Build Chatbots and Automation with Artificial Intelligence Like Never Before with Smoothflow.io

Henderson, NV, Sept. 25, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Duo World, Inc. (OTCQB: DUUO) announced the Beta release of ‘Smoothflow’, its new cloud based solution to manage organizational workflows with Chatbots and other conversational applications using Artificial Intelligence (AI). Smoothflow Automation with AI BOT for the most popular messaging platforms was launched with the objective of creating better humanly conversational flows.  Smoothflow opens a whole new world of features which has never been seen before on an automation world delivered in one complete solution. This will enable users to build conversational BOTs to deliver services with passion. 

Key features of Smoothflow are that it allows users to build Chatbots’ conversation flows which are more meaningful for human interfacing, the ability to build Automations by dragging and dropping activities on a canvas, and the option to connect to 100’s of 3rd party applications using Smoothflow Studio, a designer tool which comes with every subscription plan. Users can now build automations in minutes without the need to write code. The aII and in-built natural language processing simplifies and automates chats, while machine learning connectivity enables automations to be better through learning from past interactions. Today with messaging apps and web apps becoming more innovative, powerful, and essential for customers, businesses, and teams across every industry and vertical, Smoothflow was developed to help organizations to be able to stay ahead and embrace new functionalities. 

“The ability to build more meaningful conversations between humans and machines have become the utmost need for many organizations and Smoothflow has just delivered that. Adding to this are the great automation tools which allows users to deliver great service with passion by being able to build flows with any 3rd party applications, which would eventually lead to bringing about great organizational success,” said Muhunthan Canagey, Founder, Chief Architect and CEO of Duo World Inc.  

Smoothflow also provides extended features for users to run their automation within their own environment that may be hosted on cloud platforms such as Amazon AWS, Google Cloud, Azure, or on any machine which may be a Windows, Ubuntu, CentOS, Red Hat or even on a Raspberry PI.

Shehan Tissera, Associate Team Lead, Duo World Inc., comments, “We are constantly expanding the capabilities of Smoothflow to provide our users with the experience they demand. With little or no experience in conversational interfaces, a user can build natural and rich experiences in a matter of minutes. We are delighted to introduce Smoothflow, and we believe the enriched user experience will generate more productivity and a stress-free work environment for all of our users.”

Opportunities for Smoothflow are immense, and its Automation and Integration as a service will enable Smoothflow to cater to the Global Integrations Platform as a service market, which is expected to reach USD 1.3 Trillion by 2025 as per industry reports produced by wiseguyreports.com.

About Duo World Inc.

Duo World Inc., having its headquarters in Nevada, United States, and its software development center in Colombo, Sri Lanka, has been catering to the companies in the space of Customer Life Cycle Management, Customer Care, Billing, Business Intelligence and Contact Center Management solutions across the globe. Driven by innovation Duo World Inc. has favored the enterprises in many ways, including efficiency, cost reduction, revenue optimization and continuous value addition to their product or service offerings.

Learn more about Duo World Inc. at www.duoworld.com

Safe Harbor Statement:

This release contains forward-looking statements that are based upon current expectations or beliefs, as well as a number of assumptions about future events. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements and the assumptions upon which they are based are reasonable, we can give no assurance or guarantee that such expectations and assumptions will prove to have been correct. Forward-looking statements are generally identifiable by the use of words like "may," "will," "should," "could," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "believe," "intend," or "project" or the negative of these words or other variations on these words or comparable terminology. The reader is cautioned not to put undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, as these statements are subject to numerous factors and uncertainties, including but not limited to: adverse economic conditions, competition, adverse federal, state and local government regulation, international governmental regulation, inadequate capital, inability to carry out research, development and commercialization plans, loss or retirement of key executives and other specific risks. To the extent that statements in this press release are not strictly historical, including statements as to revenue projections, business strategy, outlook, objectives, future milestones, plans, intentions, goals, future financial conditions, events conditioned on stockholder or other approval, or otherwise as to future events, such statements are forward-looking, and are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The forward-looking statements contained in this release are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the statements made. Readers are advised to review our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission that can be accessed over the Internet at the SEC's website located at https://www.sec.gov.

Contact: 

Duo World Inc. 

170 S Green Valley Parkway

Suite 300

Henderson, Nevada 89012

Tel: 870-505-6540

Email: info@duoworld.com

Website: www.duoworld.com

