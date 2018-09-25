Avaap Achieves Five Consecutive Years as Infor Partner of the Year

EDISON, N.J., Sept. 25, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avaap, the largest provider of IT services and solutions for organizations with electronic health record (EHR) and Infor enterprise resource planning (ERP) applications, announced today it was recognized as Infor Partner of the Year at the Infor Partner Summit for the fifth consecutive year. Avaap, specializing in Infor CloudSuite implementations, took home four awards, including Cloud, Manufacturing, Retail, and Alliance Partner of the Year.

This is the second year Avaap has earned distinction for the largest and most referenceable cloud migration program. New this year are accolades for Avaap’s retail practice and expanding manufacturing business, recognized for its achievements in driving the most benefit for the manufacturing sector through its accelerated implementation methodology.

The Infor Partner Awards program kicks off Inforum 2018, the largest gathering of Infor software users held this year in Washington, D.C., and recognizes Infor Alliance and North American/Latin American Channel Partners that have demonstrated excellence over the past fiscal year. Winners are determined by various factors including revenues, fiscal year performance, year over year growth, new business, and levels of service.

“Avaap continues to elevate what it means to be a strategic partner in the Infor ecosystem. With the continued investments Infor is making in developing leading edge cloud applications, it helps to have a dependable partner like Avaap to deliver those innovations from the Infor labs to our customers,” said Pam Murphy, chief operating officer, Infor. “We are pleased to recognize Avaap and all the partners who have done outstanding work for us in the past year as Infor continues to position itself as the leader in industry-focused enterprise cloud software.”

Added Avaap CEO Dhiraj Shah, “Avaap started as a services firm focused on supporting organizations operating Lawson software and has grown to be the largest Infor partner with a track record of successful implementations for Infor CloudSuite Financials, Infor HCM, Infor PLM, Infor M3, and other strategic Infor business applications. We value our expanding partnership with Infor and as Infor continues to develop leading edge applications purpose built for industries in the cloud, the strategic alignment serves our shared customers well as they work to accelerate their digital transformation. Earning recognition as partner of the year for the fifth time in a row reflects our continued commitment to Infor, our customers, and serves as a testament to our growing team that is passionate about what they do.”

About Avaap

Avaap is one of the largest management consulting and systems integration firms for organizations that rely on Infor ERP and EHR enterprise software applications. With deep expertise in healthcare, retail, fashion, manufacturing and distribution, and other industries, Avaap delivers solutions from advisory services to ongoing support, helping customers achieve more value from technology investments. For more information, visit www.avaap.com .

About Infor

Infor builds business software for specific industries in the cloud. With 16,500 employees and over 90,000 customers in more than 170 countries, Infor software is designed for progress. To learn more, please visit www.infor.com .

Contact:

Melissa Prusher

Vice President Global Marketing – Avaap

Melissa.prusher@avaap.com

732.710.3425