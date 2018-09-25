25/09/2018 17:09:08

Azul Systems Collaborates with Microsoft to Bring Free Java Production Support on Microsoft Azure and Azure Stack

Sunnyvale, CA, Sept. 25, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

  • Azul Systems is making fully compatible and compliant commercial builds of Java SE available for Java developers on Microsoft Azure via a new strategic collaboration with Microsoft

  • Azul Systems will provide fully-supported Zulu Enterprise builds of OpenJDK for Azure for all long-term support (LTS) versions of Java, starting with Java SE 7, 8, and 11

  • New Java offering is designed to make Azure-based Java deployments worry-free by incorporating quarterly security updates and bug fixes 

Azul Systems, the award-winning leader in Java runtime solutions, today announced a new collaboration with Microsoft. The new Azul and Microsoft initiative is designed to ensure that Java developers and Java-based businesses using Microsoft Azure have access to fully-supported, certified, open source builds of OpenJDK with timely security updates and bug fixes – without incurring additional licensing or support costs.

Announcement Background

The Java SE landscape is undergoing a change in release cadence and support availability. In September 2017, Oracle announced the end of free public security updates and platform bug fixes for Java SE 8 and Java SE 11, effective January 2019. This announcement was in addition to the introduction of a six-month cadence of future Java releases, and the designation of long term support (LTS) versions of Java SE to be released every three years.  

Azul’s Zulu Enterprise builds of OpenJDK are compatible and compliant builds of OpenJDK that have been extensively tested and certified by Azul Systems. As with Oracle’s commercially supported Java SE products, Azul’s builds of OpenJDK have quarterly security updates and bug fixes, which are also an integral part of Azul’s offering for Azure. 

To help ensure that Azure customers are able to adopt new releases of Java at their own pace, Azul provides long term support (LTS) for major releases of Java SE, starting with Java 7 and 8, and the newly-released Java 11. This support includes back porting of security updates and bug fixes to Java 7 and 8 reported in newer versions of Java such as Java 11, and ensures the continued stability and security of older versions of Java. The chart below highlights the announced support for Zulu Enterprise on Microsoft Azure:

Chart link: https://assets.azul.com/files/Zulu-Enterprise-Java-Support-Lifecycle-for-Azure-and-Azure-Stack-.png

Oracle Java SE Support roadmap: https://www.oracle.com/technetwork/java/javase/eol-135779.html

Azul Systems Java SE roadmap: https://www.azul.com/products/azul_support_roadmap/

Perspective on the new Azul Systems and Microsoft Java initiative

“For the past year, many aspects of the Java landscape have been in transition”, said John Abbott, co-founder and Distinguished Analyst at 451 Research. “Developers need certainty and the assurance of continuing support and maintenance for their technology platform of choice. Microsoft will help to provide that assurance through its collaboration with Azul, a long-established contributor of innovation to the Java community.”

“We have been delivering certified builds of OpenJDK to Microsoft for more than five years,” said Scott Sellers, Azul Systems president and CEO. “With today’s announcement we extend our collaboration by standing with Microsoft to deliver fully-supported builds of Zulu Enterprise to the community of Azure-based Java developers – at no additional cost to them -- for both development and production use.”  

John Montgomery, Partner Director of Program Management for Developer Tools at Microsoft Corp. said, “Even as Java moves forward, there are many Java applications that depend on Java 7 and 8. We’re pleased to be able to work with Azul to support Java for our mutual customers, starting from Java 7, ensuring that customers can move forward to new versions of Java at their own pace, with confidence that they’ll be able to run on a compatible, supported, and secure Java platform for many years.”

Details of the new support for Java on Azure 

Azul Systems will deliver certified production editions of Zulu Enterprise for use with Azure. These production editions of Zulu Enterprise are built, tested, and certified by Azul Systems and are supported by Azure Support and Azul Systems. Azure Stack Java developers will not have to pay license or support fees to any third party for Java SE support.  

Additional information about this new capability for Java developers is available on the Azure blog at https://azure.microsoft.com/en-us/blog/microsoft-and-azul-systems-bring-free-java-lts-support-to-azure/.

Availability

As a result of this new initiative, Azure-based Java developers will be able to consume certified, production-ready builds of OpenJDK from multiple locations and in a variety of package types. Furthermore, Azure users will also be able to build unlimited Docker images which include the supported Zulu Enterprise builds of OpenJDK using production editions of any Windows or Linux distros available on Azure.

Current distributions of Zulu Enterprise for Azure and Azure Stack users include the following:

    • About Azul Systems

    Twitter: 

    www.twitter.com/Azulsystems 

    Azul Systems, the industry’s only company exclusively focused on Java and the Java Virtual Machine (JVM), builds fully supported, certified standards-compliant Java runtime solutions that bring the power of Java to the enterprise, cloud, and embedded/IoT. Zing is a JVM designed for enterprise Java applications and workloads that require any combination of low latency, high transaction rates, large working memory, and/or consistent response times. Zulu is Azul’s certified, freely available open source build of OpenJDK with a variety of flexible support options, available in configurations for the enterprise, cloud, as well as custom and embedded/IoT devices. For additional information, visit https://www.azul.com.

