Cemtrex to Present SmartDesk at Microsoft Ignite 2018

Farmingdale, NY, Sept. 25, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --   Cemtrex Inc. (Nasdaq: CETX, CETXP, CETXW), a leading global technology and manufacturing company, today announced the showcase of its flagship smart device, the SmartDesk, at this year’s Microsoft Ignite conference. The event will be held Monday, September 24 through Friday, September 28, 2018 at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, Florida. Cemtrex will be on-site at booth #748 to assist in demonstrations of its highly anticipated SmartDesk, as well as its virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR) software application, WorkbenchXR.

Cemtrex’s SmartDesk is poised to be most advanced workstation on the market. A blend of futuristic hardware and groundbreaking productivity software, the SmartDesk delivers an efficient user experience in a luxurious package. With a 72-inch, high resolution multi-touch display (with integrated proprietary touch and touchless gestures as well as the ability to draw and scan documents directly on the desk), wireless connectivity for full access to the cloud, and next-generation wireless charging capabilities for mobile devices, the SmartDesk is the next step in the evolution of the modern workplace.

“Every year, thousands of IT, enterprise, and data influencers and enthusiasts converge at Ignite to discover the latest in technology. What better audience is there to introduce the SmartDesk to?” said Saagar Govil, CEO and Chairman of Cemtrex. “SmartDesk and WorkbenchXR are just two ways Cemtrex is changing the workplace experience, and we are excited to see how we can help others drive innovation forward.”

WorkbenchXR

is the first AR software application of its kind to help assembly workers in manufacturing environments utilize VR and AR headsets as well as connected “smart tools” to assemble products faster, reduce errors, and improve the quality assurance process. The application helps workers assemble products using custom designed workflows created by the team in an easy and agile manner, and can be utilized for all manufacturing industries where various parts are being assembled.

To learn more and stay updated about SmartDesk, please visit www.smartestdesk.com. To learn more about WorkbenchXR, please visit www.cemtrexvr.com.

About Cemtrex

Cemtrex, Inc. (CETX) is the manufacturer of the SmartDesk, the world’s most advanced workstation. Cemtrex is a diversified technology company that's driving innovation in a wide range of sectors, including smart technology, virtual and augmented realities, advanced electronic systems, industrial solutions, and intelligent security systems.

www.cemtrex.com

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements relating to our new product offerings or any proposed fundraising activities.  These forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those set forth in or implied by such forward looking statements.  Statements made herein are as of the date of this press release and should not be relied upon as of any subsequent date.

For further information, please contact:

Investor Relations

Cemtrex, Inc.

Phone: 631-756-9116

investors@cemtrex.com

General Inquiries

sales@cemtrex.com

