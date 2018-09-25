25/09/2018 07:00:05

ABC arbitrage : 2018 Interim Results: €8.5m 2018 annualised ROE: 11%

Related content
15 Jun - 
ABC arbitrage: Report on the Annual General Meeting of ..
27 Mar - 
ABC arbitrage: 2017 Results: €18.3 m / 2017 ROE: 11.5%..
26 Sep - 
ABC arbitrage : 2017 interim results: €12.0m (down 27%)

2018 Interim Results: €8.5m

2018 annualised ROE: 11%

The Board of Directors of ABC arbitrage, presided by the Chairman Dominique Ceolin, met on September 21, 2018 to approve the consolidated financial statements for the first half 2018.

In EUR millions

June 30, 2018 IFRS

June 30, 2017 IFRS

Dec. 30, 2017 IFRS

Net revenues

€18.6m

€21.0m

€38.5m

Net income

€8.5m

€9.9m

€18.3m

Earnings per share (EPS)

€0.15

€0.17

€0.32

Return on equity (ROE)

5.5%

6.1%

11.5%

Business performance

In accordance with IFRS standards, consolidated net revenue came to €18.6 million and consolidated net income amounted to €8.5 million (a decrease of 13.9%). The new IFRS 15 norm no longer allows for the recognition of performance fees that have not been definitively acquired. In the first half of 2018 this represented €1.6 million of unrecognized fees compared to €2.1 million in the first half of 2017. All of the amounts in the table are presented under IFRS 15 and therefore directly comparable.

The first half of 2018 presented heterogeneous market phases. Following new low activity records in January, the month of February saw a sudden rise in volatility perfectly exploited by the Group's strategies. This rise in volatility lasted a few weeks before falling sharply.

In addition, the context for mergers and acquisitions on listed companies has been negatively impacted by the US geopolitical situation. In general terms, the so-called "low volatility" strategies, which compensated for market inactivity in the first semester of 2017, did not play this role in 2018.

This unfavorable environment for the Group's activities requires constant strategic thinking. The Group has therefore continued to structure the profile of its teams in order to apprehend the increasingly technical issues of the financial industry. The willingness to build new strategies in order to raise more funds also remains one of the Group's priorities to counter this environment.

Board of Directors

Didier Ribadeau-Dumas resigned as independent director after nearly more than 20 years. This resignation takes effect on September 21. The Board of Directors and the Group thank him for his faithful and competent support.

 

Dividend Policy

The Board of Directors confirms the distribution of €0.20 per share, consistent with the results achieved. Approved by the shareholders' meeting of June 15, 2018, this payment will only be offered in cash and, because of the deduction from the share premium account, will have the tax nature of a repayment of contributions within the meaning of Article 112. 1° of the General Tax Code.

The detachment is scheduled for Tuesday, November 27, 2018 for a payment on Thursday, November 29, 2018.

Outlook

February 2018 demonstrated the Group's ability to perform in a context of "lively" markets. The first half of 2017 and FY 2018 underlined the current difficulties for the Group to produce above-average performances in the face of exogenous parameters that remained unfavorable to its industry.

Return on equity (ROE), the ratio of net income to shareholder's equity, stood at nearly 5.5% for the first half. The efforts made by the Group make it possible to present satisfactory results.

Dominique Ceolin commented that  ".the Group has a clear objective of attaining ROE's above 15% and we intend to continue our efforts by focusing all our expertise on opening up all possible strategic options to counter this permanently unfavorable environment.  I am confident in our ability to strengthen the tandem of "attractive performance" and "capital protection" for our clients as I mentioned at our last general meeting".

Contacts :

abc-arbitrage.com

Relations actionnaires : actionnaires@abc-arbitrage.com

Relations presse: VERBATEE / v.sabineu@verbatee.com

EURONEXT Paris - Compartiment B

ISIN : FR0004040608

Reuters  BITI.PA / Bloomberg ABCA FP

ABCA 2018 Interim Resultats

This announcement is distributed by West Corporation on behalf of West Corporation clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: ABC arbitrage via Globenewswire

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
Ingen indlæg

Regulatory news

07:00 E:ABCA
ABC arbitrage : 2018 Interim Results: €8.5m 2018 annualised ROE: 11%
15 Jun E:ABCA
ABC arbitrage: Report on the Annual General Meeting of June 15, 2018
27 Mar E:ABCA
ABC arbitrage: 2017 Results: €18.3 m / 2017 ROE: 11.5%
26 Sep E:ABCA
ABC arbitrage : 2017 interim results: €12.0m (down 27%)

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
24 Sep - Director/PDMR Shareholding
12 Sep - Director retirement and changes to director responsibilities
31 Aug - Statement re: Completion of Acquisition
01 Aug - Rathbone Brothers Plc: Total voting rights
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
OpGen Partnering with New York State Department of Health and Merck’s ILÚM Health Solutions to Detect Antimicrobial-Resistant Infections
2
Diagnostic Superiority and Equivalence to Biopsy: a Study Confirms the Clinical Value of ShearWave® Elastography (SWE™) for the Non-Invasive Evaluation of Liver Fibrosis
3
Top Industry Participants Presenting at Capital Link’s 10th Annual New York Maritime Forum Tuesday, October 9, 2018 in NYC
4
STMicroelectronics and Leti Develop GaN-on-Silicon Technology for Power Conversion Applications
5
PCG Advisory Group Co-Sponsored Family Office Event Presented by Morgan Creek Capital and BlockWorks Group

Related stock quotes

ABC Arbitrage 6.760 0.0% Stock price unchanged

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

08:06
AKER ENERGY AWARDS DRILLING CONTRACTS TO MAERSK DRILLING, HALLIBURTON, EXCEED
07:58
EVLI PANKKI OYJ: SHARE CONVERSION
07:52
GAM Holding AG: Response to media speculation
07:30
Successful Fabrication of Electronic Article Surveillance Die Using Roll-based Production Line
07:30
Nasdaq Stockholm Welcomes Cantargia to the Main Market
07:15
Nasdaq Stockholm Launches Two New Sustainable Debt Segments
07:01
Ahold Delhaize share buyback update
07:00
KBC Group: Publication of transparency notification(s) received by KBC Group NV
07:00
ABC arbitrage : 2018 Interim Results: €8.5m 2018 annualised ROE: 11%

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
25 September 2018 08:29:23
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20180919.1 - EUROWEB4 - 2018-09-25 09:29:23 - 2018-09-25 08:29:23 - 1000 - Website: OKAY