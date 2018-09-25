Boskalis to reduce CO2 emissions by using sustainable biofuel on Borssele renewable energy project

Papendrecht, 25 September 2018

Royal Boskalis Westminster N.V. (Boskalis) will use a biofuel blend on the project to install the export cable to the Borssele offshore wind farm resulting in a more sustainable realization of this renewable energy project. The Borssele Alpha project is being executed on behalf of TenneT and is aimed at connecting the Borssele offshore grid with the Dutch high-voltage grid. During this project Boskalis will run its vessels on a biofuel blend of up to 30 per cent. As of last week the large trailing suction hopper dredger Prins der Nederlanden is powered by a biofuel blend resulting in a substantial CO2 reduction.

Marco Kuijpers, senior manager Offshore Netherlands at TenneT, welcomes this step by Boskalis: "In addition to the safe, efficient and reliable transportation of electricity TenneT's objectives include doing this in a sustainable way. To achieve this we take various measures to mitigate or offset the impact of our activities on the environment and we are working towards making our operations climate-neutral by 2025. And so we warmly applaud Boskalis' initiative to use a biofuel blend to power its vessels. This results in an even more environmentally conscious approach to a sustainable project like the Borssele offshore grid."

Using biofuel is one aspect of the 'Boskalis on Bio' program, for which the company recently signed a long-term partnership with biofuel supplier GoodFuels. The program is aimed at achieving a 35% reduction in the CO2 emitted by the Boskalis fleet and equipment in the Netherlands in the next five years. Various sea trials conducted by Boskalis have shown that sustainable biofuels lead to an impressive reduction in CO2 emissions of up to 90% compared to fossil fuels, and are also much more effective than alternatives such as liquefied natural gas (LNG). On the Marker Wadden project Boskalis performed dredging work for six months using a B50 biofuel blend, consisting of 50% residual products from the paper industry which also resulted in a huge reduction in CO2. Boskalis now uses this fuel to power not just its vessels but also its dry earthmoving equipment and trucks in the Netherlands.

Royal Boskalis Westminster N.V. is a leading global services provider operating in the dredging, maritime infrastructure and maritime services sectors. The company provides creative and innovative all-round solutions to infrastructural challenges in the maritime, coastal and delta regions of the world with services including the construction and maintenance of ports and waterways, land reclamation, coastal defense and riverbank protection. In addition, Boskalis offers a wide variety of marine services and contracting for the oil and gas sector and offshore wind industry as well as salvage solutions. Furthermore, Boskalis has a number of strategic partnerships in harbor towage and terminal services (Kotug Smit Towage, Keppel Smit Towage, Saam Smit Towage and Smit Lamnalco). With a versatile fleet of more than 900 vessels and floating equipment and 10,700 employees, including associated companies, Boskalis operates in 90 countries across six continents.

