25/09/2018 12:30:00

Avadel Pharmaceuticals to Present at the Ladenburg Thalmann 2018 Healthcare Conference

DUBLIN, Ireland, Sept. 25, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (Nasdaq: AVDL), a company focused on providing innovative medicines for chronic urological, central nervous system, and sleep disorders, today announced that its Chief Operating Officer, Greg Divis, will present at the Ladenburg Thalmann 2018 Healthcare Conference in New York City on Tuesday, October 2, 2018 at 10:00 am EDT.

A live audio webcast of the presentation can be accessed at the Investor section of the Company’s website, www.avadel.com. A replay of the webcast will be available on the Company’s website for 90 days following the event.

About Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc:

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (Nasdaq: AVDL) is a specialty pharmaceutical company that seeks to commercialize differentiated pharmaceutical products that are safe, effective and easy to take through formulation development, by utilizing its proprietary drug delivery technology and in-licensing / acquiring new products; ultimately, helping patients adhere to their prescribed medical treatment and see better results. Avadel’s current portfolio of products and product candidates focuses on the urology, central nervous system (CNS) / sleep, and hospital markets. The Company is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland with operations in St. Louis, Missouri and Lyon, France. For more information, please visit www.avadel.com.

Safe Harbor: 

This press release may include forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. The words “will,” “may,” “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “project” and similar expressions, and the negatives thereof, identify forward-looking statements, each of which speaks only as of the date the statement is made. Although we believe that our forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions within the bounds of our knowledge of our business and operations, our business is subject to significant risks and as a result there can be no assurance that actual results of our research, development and commercialization activities and our results of operations will not differ materially from the results contemplated in such forward-looking statements. These risks include: (i) risks relating to our exchangeable senior notes including use of the net proceeds from the offering of the notes and other future events related to the notes; (ii) risks relating to the divestiture of our former pediatric business including whether such divestiture will be accretive to our operating income and cash flow; (iii) risks relating to our license agreement with Serenity Pharmaceuticals, LLC including that a potential competitive product, and patent litigation with the manufacturer of that product, could have a material adverse impact on our ability to successfully exploit any market opportunity for the drug desmopressin acetate (the “Drug”) which we are marketing under the brand name Noctiva

tm

, our internal analyses may overstate the market opportunity in the United States for the Drug or we may not effectively exploit such market opportunity, that significant safety or drug interaction problems could arise with respect to the Drug, that we may not successfully increase awareness of nocturia and the potential benefits of the Drug, and that the need for management to focus attention on the development and commercialization of the Drug could cause our ongoing business operations to suffer; and (iv) the other risks, uncertainties and contingencies described in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including our annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2017, in particular disclosures that may be set forth in particular under the captions “Forward-Looking Statements” and “Risk Factors,” including without limitation: our dependence on a small number of products and customers for the majority of our revenues; the possibility that our Bloxiverz®,Vazculep® and Akovaz® products, which are not patent protected, could face substantial competition resulting in a loss of market share or forcing us to reduce the prices we charge for those products; the possibility that we could fail to successfully complete the research and development for pipeline products we are evaluating for potential application to the FDA pursuant to our "unapproved-to-approved" strategy, or that competitors could complete the development of such products and apply for FDA approval of such products before us; the possibility that our products may not reach the commercial market or gain market acceptance; our need to invest substantial sums in research and development in order to remain competitive; our dependence on certain single providers for development of several of our drug delivery platforms and products; our dependence on a limited number of suppliers to manufacture our products and to deliver certain raw materials used in our products; the possibility that our competitors may develop and market technologies or products that are more effective or safer than ours, or obtain regulatory approval and market such technologies or products before we do; the challenges in protecting the intellectual property underlying our drug delivery platforms and other products; and our dependence on key personnel to execute our business plan.

