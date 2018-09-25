25/09/2018 05:00:00

Aviation Week Network Looks to the Future of Air Transportation with the Launch of the Urban Air Mobility Conference

NEW YORK , Sept. 25, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aviation Week Network has announced the launch of the Urban Air Mobility Conference, taking place April 9-10, 2019 at the Georgia World Congress Center in Atlanta.  The conference will bring together manufacturers, disruptors, regulators, technology innovators, municipal leaders and the infrastructure and investment community, to create on-demand aviation for smart cities and a new future for air transportation. 

The sector is now at a stage where prototypes are being invested in to prepare for commercialization and deployment throughout the world.  Topics will include:

  • Airframers/Disruptors Developing and Flying Early eVTOL Prototypes

  • Electric Distributed Propulsion: Progress, Power and Reliability

  • Barriers: Noise – Emissions – Public Perception

  • Supply Chain 2023:  Developing Capability for UAM

  • Regulations:  Compliance, Quality and Safety for the Global UAM Market

  • Public-Private Partnerships

  • Air Traffic Management:  Adaptation and Integration

  • Infrastructure:  Vertiports in Cities and Airports

  • Investment in Start-ups and Infrastructure

“From vehicles to systems and infrastructure, from entrepreneurial startups to industry giants, NASA estimates more than 400 companies are already engaged in the emerging urban air mobility market. The challenges are huge, but the potential of UAM is enormous and the progress being made is real,” said Graham Warwick, Managing Editor for Technology, Aviation Week Network.

In its recent announcement of UAM Challenge Industry Days NASA said, “Urban Air Mobility is emerging as one of the most exciting frontiers in aviation history, and the UAM ecosystem and its associated technologies are likely to be the most complex aviation has ever seen.”

The event is produced by Aviation Week Network and supported by the General Aviation Manufacturers Association (GAMA). The conference is taking place from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, April 9 and 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday, April 10.  See here for the full agenda.

