identity

code of the

Market

Reference

Worldline SA WLN.PA 17/09/2018 FR0011981968   11,141    52.33  XPAR
Worldline SA WLN.PA 18/09/2018 FR0011981968   9,029    52.35  XPAR
Worldline SA WLN.PA 19/09/2018 FR0011981968   15,283    52.60  XPAR
Worldline SA WLN.PA 20/09/2018 FR0011981968   7,424    52.36  XPAR
Worldline SA WLN.PA 21/09/2018 FR0011981968   9,297    52.36  XPAR

Total

 

 

 

  52,174 

 

 

The detailed list of transactions is available on worldline.com in the section Regulated Information [Link].

 
  

About

Worldline

Worldline [Euronext: WLN] is the European leader in the payments and transactional services industry. Worldline delivers new-generation services, enabling its customers to offer smooth and innovative solutions to the end consumer. Key actor for B2B2C industries, with nearly 45 years of experience, Worldline supports and contributes to the success of all businesses and administrative services in a perpetually evolving market. Worldline offers a unique and flexible business model built around a global and growing portfolio, thus enabling end-to-end support. Worldline activities are organized around three axes: Merchant Services, Mobility & e-Transactional Services and Financial Services including equensWorldline. Worldline employs more than 9,400 people worldwide, with revenue of € 1.6 billion in 2017. Worldline is an Atos company. worldline.com

 
  

Contacts

For more information, please contact:

Investor Relations

David Pierre-Kahn

Tel: +33 (0)6 28 51 45 96

Email: David.pierre-kahn@worldline.com

Worldline - September 24th 2018 - Trading in own shares

This announcement is distributed by West Corporation on behalf of West Corporation clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: WORLDLINE SA via Globenewswire

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
19 Sep
 
Jeg har været med som skribent her på EI siden 2012 og jeg har haft mange gode øjeblikke ved at være..
62
20 Sep
VWS
Vestas aktien fylder en del i min portefølje, hvorfor jeg følger den tæt. Jeg var dog selv tidligere..
35
22 Sep
DANSKE
Er det ikke tænkevækkende i disse dage at være vidne til vores politikere, der berettiget forarges o..
31
18 Sep
BIOPOR
BioPorto - InvestorDagen 18.september 2018 Jeg deltog til præsentationen af BioPorto ved CFO Ole ..
24
20 Sep
 
Danmark forærer 12mia kr væk til svindlere - med hjælp fra et par fordrukne ansatte i skat. Så stort..
23
23 Sep
DANSKE
Danske har intet lært. Ikke af finanskrisen, ikke af skattely sager, ikke af panama sager. De har ty..
22
18 Sep
PNDORA
.....lyder ikke for klogt. Nu har vi været under pres fra shortere i lang tid i Pandora som fik bank..
20
24 Sep
TEVA
Dansk Aktionaerforening gjorde et lille scoop og fik Kaare Schultz til at deltage i InvestorDagen i ..
18
20 Sep
DANSKE
Erhversministeren mener at hvidvaskskandalen er "en af de største skandaler i danmarkshistorien" og ..
16
21 Sep
DANSKE
Desværre har pressen og visse politikere dømt i en sag for at mele deres kager.  Hvis man har fulgt ..
14

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
12 Sep - Director retirement and changes to director responsibilities
31 Aug - Statement re: Completion of Acquisition
01 Aug - Rathbone Brothers Plc: Total voting rights
26 Jul - Rathbone Brothers Plc : Director/PDMR Shareholding
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
OpGen Partnering with New York State Department of Health and Merck’s ILÚM Health Solutions to Detect Antimicrobial-Resistant Infections
2
Roche announces global availability of blood-based genomic profiling test, FoundationOne Liquid
3
Diagnostic Superiority and Equivalence to Biopsy: a Study Confirms the Clinical Value of ShearWave® Elastography (SWE™) for the Non-Invasive Evaluation of Liver Fibrosis
4
BrainChip to present at TechKnow Invest Roadshow
5
Favre-Leuba Selects WISekey's cutting-edge WISeAuthentic Blockchain platform to protect its luxury timepieces

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

22:59
San Joaquin Valley Homes and Presidio Residential Capital Acquire 53 Acres of Land for New Home Community in Kingsburg, Calif.
22:53
PCG Advisory Group Co-Sponsored Family Office Event Presented by Morgan Creek Capital and BlockWorks Group
22:36
WORLDLINE SA : Disclosure of trading in own shares from September 17th to September 21st 2018
22:30
Northland Power Opens Offshore Wind Operations Hub in Germany
22:19
Trilogy International Partners Inc. Sets Date to Report Third Quarter 2018 Results
22:15
AGTC Appoints William Aliski to its Board of Directors
22:15
DHT Holdings, Inc. Announces $50 Million Scrubber Financing
22:12
Concord Technologies Unveils NEXTSTEP—AI-driven, Cloud-based Platform that Simplifies Patient Data Capture and Document Workflows
22:10
Sensata Technologies Strengthens Position in Electrification through Acquisition of GIGAVAC

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
24 September 2018 23:16:42
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20180919.1 - EUROWEB3 - 2018-09-25 00:16:42 - 2018-09-24 23:16:42 - 1000 - Website: OKAY