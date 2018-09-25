25/09/2018 21:53:37

AmeriFactors Launches New Campaign with Legendary Football Coach Steve Spurrier

CELEBRATION, Fla., Sept. 25, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AmeriFactors, a recognized leader in business financing, today launched its partnership with College Football Hall of Fame player and coach, Steve Spurrier.

“At AmeriFactors we have over 29 years of experience scoring cash flow, quickly, and delivering championship-caliber customer service for business owners across the country,” said Kevin Gowen, Founder, President and Chief Executive Officer of AmeriFactors. “That’s why we could not be happier to welcome such an accomplished football figure, along with his strong character, winning attitude and national-level recognition, like Steve Spurrier to the AmeriFactors team. We truly believe Coach Spurrier is a spirited and authentic spokesperson that will personally connect with potential clients and help them understand and use our service.”

AmeriFactors provides funding to businesses through accounts receivable financing, also known as factoring. Through factoring, AmeriFactors is able to provide cash flow to businesses in as little as 24 hours—just as fast-paced as Spurrier’s famous Fun ‘N’ Gun offense.

Earlier this year, Spurrier returned to head coaching and Central Florida with the Orlando Apollos of the Alliance of American Football (AAF). As an official celebrity partner, Spurrier will be featured in AmeriFactors latest marketing campaign which includes television, radio and social media. The campaign will launch just months before the Orlando Apollos’ inaugural season.

For more information about AmeriFactors, please visit www.AmeriFactors.com.

About AmeriFactors

For over 29 years, AmeriFactors has been funding businesses across the nation building a legacy of trust and integrity through accounts receivable financing. Also known as factoring, AmeriFactors converts accounts receivables into immediate cash flow. In as little as 24 hours, AmeriFactors advances up to 98 percent of receivables with fees starting as low as 2 percent. AmeriFactors is a recognized leader in specialty financing and is a wholly owned subsidiary of Gulf Coast Bank & Trust.

About Steve Spurrier

A native Floridian, former NFL player and legendary head football coach, Steve Spurrier is known for his winning on and off the field. Spurrier began his head coaching career in 1983 with the Tampa Bay Bandits of the United States Football League (USFL). In 1990, he returned to his alma mater, the University of Florida, where he created the ‘Fun ‘N’ Gun’, an offensive strategy focusing on passing, and led the school to seven conference championships and a national championship in 1996. After several seasons coaching in the NFL, Spurrier returned to college football at the University of South Carolina and retired as the program’s winningest coach. In April 2018, Spurrier was named the head coach of the Orlando Apollos of the Alliance of American Football (AAF).

Media Contact:

Jazmyn Reed

jreed@findsomewinmore.com

(407) 722-7830

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5e386b40-c174-4712-8e4e-400b885877e1

Amerifactors-logo__funding-business.jpg

Post comment

