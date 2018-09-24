24/09/2018 19:32:14

Yara evaluates strategic options for marine technology business

Related content
15 Aug - 
YARA selects Norwegian shipbuilder VARD for zero-emissi..
02 Aug - 
Yara and Arab Potash Company discontinue potassium nitr..
17 Jul - 
Yara management share purchases

Oslo, Norway, 24 September 2018: Yara International ASA is evaluating strategic options for the Yara Marine Technologies ("YMT") business, including a potential sale.

Yara has seen strong growth prospects in environmental abatement solutions and technology over time, and as part of this effort it saw an opportunity to acquire Green Tech Marine in 2014 to strengthen its capabilities within marine abatement technology. The business has developed very well, confirming the potential of its technology to deliver solutions to new emission regulations.

YMT today offers a complete SOX and NOX abatement solution portfolio to the marine segment, and is among the world's top three scrubber suppliers, well positioned for growth as the new IMO marine sulphur emission regulations come into force in 2020. YMT sales are set to triple compared with 2017, to reach more than NOK 450 million in 2018, and are expected to double from 2018 to 2019.may be the best way forward both for Yara and YMT. Yara has a long history of adjusting its portfolio when the conditions are right, most recently with

"Entering the next growth phase for YMT, it is natural to consider whether a new ownership structure  the divestments of GrowHow UK in 2015 and the CO2 business in 2016. We will continue to evaluate both acquisition and divestment opportunities based on their value creation potential,"  says Svein Tore Holsether, President and Chief Executive Officer of Yara International ASA.

Yara is currently evaluating different options for YMT, and no decisions have yet been made regarding its future ownership. The YMT business is performing strongly, and will continue to operate and invest according to its current plans.

Thor Giæver, Investor Relations

Cellular (+47) 48 07 53 56

E-mail: thor.giaver@yara.com

Esben Tuman, Media Relations

Cellular (+47) 90 50 84 00

E-mail: esben.tuman@yara.com

About Yara

In collaboration with customers and partners, Yara grows knowledge to responsibly feed the world and protect the planet, to fulfill its vision of a collaborative society, a world without hunger and a planet respected.

Our crop nutrition solutions and precision farming offerings allow farmers to increase yields and improve product quality while reducing environmental impact. Our environmental and industrial solutions improve air quality and reduce emissions, and are key ingredients in the production of a wide range of products. We foster an open culture of diversity and inclusion that promotes the safety and integrity of our employees, contractors, business partners, and society at large.

Founded in 1905 to solve emerging famine in Europe, Yara has a worldwide presence with more than 17,000 employees and operations in over 60 countries. In 2017, Yara reported revenues of USD 11.4 billion.

www.yara.com

This announcement is distributed by West Corporation on behalf of West Corporation clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: Yara International ASA via Globenewswire

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
Ingen indlæg

Regulatory news

19:32 YARO
Yara evaluates strategic options for marine technology business
15 Aug YARO
YARA selects Norwegian shipbuilder VARD for zero-emission vessel Yara Birkeland
02 Aug YARO
Yara and Arab Potash Company discontinue potassium nitrate MoU and JV talks
17 Jul YARO
Yara management share purchases
17 Jul YARO
Yara LTIP share purchases
17 Jul YARO
Yara reports improved deliveries but lower margins
13 Jul YARO
Reminder: Program for the publication of Yara International ASA second quarter results 2018
27 Jun YARO
Program for the publication of Yara International ASA second quarter results 2018
24 May YARO
Yara prices US dollar bond offering
24 May YARO
Yara and Kalmar to develop world's first fully-digitalized and zero emission cargo solution for Yara Birkeland

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
12 Sep - Director retirement and changes to director responsibilities
31 Aug - Statement re: Completion of Acquisition
01 Aug - Rathbone Brothers Plc: Total voting rights
26 Jul - Rathbone Brothers Plc : Director/PDMR Shareholding
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Youth INC and RBC Host Fourth Annual Community Event and Raise $1.7M for NYC Youth
2
OpGen Partnering with New York State Department of Health and Merck’s ILÚM Health Solutions to Detect Antimicrobial-Resistant Infections
3
Roche announces global availability of blood-based genomic profiling test, FoundationOne Liquid
4
Diagnostic Superiority and Equivalence to Biopsy: a Study Confirms the Clinical Value of ShearWave® Elastography (SWE™) for the Non-Invasive Evaluation of Liver Fibrosis
5
BrainChip to present at TechKnow Invest Roadshow

Related stock quotes

Yara International 389.10 -0.3% Stock price decreasing

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

19:36
King & Spalding Adds Peter Hsiao to its Environmental Team in Los Angeles
19:32
Yara evaluates strategic options for marine technology business
19:27
Bank7 Corp. Announces Closing of Initial Public Offering of Common Stock
19:26
World Conference on Lung Cancer Monday Press Conference: Clinical Research Results and Gender Differences in Lung Cancer Survival
19:17
Americans Agree: Every Person Deserves Access to a Great Park Within a 10-Minute Walk
19:15
TransPerfect to Highlight Artificial Intelligence Solutions at GlobalLink NEXT 2018
19:15
Orchestra BioMed™ Announces Presentation of 3-Year Clinical Results for Virtue® Sirolimus-Eluting Balloon at TCT 2018
19:00
SAFNA Continues Expansion of its Public Infrastructure Engineering and Program Management Services
19:00
PHOTO RELEASE--Huntington Ingalls Industries’ Newport News Shipbuilding Division Recognized as National Business of the Year for Workforce Development Efforts

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
24 September 2018 19:56:22
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20180919.1 - EUROWEB5 - 2018-09-24 20:56:22 - 2018-09-24 19:56:22 - 1000 - Website: OKAY