    Azul Systems, the Azul Systems logo, Zulu, Zing, and ReadyNow! are registered trademarks. Java and OpenJDK are trademarks of Oracle Corporation and/or its affiliated companies in the United States and other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective holders. 

    Attachment

    Liz Erk

    Azul Systems

    781-279-0370

    liz@azul.com

    Howard Green

    Azul Systems

    408 859 5736

    hgreen@azul.com

    Post comment

    Related debate

    • 1 week
    • 1 month
    • 1 Year
    19 Sep
     
    Jeg har været med som skribent her på EI siden 2012 og jeg har haft mange gode øjeblikke ved at være..
    62
    20 Sep
    VWS
    Vestas aktien fylder en del i min portefølje, hvorfor jeg følger den tæt. Jeg var dog selv tidligere..
    35
    22 Sep
    DANSKE
    Er det ikke tænkevækkende i disse dage at være vidne til vores politikere, der berettiget forarges o..
    31
    20 Sep
     
    Danmark forærer 12mia kr væk til svindlere - med hjælp fra et par fordrukne ansatte i skat. Så stort..
    23
    23 Sep
    DANSKE
    Danske har intet lært. Ikke af finanskrisen, ikke af skattely sager, ikke af panama sager. De har ty..
    22
    24 Sep
    TEVA
    Dansk Aktionaerforening gjorde et lille scoop og fik Kaare Schultz til at deltage i InvestorDagen i ..
    19
    24 Sep
    VWS
    MHI Vestas turbine platform can scale up to GE's 12 MW rival: CEO https://www.reuters.com/article/us..
    18
    20 Sep
    DANSKE
    Erhversministeren mener at hvidvaskskandalen er "en af de største skandaler i danmarkshistorien" og ..
    16
    21 Sep
    DANSKE
    Desværre har pressen og visse politikere dømt i en sag for at mele deres kager.  Hvis man har fulgt ..
    14
    20 Sep
    DANSKE
    MEN DER ER INGEN SAG!  Det er IKKE Danske Banks opgave at forhindre pengeudførsel fra Rusland !  Der..
    14

    HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

    22/02/2018 10:54:53
    Related news
    28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
    30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
    29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
    FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

    Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

    Related news
    24 Sep - Director/PDMR Shareholding
    12 Sep - Director retirement and changes to director responsibilities
    31 Aug - Statement re: Completion of Acquisition
    01 Aug - Rathbone Brothers Plc: Total voting rights
    22/02/2018 07:00:19
    Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

    Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

    Related news
    21/02/2018 15:25:10
    FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

    Most read news

    • 24 hours
    • 48 hours
    • 1 week
    1
    Viracta Announces Scientific Advisory Board Formation
    2
    Payment Security Compliance drops for the first time in six years, states Verizon’s 2018 Payment Security Report
    3
    PCG Advisory Group Co-Sponsored Family Office Event Presented by Morgan Creek Capital and BlockWorks Group
    4
    Motif Bio Reports Half-Year 2018 Financial Results and Operational Progress
    5
    Recall Studios Will Host Shareholder Call, Tuesday, September 25th at 11am EST

    Buy and sell signals

    • Trend
    • Moneymachine

    Latest news

    17:41
    UPDATE - Brickschain Partners with Probuild Construction Australia to bring Construction Blockchain across its supply chain from China
    17:40
    Texada Software Announces Partnership With Home Hardware
    17:38
    DVCon Europe 2018 Announces Keynote Speakers Philippe Magarshack of ST Microelectronics and Stefan Jockusch of Siemens PLM Software
    17:38
    DRIFT AND BUDWEISER ANNOUNCE RENEWABLE ENERGY PARTNERSHIP
    17:36
    Com-Guard.com, Inc. Announces That it has Ported the Previously Licensed ImageTech Unique Platform for Secure and Mobile Printing to the Low-Cost Raspberry Pi W for the Mobile and Legacy Printer Marketplace
    17:31
    Take a Bite Out of Pirates Dinner Adventure Halloween Show, Vampirates!
    17:30
    EDF : EDF prices its €1.25 billion hybrid note offering
    17:28
    Transaction in Own Shares
    17:24
    PCG Advisory Group CEO Jeff Ramson to Participate on Panel at Annual Blockchain & Crypto Investors Conference, “Blockchain-N-Smart Contracts”

    Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
    Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
    Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
     
    25 September 2018 17:58:02
    (UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
    Version: LiveBranchBuild_20180919.1 - EUROWEB6 - 2018-09-25 18:58:02 - 2018-09-25 17:58:02 - 1000 - Website: OKAY