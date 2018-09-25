25/09/2018 18:29:16

AgreeYa Ignites the Digital Workplace With Innovative Solutions

FOLSOM, Calif., Sept. 25, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AgreeYa Solutions, a global leader in software, solutions and services for the modern business and a Microsoft systems integrator, is proud to announce its upcoming presence at Microsoft Ignite 2018 — running from September 24-28 at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, FL. Among thousands of digital experts, brand managers and enthusiastic investors from all over the world, AgreeYa’s leadership will be on hand at booth #2048 to demonstrate its solutions for the digital workplace, including business applications, data and business intelligence. AgreeYa’s team of Microsoft experts will be talking about different solutions around various Microsoft technologies:

  • Microsoft Azure

  • Microsoft

    Office 365

  • Microsoft SharePoint

  • Microsoft Power BI

  • Microsoft Teams

  • Microsoft PowerApps

  • Microsoft Delve 

  • Microsoft SQL Server

  • Microsoft

    Enterprise Mobility + Security

  • Microsoft Projects

Skype for Business

  • Microsoft

    OneDrive

    • In addition to these solutions, AgreeYa will also showcase its advanced lineup of Microsoft SharePoint and Microsoft Office 365 related products, including QuickApps, Site Administrator and Recovery Manager. AgreeYa invites business leaders to meet its experts and learn more about how to empower enterprises and transform businesses.

    “We could not be more excited to share our solutions for the digital workplace, as well as our versatile suite of Microsoft SharePoint and Microsoft Office 365 related products, expertly designed to meet the needs of modern businesses,” said Ajay Kaul, managing partner of AgreeYa Solutions. “Through our latest versions of QuickApps, Site Administrator and Recovery Manager, organizations are empowered to make the most efficient and cost-effective use of one of Microsoft’s most powerful tools, SharePoint. Custom business applications are an easy reality to attain without the need for costly custom coding. Meanwhile, IT teams can recover data quickly, as well as maintain exclusive control over governance and security features.”

    QuickApps

    : Enhance SharePoint management, migration, customization and development. Slash application lifecycle costs and minimize the cost and effort of supporting, maintaining and upgrading business applications, ensuring their long-term impact and ROI.

    Site Administrator

    : Gain insight into complete SharePoint environment and assist in management, auditing, & security tasks. Centralize action management and policy enforcement for each report, permitting informed decisions.

    Recovery Manager

    : Perform a complete SharePoint farm restore and item-level granular recovery of individual documents, lists, document libraries, sites, and workspaces. Enable IT to locate deleted or modified SharePoint items, and restore from a database backup.

    For more information about AgreeYa’s full lineup of SharePoint-related products & solutions, visit www.agreeya.com.

    ABOUT AGREEYA SOLUTIONS: AgreeYa Solutions is a global systems integrator delivering a competitive advantage for its customers through software, solutions and services. Established in 1999, AgreeYa is headquartered in Folsom, Calif., with an international footprint and a team of more than 1,500 professionals. AgreeYa works with 500+ organizations ranging from Fortune 100 firms to small and large businesses across industries such as telecom, banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI), healthcare, pharma/life sciences, utilities, technology, public sector and others. AgreeYa has received considerable recognition in the industry for its technology leadership, quality processes and customer success that includes designation as a Microsoft Gold partner, CMMI certification and ISO 9001:2015 compliance. AgreeYa Solutions engages with its customers as a trusted partner to live its motto of “building its future on your success.” Its software portfolio includes QuickApps (an award-winning suite of SharePoint web apps and pre-built templates), Site Administrator (which allows users to gain insight for improved compliance and governance of their SharePoint environments),  Recovery Manager (a solution for rapid and scalable SharePoint content restoration), BeatBlip (which simplifies software test automation) and Cogent (a comprehensive end-to-end case management solution for collections agencies and law firms.) As part of its solutions and services offerings, AgreeYa provides intranet/portal, content management, and collaboration, cloud and infrastructure solutions, business intelligence and big data analytics, product engineering, application development and management, independent software testing and staffing—including IT, non-IT and risk/compliance/anti-money laundering (AML) solutions. For more information, visit www.agreeya.com.