Contacts:

 

Michael F. Kanan

Chief Financial Officer

Phone:  (636) 449-1844

E-mail: mkanan@avadel.com 

   
  

Lauren Stival

Sr. Director, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications

Phone:  (636) 449-5866

Email: lstival@avadel.com

AVDL Pharma TM.PNG

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
19 Sep
 
Jeg har været med som skribent her på EI siden 2012 og jeg har haft mange gode øjeblikke ved at være..
62
20 Sep
VWS
Vestas aktien fylder en del i min portefølje, hvorfor jeg følger den tæt. Jeg var dog selv tidligere..
35
22 Sep
DANSKE
Er det ikke tænkevækkende i disse dage at være vidne til vores politikere, der berettiget forarges o..
31
18 Sep
BIOPOR
BioPorto - InvestorDagen 18.september 2018 Jeg deltog til præsentationen af BioPorto ved CFO Ole ..
24
20 Sep
 
Danmark forærer 12mia kr væk til svindlere - med hjælp fra et par fordrukne ansatte i skat. Så stort..
23
23 Sep
DANSKE
Danske har intet lært. Ikke af finanskrisen, ikke af skattely sager, ikke af panama sager. De har ty..
22
24 Sep
TEVA
Dansk Aktionaerforening gjorde et lille scoop og fik Kaare Schultz til at deltage i InvestorDagen i ..
19
24 Sep
VWS
MHI Vestas turbine platform can scale up to GE's 12 MW rival: CEO https://www.reuters.com/article/us..
18
20 Sep
DANSKE
Erhversministeren mener at hvidvaskskandalen er "en af de største skandaler i danmarkshistorien" og ..
16
21 Sep
DANSKE
Desværre har pressen og visse politikere dømt i en sag for at mele deres kager.  Hvis man har fulgt ..
14

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
24 Sep - Director/PDMR Shareholding
12 Sep - Director retirement and changes to director responsibilities
31 Aug - Statement re: Completion of Acquisition
01 Aug - Rathbone Brothers Plc: Total voting rights
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
OpGen Partnering with New York State Department of Health and Merck’s ILÚM Health Solutions to Detect Antimicrobial-Resistant Infections
2
Diagnostic Superiority and Equivalence to Biopsy: a Study Confirms the Clinical Value of ShearWave® Elastography (SWE™) for the Non-Invasive Evaluation of Liver Fibrosis
3
Top Industry Participants Presenting at Capital Link’s 10th Annual New York Maritime Forum Tuesday, October 9, 2018 in NYC
4
STMicroelectronics and Leti Develop GaN-on-Silicon Technology for Power Conversion Applications
5
PCG Advisory Group Co-Sponsored Family Office Event Presented by Morgan Creek Capital and BlockWorks Group

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

12:40
Report: Developing Opportunities within RLJ Lodging Trust, Solar Capital, Athenex, Bonanza Creek Energy, Mueller Industries, and Corporate Office Properties Trust — Future Expectations, Projections Moving into 2018
12:35
Market Trends Toward New Normal in Eros International, Federated Investors, Oaktree Capital Group, Civeo, Potbelly, and Net Element — Emerging Consolidated Expectations, Analyst Ratings
12:32
Form 8.3 - Shire PLC
12:30
Avadel Pharmaceuticals to Present at the Ladenburg Thalmann 2018 Healthcare Conference
12:30
Intention to Make a Normal Course Issuer Bid for Subordinate Voting Shares and Preferred Shares
12:30
Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Pentair plc, Albireo Pharma, Cardlytics, New Oriental Education & Technology Group, State Street, and Axis Capital — New Research Emphasizes Economic Growth
12:30
Translate Bio to Participate in the Leerink Partners Roundtable Series: Rare Disease & Oncology
12:30
Marinus Completes Enrollment in its Magnolia Postpartum Depression Study
12:25
GSRX Industries Inc. Receives Pre-Qualification for New Medicinal Cannabis Dispensary in Puerto Rico

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
25 September 2018 13:01:04
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20180919.1 - EUROWEB7 - 2018-09-25 14:01:04 - 2018-09-25 13:01:04 - 1000 - Website: OKAY