AgreeYa Ignites the Digital Workplace With Innovative Solutions

FOLSOM, Calif., Sept. 25, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AgreeYa Solutions , a global leader in software, solutions and services for the modern business and a Microsoft systems integrator, is proud to announce its upcoming presence at Microsoft Ignite 2018 — running from September 24-28 at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, FL. Among thousands of digital experts, brand managers and enthusiastic investors from all over the world, AgreeYa’s leadership will be on hand at booth #2048 to demonstrate its solutions for the digital workplace, including business applications, data and business intelligence. AgreeYa’s team of Microsoft experts will be talking about different solutions around various Microsoft technologies :

Microsoft Azure

Microsoft Office 365

Microsoft SharePoint

Microsoft Power BI

Microsoft Teams

Microsoft PowerApps

Microsoft Delve

Microsoft SQL Server

Microsoft Enterprise Mobility + Security

Microsoft Projects



Skype for Business

Microsoft OneDrive

In addition to these solutions, AgreeYa will also showcase its advanced lineup of Microsoft SharePoint and Microsoft Office 365 related products, including QuickApps , Site Administrator and Recovery Manager . AgreeYa invites business leaders to meet its experts and learn more about how to empower enterprises and transform businesses.

“We could not be more excited to share our solutions for the digital workplace, as well as our versatile suite of Microsoft SharePoint and Microsoft Office 365 related products, expertly designed to meet the needs of modern businesses,” said Ajay Kaul, managing partner of AgreeYa Solutions. “Through our latest versions of QuickApps, Site Administrator and Recovery Manager, organizations are empowered to make the most efficient and cost-effective use of one of Microsoft’s most powerful tools, SharePoint. Custom business applications are an easy reality to attain without the need for costly custom coding. Meanwhile, IT teams can recover data quickly, as well as maintain exclusive control over governance and security features.”

QuickApps : Enhance SharePoint management, migration, customization and development. Slash application lifecycle costs and minimize the cost and effort of supporting, maintaining and upgrading business applications, ensuring their long-term impact and ROI.

Site Administrator : Gain insight into complete SharePoint environment and assist in management, auditing, & security tasks. Centralize action management and policy enforcement for each report, permitting informed decisions.

Recovery Manager : Perform a complete SharePoint farm restore and item-level granular recovery of individual documents, lists, document libraries, sites, and workspaces. Enable IT to locate deleted or modified SharePoint items, and restore from a database backup.

For more information about AgreeYa’s full lineup of SharePoint-related products & solutions, visit www.agreeya.com .

ABOUT AGREEYA SOLUTIONS: AgreeYa Solutions is a global systems integrator delivering a competitive advantage for its customers through software, solutions and services. Established in 1999, AgreeYa is headquartered in Folsom, Calif., with an international footprint and a team of more than 1,500 professionals. AgreeYa works with 500+ organizations ranging from Fortune 100 firms to small and large businesses across industries such as telecom, banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI), healthcare, pharma/life sciences, utilities, technology, public sector and others. AgreeYa has received considerable recognition in the industry for its technology leadership, quality processes and customer success that includes designation as a Microsoft Gold partner, CMMI certification and ISO 9001:2015 compliance. AgreeYa Solutions engages with its customers as a trusted partner to live its motto of “building its future on your success.” Its software portfolio includes QuickApps (an award-winning suite of SharePoint web apps and pre-built templates), Site Administrator (which allows users to gain insight for improved compliance and governance of their SharePoint environments), Recovery Manager (a solution for rapid and scalable SharePoint content restoration), BeatBlip (which simplifies software test automation) and Cogent (a comprehensive end-to-end case management solution for collections agencies and law firms.) As part of its solutions and services offerings, AgreeYa provides intranet/portal, content management, and collaboration, cloud and infrastructure solutions, business intelligence and big data analytics, product engineering, application development and management, independent software testing and staffing—including IT, non-IT and risk/compliance/anti-money laundering (AML) solutions. For more information, visit www.agreeya.com .

MEDIA CONTACT: Leslie Licano, Beyond Fifteen Communications, Inc. leslie@beyondfifteen.com | 949-733-8679 x 101