    MEDIA CONTACT:

    		 Leslie Licano, Beyond Fifteen Communications, Inc.

    leslie@beyondfifteen.com | 949-733-8679 x 101

       

    AgreeYaLogo.jpg

    Post comment

    Related debate

    • 1 week
    • 1 month
    • 1 Year
    19 Sep
     
    Jeg har været med som skribent her på EI siden 2012 og jeg har haft mange gode øjeblikke ved at være..
    62
    20 Sep
    VWS
    Vestas aktien fylder en del i min portefølje, hvorfor jeg følger den tæt. Jeg var dog selv tidligere..
    35
    22 Sep
    DANSKE
    Er det ikke tænkevækkende i disse dage at være vidne til vores politikere, der berettiget forarges o..
    31
    20 Sep
     
    Danmark forærer 12mia kr væk til svindlere - med hjælp fra et par fordrukne ansatte i skat. Så stort..
    23
    23 Sep
    DANSKE
    Danske har intet lært. Ikke af finanskrisen, ikke af skattely sager, ikke af panama sager. De har ty..
    22
    24 Sep
    TEVA
    Dansk Aktionaerforening gjorde et lille scoop og fik Kaare Schultz til at deltage i InvestorDagen i ..
    19
    24 Sep
    VWS
    MHI Vestas turbine platform can scale up to GE's 12 MW rival: CEO https://www.reuters.com/article/us..
    18
    20 Sep
    DANSKE
    Erhversministeren mener at hvidvaskskandalen er "en af de største skandaler i danmarkshistorien" og ..
    16
    15:57
    DANSKE
    Danske Bank sagen er ganske enkelt - gå efter bolden: 1. Den estiske afdeling af Danske Bank har for..
    15
    21 Sep
    DANSKE
    Desværre har pressen og visse politikere dømt i en sag for at mele deres kager.  Hvis man har fulgt ..
    14

    HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

    22/02/2018 10:54:53
    Related news
    28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
    30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
    29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
    FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

    Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

    Related news
    24 Sep - Director/PDMR Shareholding
    12 Sep - Director retirement and changes to director responsibilities
    31 Aug - Statement re: Completion of Acquisition
    01 Aug - Rathbone Brothers Plc: Total voting rights
    22/02/2018 07:00:19
    Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

    Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

    Related news
    21/02/2018 15:25:10
    FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

    Most read news

    • 24 hours
    • 48 hours
    • 1 week
    1
    Viracta Announces Scientific Advisory Board Formation
    2
    Payment Security Compliance drops for the first time in six years, states Verizon’s 2018 Payment Security Report
    3
    PCG Advisory Group Co-Sponsored Family Office Event Presented by Morgan Creek Capital and BlockWorks Group
    4
    Motif Bio Reports Half-Year 2018 Financial Results and Operational Progress
    5
    Recall Studios Will Host Shareholder Call, Tuesday, September 25th at 11am EST

    Buy and sell signals

    • Trend
    • Moneymachine

    Latest news

    19:06
    Old Pepper® ‘F.K.O.’ Rye Whiskey named Best Rye Whiskey in the World
    19:04
    2018 Gold Medal Awards for Excellence in Parks and Recreation Announced
    19:01
    Fengate Acquires Heartland Petrochemical Complex’s Central Utility Block from Inter Pipeline
    19:00
    Xcel Brands, Inc. Honored as Gold Stevie® Award Winner in 2018 Stevie Awards for Great Employers
    19:00
    Vantage Advisors Announces Research Findings on Financial Industry Awareness and the JOBS Act
    18:54
    Tractor Supply, 4-H Partner to Provide Thousands of Youth Hands-on Learning Opportunities
    18:38
    Coherus BioSciences Receives European Commission Approval for UDENYCA™ (Pegfilgrastim Biosimilar)
    18:31
    Fortinet Recognized as a Gartner Magic Quadrant for Unified Threat Management (SMB Multifunction Firewalls) Leader for Ninth Time
    18:30
    End of Day

    Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
    Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
    Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
     
    25 September 2018 19:27:32
    (UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
    Version: LiveBranchBuild_20180919.1 - EUROWEB6 - 2018-09-25 20:27:32 - 2018-09-25 19:27:32 - 1000 - Website: OKAY