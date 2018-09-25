Avadel Pharmaceuticals to Present at the Ladenburg Thalmann 2018 Healthcare Conference

DUBLIN, Ireland, Sept. 25, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (Nasdaq: AVDL), a company focused on providing innovative medicines for chronic urological, central nervous system, and sleep disorders, today announced that its Chief Operating Officer, Greg Divis, will present at the Ladenburg Thalmann 2018 Healthcare Conference in New York City on Tuesday, October 2, 2018 at 10:00 am EDT.

A live audio webcast of the presentation can be accessed at the Investor section of the Company’s website, www.avadel.com. A replay of the webcast will be available on the Company’s website for 90 days following the event.

About Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc:

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (Nasdaq: AVDL) is a specialty pharmaceutical company that seeks to commercialize differentiated pharmaceutical products that are safe, effective and easy to take through formulation development, by utilizing its proprietary drug delivery technology and in-licensing / acquiring new products; ultimately, helping patients adhere to their prescribed medical treatment and see better results. Avadel’s current portfolio of products and product candidates focuses on the urology, central nervous system (CNS) / sleep, and hospital markets. The Company is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland with operations in St. Louis, Missouri and Lyon, France. For more information, please visit www.avadel.com .

Safe Harbor:

This press release may include forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. The words “will,” “may,” “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “project” and similar expressions, and the negatives thereof, identify forward-looking statements, each of which speaks only as of the date the statement is made. Although we believe that our forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions within the bounds of our knowledge of our business and operations, our business is subject to significant risks and as a result there can be no assurance that actual results of our research, development and commercialization activities and our results of operations will not differ materially from the results contemplated in such forward-looking statements. These risks include: (i) risks relating to our exchangeable senior notes including use of the net proceeds from the offering of the notes and other future events related to the notes; (ii) risks relating to the divestiture of our former pediatric business including whether such divestiture will be accretive to our operating income and cash flow; (iii) risks relating to our license agreement with Serenity Pharmaceuticals, LLC including that a potential competitive product, and patent litigation with the manufacturer of that product, could have a material adverse impact on our ability to successfully exploit any market opportunity for the drug desmopressin acetate (the “Drug”) which we are marketing under the brand name Noctiva

tm

, our internal analyses may overstate the market opportunity in the United States for the Drug or we may not effectively exploit such market opportunity, that significant safety or drug interaction problems could arise with respect to the Drug, that we may not successfully increase awareness of nocturia and the potential benefits of the Drug, and that the need for management to focus attention on the development and commercialization of the Drug could cause our ongoing business operations to suffer; and (iv) the other risks, uncertainties and contingencies described in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including our annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2017, in particular disclosures that may be set forth in particular under the captions “Forward-Looking Statements” and “Risk Factors,” including without limitation: our dependence on a small number of products and customers for the majority of our revenues; the possibility that our Bloxiverz®,Vazculep® and Akovaz® products, which are not patent protected, could face substantial competition resulting in a loss of market share or forcing us to reduce the prices we charge for those products; the possibility that we could fail to successfully complete the research and development for pipeline products we are evaluating for potential application to the FDA pursuant to our "unapproved-to-approved" strategy, or that competitors could complete the development of such products and apply for FDA approval of such products before us; the possibility that our products may not reach the commercial market or gain market acceptance; our need to invest substantial sums in research and development in order to remain competitive; our dependence on certain single providers for development of several of our drug delivery platforms and products; our dependence on a limited number of suppliers to manufacture our products and to deliver certain raw materials used in our products; the possibility that our competitors may develop and market technologies or products that are more effective or safer than ours, or obtain regulatory approval and market such technologies or products before we do; the challenges in protecting the intellectual property underlying our drug delivery platforms and other products; and our dependence on key personnel to execute our business plan.

Contacts: Michael F. Kanan Chief Financial Officer Phone: (636) 449-1844 E-mail: mkanan@avadel.com Lauren Stival Sr. Director, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications Phone: (636) 449-5866 Email: lstival@avadel.com