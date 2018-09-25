25/09/2018 09:06:58

Boskalis to reduce CO2 emissions by using sustainable biofuel on Borssele renewable energy project

Related content
31 Aug - 
Boskalis acquires Triton Knoll OWF cabling contract
16 Aug - 
Boskalis presents half-year results and terminates loss..
15 Aug - 
Mr. Bart Heijermans appointed to Boskalis Board of Mana..

Papendrecht, 25 September 2018

Royal Boskalis Westminster N.V. (Boskalis) will use a biofuel blend on the project to install the export cable to the Borssele offshore wind farm resulting in a more sustainable realization of this renewable energy project. The Borssele Alpha project is being executed on behalf of TenneT and is aimed at connecting the Borssele offshore grid with the Dutch high-voltage grid. During this project Boskalis will run its vessels on a biofuel blend of up to 30 per cent. As of last week the large trailing suction hopper dredger Prins der Nederlanden is powered by a biofuel blend resulting in a substantial CO2 reduction.

Marco Kuijpers, senior manager Offshore Netherlands at TenneT, welcomes this step by Boskalis: "In addition to the safe, efficient and reliable transportation of electricity TenneT's objectives include doing this in a sustainable way. To achieve this we take various measures to mitigate or offset the impact of our activities on the environment and we are working towards making our operations climate-neutral by 2025. And so we warmly applaud Boskalis' initiative to use a biofuel blend to power its vessels. This results in an even more environmentally conscious approach to a sustainable project like the Borssele offshore grid."

Using biofuel is one aspect of the 'Boskalis on Bio' program, for which the company recently signed a long-term partnership with biofuel supplier GoodFuels. The program is aimed at achieving a 35% reduction in the CO2 emitted by the Boskalis fleet and equipment in the Netherlands in the next five years. Various sea trials conducted by Boskalis have shown that sustainable biofuels lead to an impressive reduction in CO2 emissions of up to 90% compared to fossil fuels, and are also much more effective than alternatives such as liquefied natural gas (LNG). On the Marker Wadden project Boskalis performed dredging work for six months using a B50 biofuel blend, consisting of 50% residual products from the paper industry which also resulted in a huge reduction in CO2. Boskalis now uses this fuel to power not just its vessels but also its dry earthmoving equipment and trucks in the Netherlands.

For further information

Investor relations:

Martijn L.D. Schuttevâer

ir@boskalis.com

Press:

Arno Schikker

press@boskalis.com

T +31 78 6969310

Royal Boskalis Westminster N.V. is a leading global services provider operating in the dredging, maritime infrastructure and maritime services sectors. The company provides creative and innovative all-round solutions to infrastructural challenges in the maritime, coastal and delta regions of the world with services including the construction and maintenance of ports and waterways, land reclamation, coastal defense and riverbank protection. In addition, Boskalis offers a wide variety of marine services and contracting for the oil and gas sector and offshore wind industry as well as salvage solutions. Furthermore, Boskalis has a number of strategic partnerships in harbor towage and terminal services (Kotug Smit Towage, Keppel Smit Towage, Saam Smit Towage and Smit Lamnalco). With a versatile fleet of more than 900 vessels and floating equipment and 10,700 employees, including associated companies, Boskalis operates in 90 countries across six continents.

This press release can also be found on our website www.boskalis.com.

Image

PDF version of this press release

This announcement is distributed by West Corporation on behalf of West Corporation clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: Koninklijke Boskalis Westminster N.V. via Globenewswire

Attachment 1: PDF version of this press release.pdf
Attachment 2: Image.pdf

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
Ingen indlæg

Regulatory news

09:06 E:BOKA
Boskalis to reduce CO2 emissions by using sustainable biofuel on Borssele renewable energy project
31 Aug E:BOKA
Boskalis acquires Triton Knoll OWF cabling contract
16 Aug E:BOKA
Boskalis presents half-year results and terminates loss-making low-end transport activities
15 Aug E:BOKA
Mr. Bart Heijermans appointed to Boskalis Board of Management
13 Jul E:BOKA
Boskalis acquires logistical management as well as transport and installation contract with combined value of USD 65 million
03 Jul E:BOKA
Boskalis strengthens offshore energy division leadership with the appointment of Bart Heijermans and thereby expands the Board of Management
05 Jun E:BOKA
72% of Boskalis shareholders elects stock dividend
31 May E:BOKA
Boskalis sets stock dividend conversion rate at 1:23.5
09 May E:BOKA
Boskalis Annual General Meeting of Shareholders adopts resolutions
09 May E:BOKA
Boskalis Trading Update

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
24 Sep - Director/PDMR Shareholding
12 Sep - Director retirement and changes to director responsibilities
31 Aug - Statement re: Completion of Acquisition
01 Aug - Rathbone Brothers Plc: Total voting rights
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
OpGen Partnering with New York State Department of Health and Merck’s ILÚM Health Solutions to Detect Antimicrobial-Resistant Infections
2
Diagnostic Superiority and Equivalence to Biopsy: a Study Confirms the Clinical Value of ShearWave® Elastography (SWE™) for the Non-Invasive Evaluation of Liver Fibrosis
3
Top Industry Participants Presenting at Capital Link’s 10th Annual New York Maritime Forum Tuesday, October 9, 2018 in NYC
4
STMicroelectronics and Leti Develop GaN-on-Silicon Technology for Power Conversion Applications
5
PCG Advisory Group Co-Sponsored Family Office Event Presented by Morgan Creek Capital and BlockWorks Group

Related stock quotes

Boskalis Westmin 28.49 2.3% Stock price increasing

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

09:30
Convenience meets comfort for businesswomen at the Ellington Hotel Berlin
09:20
Grow Condos, Inc. Annual Shareholder Meeting Recap
09:15
Net Asset Value(s)
09:14
Net Asset Value(s)
09:06
Boskalis to reduce CO2 emissions by using sustainable biofuel on Borssele renewable energy project
09:00
Adviser Investments Among Barron’s ‘Top Independent Wealth Advisors’ for Sixth Consecutive Year
09:00
Kick-starting health in the workplace
08:52
Transaction in Own Shares
08:40
Net Asset Value(s)

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
25 September 2018 10:00:23
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20180919.1 - EUROWEB6 - 2018-09-25 11:00:23 - 2018-09-25 10:00:23 - 1000 - Website: OKAY