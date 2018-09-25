25/09/2018 09:00:00

Adviser Investments Among Barron’s ‘Top Independent Wealth Advisors’ for Sixth Consecutive Year

Newton, Mass., Sept. 25, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adviser Investments has been ranked in the top 30 of Barron’s list of “The Top 100 Independent Wealth Advisors” in its Sept. 17, 2018 issue. The rating is based on a combination of qualitative and quantitative factors that include assets under management, revenues, regulatory records and size and experience of each firm’s team.

The Barron’s rankings serve as an industry scorecard for wealth management professionals and a resource for individual investors seeking financial guidance and wealth management. To be nominated, advisers complete a detailed survey about their practice. Barron’s then conducts its own due diligence analysis and the resulting pool of candidates is then further screened to determine the country’s top 100 advisers.

Inclusion on the Barron’s list once again places Adviser Investments among the country’s elite independent wealth managers. What distinguishes the firm from many of the other highly ranked advisers is that its clients represent a much broader swath of the investing public—including retirees, emerging affluent individuals and families alongside trusts, institutions and company retirement savings plans—rather than solely high-net-worth investors. Despite managing over $5 billion in assets, Adviser Investments has maintained its longstanding commitment to delivering the personalized service of a small firm while providing the full range of top-tier services common to larger companies to its diverse client base.

“We founded Adviser Investments in 1994 with the singular goal of creating a common-sense money management company,” said Daniel Silver, the company’s president and chief executive officer. “Although the size of our team and scope of our wealth management service options has grown dramatically over the years, I’m proud to say that our dedication to individualized investment guidance remains steadfast.”

The Barron’s accolade is one of several that Adviser Investments has earned of late. Earlier this year, Barron’s also recognized Adviser Investments among the top 10 firms on its list of the “Top Massachusetts Financial Advisors” for the sixth year in a row. The Financial Times included the company on its 2018 list of 300 top RIAs (the FT 300). InvestmentNews ranked Adviser Investments among the top 10 on its inaugural 2018 list of “Best Places to Work for Financial Advisers.” Most recently, the National Association for Business Resources included Adviser Investments on its 2018 Boston’s Best and Brightest Companies To Work For® list—the company’s third consecutive year achieving this honor.

“‪Our goal is to help each of our clients successfully navigate the markets and meet their unique financial objectives as smoothly as possible,” said Adviser Investments’ Chairman Daniel P. Wiener. “At the same time, we are thrilled to have created a company that people enjoy working for. I truly believe our team has no equal and the recognition they have received from the industry and from our clients proves the point.”

To learn more about Adviser Investments' services, please contact Dick Veidenheimer, managing director, at (800) 492-6868.

About Adviser Investments

Adviser Investments and its subsidiaries operate as an independent, professional wealth management firm with particular expertise in Fidelity and Vanguard funds, actively managed mutual funds, exchange-traded funds, fixed-income investing, tactical strategies and financial planning.

With more than 3,500 clients and $5 billion under management, Adviser Investments is one of the nation’s largest registered investment advisers. Our wealth management professionals focus on helping individual investors, trusts, foundations and institutions meet their investment goals. Adviser Investments’ minimum account size is $350,000.

For more information, please visit www.adviserinvestments.com or call 800-492-6868.

Barron’s Top 100 Independent Wealth Advisors rankings reflect the volume of assets overseen by participating advisers and their teams, revenues generated for the firms and the quality of the advisers’ practices, as determined by its editors. Barron’s Top Massachusetts Financial Advisors rankings consider factors such as assets under management, revenue produced for the firm, regulatory record, quality of practice and philanthropic work.

The Financial Times 300 Top Registered Investment Advisers is an independent listing produced annually by the Financial Times. The FT 300 is based on data gathered from RIA firms, regulatory disclosures and Financial Times’ research. The Financial Times invited over 2,000 firms to be considered for its list; 760 responded. The ranking reflects each practice’s performance in six primary areas: Assets under management, asset growth, compliance record, years in existence, credentials and online accessibility. Neither the RIA firms nor their employees pay a fee to the Financial Times in exchange for inclusion in the FT 300.

InvestmentNews’ Best Places to Work for Financial Advisers Award is based on responses to surveys voluntarily completed by participating firms. Firms do not pay a fee to participate. InvestmentNews conducts the survey, evaluates participating firms’ ability to attract and retain talented employees and then ranks the firms.

Boston’s Best and Brightest Companies to Work For®award evaluates the following categories, among others: Compensation, benefits and employee solutions; employee enrichment, engagement and retention; employee education and development; recruitment, selection and orientation; employee achievement and recognition; communication and shared vision; diversity and inclusion; work-life balance; community initiatives and strategic company performance.

Awards referenced herein do not evaluate client experience or investment performance and are not indicative of future performance.

